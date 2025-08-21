VNET Group, Inc.: VNET Reports Unaudited Second Quarter 2025 Financial Results

BEIJING, Aug. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- VNET Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: VNET) ("VNET" or the "Company"), a leading carrier- and cloud-neutral internet data center services provider in China, today announced its unaudited financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2025.
"We delivered strong second quarter results thanks to continued effective strategic execution," said Josh Sheng Chen, Founder, Executive Chairperson and interim Chief Executive Officer of VNET. "Our wholesale IDC business continued to grow rapidly, driven by our wholesale data centers' fast move-in pace. In the second quarter, our wholesale capacity in service increased by 101MW quarter over quarter to 674MW, with utilized wholesale capacity growing by 74MW quarter over quarter to 511MW. Our high-performance data centers and premium IDC services continue to attract customers from various industries. In the second quarter, we secured a combined capacity of around 4MW in retail orders. Furthermore, we recently won a 20MW wholesale order through the JV project we operate in Hebei Province."
"In late June, we unveiled our Hyperscale 2.0 framework, encompassing our vision for the future of AIDCs and our blueprint for growing the capacity of our data center assets under management to 10GW by 2036. As a pioneer in AIDC development, we are poised to strengthen our leadership under Hyperscale 2.0, supported by our strong fundamentals, deep industry know-how, and innovative technologies. Looking ahead, we will sharpen our competitive advantages with faster deliveries and consistently reliable IDC services as we embark on our ambitious Hyperscale 2.0 framework for building greener, more intelligent data centers for the AI era."
Qiyu Wang, Chief Financial Officer of VNET, commented, "We maintained our business's vibrant momentum with strong financial results during the second quarter. Our total net revenues rose 22.1% year over year to RMB2.43 billion, driven by significant wholesale revenue growth of 112.5% year over year. Adjusted EBITDA also increased by 27.7% year over year to RMB732.5 million, with an adjusted EBITDA margin of 30.1%, up 1.3 percentage points year over year. With our effective business strategy and healthy balance sheet, we're well-positioned to lead the AIDC transformation and capture surging AI-driven opportunities, delivering sustainable, long-term value for our stakeholders."
Second Quarter 2025 Financial Highlights
- Total net revenues increased by 22.1% to RMB2.43 billion (US$339.8 million) from RMB1.99 billion in the same period of 2024.
• Net revenues from the IDC business[1] increased by 32.6% to RMB1.81 billion (US$253.1 million) from RMB1.37 billion in the same period of 2024.
• Net revenues from the wholesale IDC business ("wholesale revenues") increased by 112.5% to RMB854.1 million (US$119.2 million) from RMB402.0 million in the same period of 2024.
• Net revenues from the retail IDC business ("retail revenues") held fairly steady at RMB958.7 million (US$133.8 million) compared with RMB964.8 million in the same period of 2024.
• Net revenues from the non-IDC business[2] remained relatively stable at RMB621.4 million (US$86.7 million) compared with RMB627.0 million in the same period of 2024.
- Adjusted cash gross profit (non-GAAP) increased by 34.9% to RMB1.06 billion (US$148.2 million) from RMB787.3 million in the same period of 2024. Adjusted cash gross margin (non-GAAP) was 43.6%, compared with 39.5% in the same period of 2024.
- Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) increased by 27.7% to RMB732.5 million (US$102.2 million) from RMB573.8 million in the same period of 2024. Adjusted EBITDA margin (non-GAAP) was 30.1%, compared with 28.8% in the same period of 2024.
Second Quarter 2025 Operational Highlights
Wholesale IDC Business
- Capacity in service was 674MW as of June 30, 2025, compared with 573MW as of March 31, 2025, and 332MW as of June 30, 2024. Capacity under construction was 326MW as of June 30, 2025.
- Capacity utilized by customers reached 511MW as of June 30, 2025, compared with 437MW as of March 31, 2025, and 252MW as of June 30, 2024. The sequential increase during the second quarter of 2025 was 74MW, which was mainly contributed by the N-OR Campus 01 and E-JS Campus 03 data centers.
