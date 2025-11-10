Anzeige
Montag, 10.11.2025
Glencore schließt wohl größte Kupferhütte - Kupferpreis vor Rallye? Neuer Explorer im Fokus!
WKN: A2AHZH | ISIN: FI4000081138
Frankfurt
05.02.24 | 08:18
0,019 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
10.11.2025 12:45 Uhr
36 Leser
Lehto Group Oyj, inside information: Lehto sells its factory building in Oulainen

Lehto Group Plc

Inside information

10 November 2025 at 13:45 (Finnish time)

Lehto Group Plc's subsidiary Lehto Components Oy has today sold its factory building and land lease right in Oulainen to HANZA Mechanics Oulainen Oy. The sales price, EUR 4.7 million, was paid in connection with the transaction.

The factory was pledged as collateral for Lehto Group Plc's bank debt and the majority of the sales price was used to repay secured debts defined in Lehto Group Plc's restructuring program.

The sale of the factory will not have an operational impact on Lehto's business, but the transaction will improve Lehto Group's financial position and the conditions for the success of its electricity storage business.

Additional information:

Lehto Group Plc

Hannu Lehto, CEO and board member

+358 500 280 448


© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
