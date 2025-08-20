Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 21.08.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Potenzieller Gamechanger: Tiny-Float-Chance bei dieser Rohstoff-Aktie?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 851915 | ISIN: US6668071029 | Ticker-Symbol: NTH
Tradegate
21.08.25 | 11:31
509,40 Euro
+0,12 % +0,60
Branche
Luftfahrt/Rüstung
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
506,20509,8011:46
506,20509,8011:34
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
20.08.2025 23:42 Uhr
23 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Northrop Grumman Corporation: Northrop Grumman Board Declares Quarterly Dividend

FALLS CHURCH, Va., Aug. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The board of directors of Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE: NOC) declared a quarterly dividend of $2.31 per share on Northrop Grumman common stock, payable September 17, 2025, to shareholders of record as of the close of business September 2, 2025.

Northrop Grumman is a leading global aerospace and defense technology company. Our pioneering solutions equip our customers with the capabilities they need to connect and protect the world, and push the boundaries of human exploration across the universe. Driven by a shared purpose to solve our customers' toughest problems, our employees define possible every day.

Contact: News Bureau
newsbureau@ngc.com

Todd Ernst (Investors)
todd.ernst@ngc.com


© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Tech-Aktien mit Crash-Tendenzen
Künstliche Intelligenz, Magnificent Seven, Tech-Euphorie – seit Monaten scheint an der Börse nur eine Richtung zu existieren: nach oben. Doch hinter den Rekordkursen lauert eine gefährliche Wahrheit. Die Bewertungen vieler Tech-Schwergewichte haben historische Extremniveaus erreicht. Shiller-KGV bei 39, Buffett-Indikator auf Allzeithoch – schon in der Dotcom-Ära war der Markt kaum teurer.

Hinzu kommen euphorische Anlegerstimmung, IPO-Hypes ohne Substanz, kreditfinanzierte Wertpapierkäufe in Rekordhöhe und charttechnische Warnsignale, die Erinnerungen an 2000 und 2021 wecken. Gleichzeitig drücken geopolitische Risiken, Trumps aggressive Zollpolitik und saisonale Börsenschwäche auf die Perspektiven.

Die Gefahr: Aus der schleichenden Korrektur könnte ein rasanter Crash werden – und der könnte vor allem überbewertete KI- und Chipwerte hart treffen.

In unserem kostenlosen Spezial-Report zeigen wir Ihnen, welche Tech-Aktien am stärksten gefährdet sind und wie Sie Ihr Depot vor dem Platzen der Blase schützen könnten.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report!

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.