- Utilization rate[3] of wholesale capacity was 75.9% as of June 30, 2025, compared with 76.2% as of March 31, 2025, and 75.9% as of June 30, 2024.
• Utilization rate of mature wholesale capacity[4] was 94.6% as of June 30, 2025, compared with 94.5% as of March 31, 2025, and 94.9% as of June 30, 2024.
• Utilization rate of ramp-up wholesale capacity[5] was 20.8% as of June 30, 2025, compared with 32.1% as of March 31, 2025, and 45.7% as of June 30, 2024.
- Total capacity committed[6] was 674MW as of June 30, 2025, compared with 571MW as of March 31, 2025, and 326MW as of June 30, 2024.
- Commitment rate[7] for capacity in service was 100% as of June 30, 2025, compared with 99.7% as of March 31, 2025, and 98.1% as of June 30, 2024.
- Total capacity pre-committed[8] was 180MW and pre-commitment rate[9] for capacity under construction was 55.2% as of June 30, 2025.
Retail IDC Business[10]
- Capacity in service was 52,131 cabinets as of June 30, 2025, compared with 51,960 cabinets as of March 31, 2025, and 52,177 cabinets as of June 30, 2024.
- Capacity utilized by customers reached 33,292 cabinets as of June 30, 2025, compared with 33,093 cabinets as of March 31, 2025, and 33,253 cabinets as of June 30, 2024.
- Utilization rate of retail capacity was 63.9% as of June 30, 2025, compared with 63.7 % as of March 31, 2025, and 63.7% as of June 30, 2024.
• Utilization rate of mature retail capacity[11] was 68.6% as of June 30, 2025, compared with 69.1% as of March 31, 2025, and 72.5% as of June 30, 2024.
• Utilization rate of ramp-up retail capacity [12] was 26.4% as of June 30, 2025, compared with 21.5% as of March 31, 2025, and 12.7% as of June 30, 2024.
- Monthly recurring revenue (MRR) per retail cabinet was RMB8,915 in the second quarter of 2025, compared with RMB8,898 in the first quarter of 2025 and RMB8,753 in the second quarter of 2024.
[1] IDC business refers to managed hosting services, consisting of the wholesale IDC business and the retail IDC business. Beginning in the first quarter of 2024, our IDC business was subdivided into wholesale IDC business and retail IDC business according to the nature and scale of our data center projects. Prior to 2024, the subdivision was based on customer contract types.
[2] Non-IDC business consists of cloud services and VPN services.
[3] Utilization rate is calculated by dividing capacity utilized by customers by the capacity in service.
[4] Mature wholesale capacity refers to wholesale data centers in which utilization rate is at or above 80%.
[5] Ramp-up wholesale capacity refers to wholesale data centers in which utilization rate is below 80%.
[6] Total capacity committed is the capacity committed to customers pursuant to customer agreements remaining in effect.
[7] Commitment rate is calculated by total capacity committed divided by total capacity in service.
[8] Total capacity pre-committed is the capacity under construction which is pre-committed to customers pursuant to customer agreements remaining in effect.
[9] Pre-commitment rate is calculated by total capacity pre-committed divided by total capacity under construction.
[10] For retail IDC business, since the first quarter of 2024, we have excluded a certain number of reserved cabinets from the capacity in service. Reserved cabinets refer to those that have not been utilized on a large scale, those that are planned to be closed, or those that are planned to be further upgraded. As of June 30, 2024, March 31, 2025, and June 30, 2025, 4,150, 3,766 and 3,791 reserved cabinets, respectively, were excluded from the calculation of utilization rate of retail IDC business capacity.
[11] Mature retail capacity refers to retail data centers that came into service prior to the past 24 months.
[12] Ramp-up retail capacity refers to retail data centers that came into service within the past 24 months, or mature retail data centers that have undergone improvements within the past 24 months.
Second Quarter 2025 Financial Results
TOTAL NET REVENUES: Total net revenues in the second quarter of 2025 were RMB2.43 billion (US$339.8 million), representing an increase of 22.1% from RMB1.99 billion in the same period of 2024. The year-over-year increase was mainly driven by the continued growth of our wholesale IDC business.
