Multitude Capital Oyj publishes its H1 2025 Report



Helsinki, 21 August 2025 - Multitude Capital Oyj (the "Company"), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Multitude AG, announced today the publication of its Half-Year 2025 Report, encompassing the Interim Board of Directors and the Condensed Interim Financial Statements as at 30 June 2025.

Key figures, EUR'000 1 January - 30 June 2025 6 June - 30 June 2024 Net interest income 614 (64) Profit / (loss) before income tax 495 (141) Net cash flow from operating activities 1,683 518

Funding Strategy and Bond Programme

Multitude Capital Oyj operates exclusively as a funding vehicle for Multitude Group. Since its inception in June 2024, the Company has successfully issued EUR 100 million in senior unsecured bonds under its EUR 150 million bond programme. The bonds, carrying a floating rate coupon of 3-month EURIBOR plus 6.75%, have been well-received by investors and are listed on both the Frankfurt Stock Exchange and Nasdaq Stockholm.

Statement of profit or loss

The statement of profit or loss reflects a positive net interest income of EUR 614 thousand, driven by the interest income on the loan to the parent company.

Statement of financial position

The Company's total assets as of 30 June 2025 amounted to EUR 76.9 million (31 December 2024: EUR 74.7 million), consisting mainly of the loan to the parent company.

The total liabilities as of 30 June 2025 amounted to EUR 76.4 million (31 December 2024 EUR 74.6 million), primarily driven by the debt securities issued.

The documents have been published in English and are available on Multitude Group's website under the subsidiary section Multitude Capital Oyj. Link: https://www.multitude.com/investors/fixed-income-investors/multitude-capital-oyj

Contact:

Adam Hansson Tönning

Head of IR and Treasury

Phone: +46733583171

E-mail: adam.tonning@multitude.com





About Multitude Capital Oyj:



Multitude Capital Oyj acts as Multitude Group's funding vehicle, issuing bonds to support liquidity for the Group's operations.

About Multitude AG:

Multitude is a listed European FinTech company, offering digital lending and online banking services to consumers, small and medium-sized enterprises, and other FinTechs overlooked by traditional banks. The services are provided through three independent business units, which are served by our internal Growth Platform. Multitude's business units are Consumer Banking (Ferratum), SME Banking (CapitalBox), and Wholesale Banking (Multitude Bank). Multitude Group employs over 700 people in 25 countries and offers services in 17 countries, achieving a combined turnover of 264 million euros in 2024. Multitude was founded in Finland in 2005, is registered in Switzerland and is listed on the Prime Standard segment of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol 'MULT'. www.multitude.com