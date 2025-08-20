Anzeige
Potenzieller Gamechanger: Tiny-Float-Chance bei dieser Rohstoff-Aktie?
Centene Corporation Recommends Stockholders Reject "mini-tender" Offer From Trc Capital Investment Corporation

ST. LOUIS, Aug. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Centene Corporation (NYSE: CNC) (Centene) announced today that it received notice of an unsolicited "mini-tender" offer from TRC Capital Investment Corporation (TRC) dated August 5th, 2025. Centene is in no way affiliated with TRC. TRC has offered to purchase up to 4 million shares of Centene's common stock at $24.75 per share, and this offer expires on September 4th, 2025, subject to potential extension by TRC. This is below the current market price of Centene's common stock.

Centene recommends stockholders reject TRC's offer and urges investors to assess the current market price of their shares as well as consult with their financial advisors.

Through a notice on its website, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) advises investors to carefully evaluate mini-tender offers (defined as offers for less than 5 percent of a company's outstanding shares) as they may cause investors to sell their securities at below-market prices.

Should investors have already tendered their shares, they may withdraw them by providing the written notice described in TRC's offering documents prior to the offer's expiration.

Centene requests that a copy of this news release be included with all distributions of materials related to TRC's offer for shares of Centene's common stock.

About Centene Corporation
Centene Corporation, a Fortune 500 company, is a leading healthcare enterprise that is committed to helping people live healthier lives. The Company takes a local approach - with local brands and local teams - to provide fully integrated, high-quality, and cost-effective services to government-sponsored and commercial healthcare programs, focusing on under-insured and uninsured individuals. Centene offers affordable and high-quality products to more than 1 in 15 individuals across the nation, including Medicaid and Medicare members (including Medicare Prescription Drug Plans) as well as individuals and families served by the Health Insurance Marketplace.

Centene uses its investor relations website to publish important information about the Company, including information that may be deemed material to investors. Financial and other information about Centene is routinely posted and is accessible on Centene's investor relations website, https://investors.centene.com.

SOURCE Centene Corporation

© 2025 PR Newswire