Net revenues from IDC business increased by 32.6% to RMB1.81 billion (US$253.1 million) from RMB1.37 billion in the same period of 2024. The year-over-year increase was mainly driven by an increase in wholesale revenues.
- Wholesale revenues increased by 112.5% to RMB854.1 million (US$119.2 million) from RMB402.0 million in the same period of 2024.
- Retail revenues decreased slightly to RMB958.7 million (US$133.8 million) from RMB964.8 million in the same period of 2024.
Net revenues from non-IDC business decreased slightly by 0.9% to RMB621.4 million (US$86.7 million) from RMB627.0 million in the same period of 2024.
GROSS PROFIT: Gross profit in the second quarter of 2025 was RMB547.7 million (US$76.5 million), representing an increase of 28.9% from RMB424.9 million in the same period of 2024. Gross margin in the second quarter of 2025 was 22.5%, compared with 21.3% in the same period of 2024.
ADJUSTED CASH GROSS PROFIT (non-GAAP), which excludes depreciation, amortization, and share-based compensation expenses, was RMB1.06 billion (US$148.2 million) in the second quarter of 2025, compared with RMB787.3 million in the same period of 2024. Adjusted cash gross margin (non-GAAP) in the second quarter of 2025 was 43.6%, compared with 39.5% in the same period of 2024.
OPERATING EXPENSES: Total operating expenses in the second quarter of 2025 were RMB374.7 million (US$52.3 million), compared with RMB230.3 million in the same period of 2024.
Sales and marketing expenses were RMB70.0 million (US$9.8 million) in the second quarter of 2025, compared with RMB58.2 million in the same period of 2024.
Research and development expenses were RMB67.6 million (US$9.4 million) in the second quarter of 2025, compared with RMB62.0 million in the same period of 2024.
General and administrative expenses were RMB212.5 million (US$29.7 million) in the second quarter of 2025, compared with RMB107.3 million in the same period of 2024.
ADJUSTED OPERATING EXPENSES (non-GAAP), which exclude share-based compensation expenses, were RMB365.6 million (US$51.0 million) in the second quarter of 2025, compared with RMB243.2 million in the same period of 2024. As a percentage of total net revenues, adjusted operating expenses (non-GAAP) in the second quarter of 2025 were 15.0%, compared with 12.2% in the same period of 2024.
ADJUSTED EBITDA (non-GAAP): Adjusted EBITDA in the second quarter of 2025 was RMB732.5 million (US$102.2 million), representing an increase of 27.7% from RMB573.8 million in the same period of 2024. Adjusted EBITDA margin (non-GAAP) in the second quarter of 2025 was 30.1%, compared with 28.8% in the same period of 2024.
NET LOSS/INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO VNET GROUP, INC.: Net loss attributable to VNET Group, Inc. in the second quarter of 2025 was RMB11.9 million (US$1.7 million), compared with a net income attributable to VNET Group, Inc. of RMB63.7 million in the same period of 2024, mainly due to the increase in interest expenses and income tax expenses.
LOSS PER SHARE: Basic and diluted loss per share in the second quarter of 2025 were both RMB0.01 (US$0.1 cent), which represents the equivalent of RMB0.06 (US$0.01) per American depositary share ("ADS"), respectively. Each ADS represents six Class A ordinary shares.
LIQUIDITY: As of June 30, 2025, the aggregate amount of the Company's cash and cash equivalents, restricted cash and short-term investments was RMB4.66 billion (US$651.1 million).
Total short-term debt, consisting of short-term bank borrowings and the current portion of long-term borrowings, was RMB2.73 billion (US$380.5 million). Total long-term debt was RMB14.65 billion (US$2.05 billion), comprised of long-term borrowings of RMB9.48 billion (US$1.32 billion) and convertible notes of RMB5.18 billion (US$722.7 million).
Net cash generated from operating activities in the second quarter of 2025 was RMB366.6 million (US$51.2 million), compared with RMB405.2 million in the same period of 2024. During the second quarter of 2025, the Company obtained new debt financing, refinancing facilities and other financings of RMB1.27 billion (US$176.7 million).
