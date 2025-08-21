DJ Finnvera Group's Half-Year Report 1 January-30 June 2025: Positive economic outlook at the start of the year, the volume of domestic and export financing granted by Finnvera increased - Finnvera Group's result EUR 150 million

Finnvera Oyj (69BL) Finnvera Group's Half-Year Report 1 January-30 June 2025: Positive economic outlook at the start of the year, the volume of domestic and export financing granted by Finnvera increased - Finnvera Group's result EUR 150 million 21-Aug-2025 / 10:00 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 21.8.2025 11:00:00 EEST | Finnvera Oyj | Half Year financial report Finnvera Group, Stock Exchange Release 21 August 2025 Finnvera Group's Half-Year Report 1 January-30 June 2025 Positive economic outlook at the start of the year, the volume of domestic and export financing granted by Finnvera increased - Finnvera Group's result EUR 150 million Finnvera Group, summary H1/2025 (vs. H1/2024 or 31 December 2024) . The result for the period under review was a solid EUR 150 million (85) - The reduced loss provisions for export credit guarantee and special guarantee operations in particular contributed to a better result than in the comparison period. The Group's net interest income was 10% lower and net fee and commission income 18% lower than in the comparison period. Loss provisions for domestic loans and guarantees increased by EUR 10 million between January and June, most significantly due to the increase in loss provisions for large individual exposures. A total of EUR 60 million in loss provisions for export credit guarantee and special guarantee operations could be reversed, especially in relation in cruise shipping companies and exposures in Russia. . The results of all business operations were profitable: The result of the SME and midcap business of the parent company, Finnvera plc, was EUR 9 million (9), while the result of the Large Corporates business was EUR 123 million (53). The result of Finnvera's subsidiary, Finnish Export Credit Ltd, was EUR 17 million (23). . The self-sustainability target set for Finnvera's activities was achieved both for the period under review and cumulatively. . Balance sheet total EUR 15.6 billion (14.8) increased by 5% during the period under review. . Contingent liabilities EUR 16.9 bn (14.9) increased by 13%. . Non-restricted equity and the assets of the State Guarantee Fund, i.e., the reserves available for covering the Group's potential losses totalled EUR 2.3 billion (2.1) increased by 7%. . Expected credit losses based on the balance sheet items were reduced by 4% to EUR 1.1 billion (1.1). . The NPS (net promoter score) index measuring customer satisfaction was still very high at 77 points, even though 9 points below the comparison period level (86). . Outlook for 2025 remains unchanged: The business outlook for cruise shipping companies has improved, while exposures in Russia have decreased further. According to the Interim Management Report for Q1/2025 published in May, the credit loss risk of export financing liabilities remains high, which causes uncertainty about Finnvera Group's financial performance in 2025. Finnvera Group H1/2025 (Vs. H1/2024 or 31 Dec 2024) Result Balance sheet total 150 MEUR 15.6 EUR bn (H1/2024: 85) change 76% (31 Dec 2024: 14.8) change 5% Contingent liabilities Non-restricted equity and the assets of 16.9 EUR bn the State Guarantee Fund 2.3 EUR bn (31 Dec 2024: 2.1) change 7% (31 Dec 2024: 14.9) change 13% Cost/income ratio NPS index (Net Promoter Score) 22.5% 77 (H1/2024: 16.4) change 6.1 pp. (H1/2024: 86) change -9 points

Comments from CEO Juuso Heinilä

"As we expected, the economic outlook at the start of 2025 proved better than in the previous year, and Finnvera's financing for SMEs, midcap enterprises, and export projects increased. Although the economy's outlook remains positive, the uncertainty created by geopolitics and trade-related disputes continues to increase. This instability has hindered the progress of some investments and impacted the demand for products and services provided by Finnish export companies as well as domestic orders.

In January-June, Finnvera granted domestic loans and guarantees amounting to EUR 0.6 billion (0.5). Guarantees for loans granted by banks accounted for nearly 80% of this financing. Finnvera's six-month pilot loan programme, which concluded at the end of March, granted a total of EUR 20 million to micro-enterprise growth projects. This loan pilot was a successful experiment. We are considering the continuation of the pilot and looking for ways to increase the supply by commercial financing providers for small companies as well. Between January and June, EUR 53 million (34) was granted in Climate and Digital Loans, developed in cooperation with the European Investment Fund. We aim to allocate loans that utilise the InvestEU guarantee to strongly growth-oriented companies, and we work closely with banks to secure the financing needed by growth companies.

In accordance with Finnvera's strategy, 91% of domestic financing was allocated to start-ups, growing and internationalising companies and their growth, investment, transfer of ownership and export projects. There has been a high number of bankruptcies in Finland during the first half of the year. The situation of Finnvera's client companies who are experiencing financial difficulties seems to have gradually stabilised, and the growth in their payment delays has levelled off as well - although this level remains slightly higher than average. However, the situation is not expected to threaten the self-sustainability of domestic operations.

Large corporates were in the process of preparing more export transactions in different sectors than during the comparison period. Between January and June, Finnvera granted EUR 3.7 billion (1.8) in export credit guarantees, export guarantees and special guarantees. The outlook for the cruise shipping sector, which is significant in terms of Finnvera's liabilities, has continued to improve. I am very pleased that we were able to arrange the necessary financing arrangement for the Icon 4 vessel ordered from Meyer Turku Shipyard - this will create sustainable conditions for the construction of vessels in Finland, both now and in the future, and it will also stabilise the prospects of the Finnish maritime industry from a financing perspective. With the new guarantee arrangement signed by Finnvera and the European Investment Fund (EIF), Finnvera can now grant additional export credit guarantees to Ukraine. During the period under review, the amount of export credits granted by Finnish Export Credit Ltd increased as a result of large individual financing arrangements - Finnvera's subsidiary granted export credits amounting to EUR 3.1 billion (0.0) in total.

The Finnvera Group's financial result was a solid EUR 150 million (85), and all of its business areas also made profitable results. The Group's cost/income ratio remains at a very good level, and we have been able to boost Finnish exports and growth through our efficiently tuned operations. Net interest income and net fee and commission income decreased from the comparison period, and loss provisions for domestic financing increased slightly, but the loss provisions for export credit guarantee and special guarantee operations could be partially reversed.

During the period under review, our clients' willingness to recommend us stood at a high 77 points, even though the high proportion of rejected micro-enterprise loan applications, among other things, had some impact on our NPS score. Client satisfaction is a very important indicator for us. Our clients' and key stakeholders' trust was also reflected in the stellar results that Finnvera received in the reputation survey carried out in the spring, which we were very satisfied with.

We will continue to implement our strategy as planned and focus on strengthening various areas, such as our operations specialising in the growth and internationalisation of SME business and Finnvera's role in promoting export transactions. In terms of operational development and the competitiveness of export financing, the very important Government proposal on the overall reform of legislation concerning Finnvera was submitted to Parliament at the beginning of June. This legislative reform will strengthen Finnvera's ability to act as a provider of financing for exports and growth. At the same time, the supervision of Finnvera's operations will be transferred to the Financial Supervisory Authority.

Despite the turbulence in our global operating environment, we anticipate that Finnvera will be more active this year than in the previous year in both the SME and midcap business as well as in Large Corporates business."

