New research from Poland has suggested installing 891 PV panels along the entire tram platform and inter-track spaces of four major transportation hubs. The analysis showed that the PV system could power all of the city's tram stops, the passenger information system, and meet 10% of demand from service depots. A researcher from Poland's Krakow University of Economics has analyzed the cost-effectiveness of installing PV panels in tram tracks of Krakow's Nowa Huta district. "While PV integration in urban environments is not new, applying it specifically to tram track areas - with an analysis ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...