Share Repurchase Program
The Company's Board of Directors authorized a share repurchase program on June 27, 2025, under which the Company may repurchase up to US$50 million of its ADSs, each representing six Class A ordinary shares of the Company, over the ensuing 12-month period.
Business Outlook
The Company expects total net revenues for 2025 to be between RMB9,150 million to RMB9,350 million, representing year-over-year growth of 11% to 13%, and adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) to be in the range of RMB2,760 million to RMB2,820 million, representing year-over-year growth of 14% to 16%. If the RMB87.7 million disposal gain of E-JS02 data center were excluded from the adjusted EBITDA calculation for 2024, year-over-year growth would be 18% to 20%. The above outlook remains unchanged from the estimates the Company provided on June 27, 2025.
The forecast reflects the Company's current and preliminary views on the market and its operational conditions and is subject to change.
Conference Call
The Company's management will host an earnings conference call at 8:00 AM U.S. Eastern Time on Thursday, August 21, 2025, or 8:00 PM Beijing Time on Thursday, August 21, 2025.
For participants who wish to join the call, please access the links provided below to complete the online registration process.
English line:
https://s1.c-conf.com/diamondpass/10049370-hq9zg7.html
Chinese line (listen-only mode):
https://s1.c-conf.com/diamondpass/10049371-pq4yad.html
Participants can choose between the English and Chinese options for pre-registration above. Please note that the Chinese option will be in listen-only mode. Upon registration, each participant will receive an email containing details for the conference call, including dial-in numbers, a conference call passcode and a unique access PIN, which will be used to join the conference call.
Additionally, a live and archived webcast of the conference call will be available on the Company's investor relations website at http://ir.vnet.com.
A replay of the conference call will be accessible through August 28, 2025, by dialing the following numbers:
US/Canada:
1 855 883 1031
Mainland China:
400 1209 216
Hong Kong, China:
800 930 639
International:
+61 7 3107 6325
Reply PIN (English line):
10049370
Reply PIN (Chinese line):
10049371
Non-GAAP Disclosure
In evaluating its business, VNET considers and uses the following non-GAAP measures defined as non-GAAP financial measures by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission as a supplemental measure to review and assess its operating performance: adjusted cash gross profit, adjusted cash gross margin, adjusted operating expenses, adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA margin. The presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. For more information on these non-GAAP financial measures, please see the table captioned "Reconciliations of GAAP and non-GAAP results" set forth at the end of this press release.
The non-GAAP financial measures are provided as additional information to help investors compare business trends among different reporting periods on a consistent basis and to enhance investors' overall understanding of the Company's current financial performance and prospects for the future. These non-GAAP financial measures should be considered in addition to results prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP, but should not be considered a substitute for, or superior to, U.S. GAAP results. In addition, the Company's calculation of the non-GAAP financial measures may be different from the calculation used by other companies, and therefore comparability may be limited.
Exchange Rate
This announcement contains translations of certain RMB amounts into U.S. dollars ("USD") at specified rates solely for the convenience of the reader. Unless otherwise stated, all translations from RMB to USD were made at the rate of RMB7.1636 to US$1.00, the noon buying rate in effect on June 30, 2025, in the H.10 statistical release of the Federal Reserve Board. The Company makes no representation that the RMB or USD amounts referred to could be converted into USD or RMB, as the case may be, at any particular rate or at all. For analytical presentation, all percentages are calculated using the numbers presented in the financial statements contained in this earnings release.
Statement Regarding Unaudited Condensed Financial Information
The unaudited financial information set forth above is preliminary and subject to potential adjustments. Adjustments to the consolidated financial statements may be identified when audit work has been performed for the Company's year-end audit, which could result in significant differences from this preliminary unaudited condensed financial information.
About VNET
VNET Group, Inc. is a leading carrier- and cloud-neutral internet data center services provider in China. VNET provides hosting and related services, including IDC services, cloud services, and business VPN services to improve the reliability, security, and speed of its customers' internet infrastructure. Customers may locate their servers and equipment in VNET's data centers and connect to China's internet backbone. VNET operates in more than 30 cities throughout China, servicing a diversified and loyal base of over 7,000 hosting and related enterprise customers that span numerous industries ranging from internet companies to government entities and blue-chip enterprises to small- to mid-sized enterprises.
