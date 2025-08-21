The Australian Energy Market Operator's (AEMO) 2025 electricity statement of opportunities 10-year report finds investments needed to maintain reliability in the national electricity market are well on track. From pv magazine Australia AEMO's latest "Electricity Statement of Opportunities" report finds that investments needed to maintain reliability in the National Electricity Market (NEM) are on track. The report forecasts grid-scale renewable generation will grow from 178 TWh in 2024-25 to about 229 TWh by 2034-35, reflecting a 21% increase in operational electricity consumption over the period. ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...