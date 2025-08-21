Paris-based Qair has secured a $5. 7 million senior debt facility to develop a 5. 8 MW floating solar project in the Seychelles, reviving plans that were delayed by the Covid-19 pandemic. Paris-headquartered renewable energy company Qair has secured $5. 7 million to finance the development of a 5. 8 MW floating solar project in the Seychelles. The Seysun Lagoon floating solar project will be located on the providence lagoon on Mahé Island. The project has been in the pipeline since 2020 and is already backed by a 25-year power purchase agreement with Public Utilities Corporation, the Seychelles' ...