Safe Harbor Statement
This announcement contains forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are made under the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements can be identified by terminology such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "future," "intends," "plans," "target," "believes," "estimates" and similar statements. Among other things, quotations from management in this announcement as well as VNET's strategic and operational plans, including the plan to sign a definitive agreement on a pre-REITs project, contain forward-looking statements. VNET may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its reports filed with, or furnished to, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, in its annual reports to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about VNET's beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement, including but not limited to the following: VNET's goals and strategies; VNET's liquidity conditions; VNET's expansion plans; the expected growth of the data center services market; expectations regarding demand for, and market acceptance of, VNET's services; VNET's expectations regarding keeping and strengthening its relationships with customers; VNET's plans to invest in research and development to enhance its solution and service offerings; and general economic and business conditions in the regions where VNET provides solutions and services. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in VNET's reports filed with, or furnished to, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. All information provided in this press release is as of the date of this press release, and VNET undertakes no duty to update such information, except as required under applicable law.
Investor Relations Contact:
Xinyuan Liu
Tel: +86 10 8456 2121
Email: [email protected]
VNET GROUP, INC.
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(Amount in thousands of Renminbi ("RMB") and US dollars ("US$"))
As of
As of
December 31, 2024
June 30, 2025
RMB
RMB
US$
Assets
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
1,492,436
2,918,345
407,385
Restricted cash
545,795
458,321
63,979
Short-term Investments
-
1,244,183
173,681
Accounts and notes receivable, net
1,655,984
2,216,078
309,353
Amounts due from related parties
336,360
401,723
56,078
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
2,789,573
2,939,878
410,394
Total current assets
6,820,148
10,178,528
1,420,870
Non-current assets:
Restricted cash
42,842
43,417
6,061
Derivative financial instruments
6,768
16,307
2,276
Long-term investments, net
794,688
787,383
109,914
Property and equipment, net
17,216,635
19,857,652
2,772,021
Intangible assets, net
1,403,787
1,938,715
270,634
Land use rights, net
766,213
901,386
125,829
Operating lease right-of-use assets, net
4,618,212
5,057,531
706,004
Deferred tax assets, net
306,623
349,806
48,831
Other non-current assets
381,126
577,634
80,635
Total non-current assets
25,536,894
29,529,831
4,122,205
Total assets
32,357,042
39,708,359
5,543,075
Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
Current liabilities:
Short-term bank borrowings
589,000
929,997
129,823
Current portion of long-term borrowings
1,420,190
1,795,594
250,655
Current portion of finance lease liabilities
208,299
249,929
34,889
Current portion of operating lease liabilities
899,818
944,491
131,846
Accounts and notes payable
709,260
754,367
105,306
Amounts due to related parties
355,679
409,636
57,183
Income taxes payable
69,569
44,163
6,165
Advances from customers
1,378,806
1,289,187
179,964
Deferred revenue
87,830
82,325
11,492
Current portion of deferred government grants
6,727
57,133
7,975
Accrued expenses and other payables
3,618,237
3,888,806
542,856
Total current liabilities
9,343,415
10,445,628
1,458,154
Non-current liabilities:
Long-term borrowings
7,767,390
9,476,393
1,322,853
Convertible notes
1,897,738
5,176,772
722,650
Non-current portion of finance lease liabilities
1,532,309
1,577,599
220,224
Non-current portion of operating lease liabilities
3,779,293
4,186,863
584,464
Unrecognized tax benefits
107,850
107,850
15,055
Deferred tax liabilities
734,404
898,530
125,430
Deferred government grants
273,824
219,104
30,586
Total non-current liabilities
16,092,808
21,643,111
3,021,262
Mezzanine equity:
Redeemable non-controlling interests
-
869,838
121,425
Total mezzanine equity
-
869,838
121,425
Shareholders' equity
Ordinary shares
112
112
16
Treasury stock
(161,892)
(161,892)
(22,599)
Additional paid-in capital
17,298,692
17,349,517
2,421,899
Statutory reserves
107,380
113,292
15,815
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(18,504)
(15,818)
(2,208)
Accumulated deficit
(10,859,888)
(11,115,339)
(1,551,641)
Total VNET Group, Inc. shareholders' equity
6,365,900
6,169,872
861,282
Noncontrolling interest
554,919
579,910
80,952
Total shareholders' equity
6,920,819
6,749,782
942,234
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
32,357,042
39,708,359
5,543,075
VNET GROUP, INC.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(Amount in thousands of Renminbi ("RMB") and US dollars ("US$") except for number of shares and per share data)
Three months ended
Six months ended
June 30, 2024
March 31, 2025
June 30, 2025
June 30, 2024
June 30, 2025
RMB
RMB
RMB
US$
RMB
RMB
US$
Net revenues
1,993,760
2,246,220
2,434,205
339,802
3,891,886
4,680,425
653,362
Cost of revenues
(1,568,865)
(1,680,879)
(1,886,470)
(263,341)
(3,056,270)
(3,567,349)
(497,983)
Gross profit
424,895
565,341
547,735
76,461
835,616
1,113,076
155,379
Operating income (expenses)
Operating income (loss)
-
1,461
(1,143)
(160)
3,949
318
44
Sales and marketing expenses
(58,225)
(64,346)
(69,963)
(9,766)
(129,968)
(134,309)
(18,749)
Research and development expenses
(61,998)
(43,603)
(67,570)
(9,432)
(137,387)
(111,173)
(15,519)
General and administrative expenses
(107,297)
(179,770)
(212,473)
(29,660)
(333,594)
(392,243)
(54,755)
Allowance for doubtful debt
(2,753)
(30,552)
(23,568)
(3,290)
2,422
(54,120)
(7,555)
Total operating expenses
(230,273)
(316,810)
(374,717)
(52,308)
(594,578)
(691,527)
(96,534)
Operating profit
194,622
248,531
173,018
24,153
241,038
421,549
58,845
Interest income
5,449
6,751
16,869
2,355
17,578
23,620
3,297
Interest expense
(92,172)
(100,653)
(157,508)
(21,987)
(229,854)
(258,161)
(36,038)
Other income
30,475
1,811
5,234
731
35,289
7,045
985
Other expenses
(6,900)
(2,438)
(5,499)
(768)
(8,322)
(7,937)
(1,108)
Changes in the fair value of financial instruments
712
(334,904)
70,404
9,828
4,570
(264,500)
(36,922)
Foreign exchange (loss) gain
(4,387)
9,527
9,258
1,292
(32,748)
18,785
2,622
Income (loss) before income taxes and gain
127,799
(171,375)
111,776
15,604
27,551
(59,599)
(8,319)
Income tax expenses
(59,149)
(52,062)
(95,048)
(13,268)
(120,533)
(147,110)
(20,536)
Gain from equity method investments
3,199
3,214
41
6
5,805
3,255
454
Net income (loss)
71,849
(220,223)
16,769
2,342
(87,177)
(203,454)
(28,401)
Net income attributable to noncontrolling
(8,174)
(17,335)
(13,656)
(1,906)
(36,153)
(30,991)
(4,326)
Net income attributable to redeemable non-
-
-
(15,027)
(2,098)
-
(15,027)
(2,098)
Net income (loss) attributable to the
63,675
(237,558)
(11,914)
(1,662)
(123,330)
(249,472)
(34,825)
Accretion to redemption amount of
-
-
(67)
(9)
-
(67)
(9)
Net profit (loss) attributable to the
63,675
(237,558)
(11,981)
(1,671)
(123,330)
(249,539)
(34,834)
Earnings (loss) per share
Basic
0.04
(0.15)
(0.01)
(0.00)
(0.08)
(0.16)
(0.02)
Diluted
0.04
(0.15)
(0.01)
(0.00)
(0.08)
(0.16)
(0.02)
Shares used in earnings (loss) per share
Basic*
1,594,662,099
1,608,799,842
1,610,484,726
1,610,484,726
1,581,481,229
1,609,646,939
1,609,646,939
Diluted*
1,595,517,338
1,608,799,842
1,610,484,726
1,610,484,726
1,581,481,229
1,609,646,939
1,609,646,939
Earnings (loss) per ADS (6 ordinary shares equal to 1 ADS)
Basic
0.24
(0.90)
(0.06)
(0.01)
(0.48)
(0.96)
(0.12)
Diluted
0.24
(0.90)
(0.06)
(0.01)
(0.48)
(0.96)
(0.12)
* Shares used in (loss) earnings per share/ADS computation were computed under weighted average method.
VNET GROUP, INC.
RECONCILIATIONS OF GAAP AND NON-GAAP RESULTS
(Amount in thousands of Renminbi ("RMB") and US dollars ("US$"))
Three months ended
Six months ended
June 30, 2024
March 31, 2025
June 30, 2025
June 30, 2024
June 30, 2025
RMB
RMB
RMB
US$
RMB
RMB
US$
Gross profit
424,895
565,341
547,735
76,461
835,616
1,113,076
155,379
Plus: depreciation and amortization
364,616
402,399
513,891
71,736
717,220
916,290
127,909
Plus: share-based compensation
(2,190)
109
196
27
-
305
43
Adjusted cash gross profit
787,321
967,849
1,061,822
148,224
1,552,836
2,029,671
283,331
Adjusted cash gross margin
39.5 %
43.1 %
43.6 %
43.6 %
39.9 %
43.4 %
43.4 %
Operating expenses
(230,273)
(316,810)
(374,717)
(52,308)
(594,578)
(691,527)
(96,534)
Plus: share-based compensation
(12,962)
6,329
9,163
1,279
98,719
15,492
2,163
Adjusted operating expenses
(243,235)
(310,481)
(365,554)
(51,029)
(495,859)
(676,035)
(94,371)
Operating profit
194,622
248,531
173,018
24,153
241,038
421,549
58,845
Plus: depreciation and amortization
394,334
427,440
550,087
76,789
773,885
977,527
136,458
Plus: share-based compensation
(15,152)
6,438
9,359
1,306
98,719
15,797
2,206
Adjusted EBITDA
573,804
682,409
732,464
102,248
1,113,642
1,414,873
197,509
Adjusted EBITDA margin
28.8 %
30.4 %
30.1 %
30.1 %
28.6 %
30.2 %
30.2 %
VNET GROUP, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS
(Amount in thousands of Renminbi ("RMB") and US dollars ("US$"))
Three months ended
June 30, 2024
March 31, 2025
June 30, 2025
RMB
RMB
RMB
US$
CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES
Net cash generated from operating activities
405,204
195,713
366,596
51,174
CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES
Purchases of property and equipment
(998,489)
(1,792,051)
(1,870,296)
(261,083)
Purchases of intangible assets
(7,594)
(33,952)
(24,388)
(3,404)
Payments for investments
(138,224)
(21,440)
(1,216,168)
(169,771)
Proceeds from (payments for) other investing activities
117,209
(37,327)
(171,213)
(23,900)
Net cash used in investing activities
(1,027,098)
(1,884,770)
(3,282,065)
(458,158)
CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES
Proceeds from bank borrowings
690,848
1,893,386
1,004,537
140,228
Repayments of bank borrowings
(533,324)
(369,366)
(381,728)
(53,287)
Proceeds from issuance of 2030 Convertible Notes
-
3,015,117
-
-
Payments for finance leases
(9,586)
(37,950)
(44,471)
(6,208)
Contribution from noncontrolling interest in a subsidiary
-
635,000
(4,555)
(636)
Proceeds from other financing activities
516,493
230,435
8,875
1,239
Net cash generated from financing activities
664,431
5,366,622
582,658
81,336
Effect of foreign exchange rate changes on cash,
3,370
9,020
(14,764)
(2,061)
Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents
45,907
3,686,585
(2,347,575)
(327,709)
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at
2,089,926
2,081,073
5,767,658
805,134
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end
2,135,833
5,767,658
3,420,083
477,425
SOURCE VNET Group, Inc.