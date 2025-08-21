H.I.G. Capital Announces Strategic Investment in Avanta Salud

LONDON, Aug. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- H.I.G. Capital, a leading global alternative investment firm with $70 billion of capital under management, is pleased to announce that one of its affiliates has entered into a definitive agreement to take a majority stake in Avanta Salud Integral ("Avanta" or the "Company"). Avanta's founder, Josep Pla, together with current minority investor MCH Private Equity, will reinvest alongside H.I.G. for a minority ownership interest, underscoring their commitment to the Company's future growth.

Avanta, headquartered in Valencia, Spain, is a leading occupational health and safety (OHS) services provider, offering both highly regulated mandatory and elective services to more than 100,000 clients, covering more than 1 million employees through a network of over 250 medical centres and mobile units.

Avanta's senior management team will continue to lead the Company, ensuring continuity in client relationships and strategic execution. H.I.G. will leverage its network and deep expertise in healthcare and business services to support Avanta's long-term growth and expansion.

Josep Pla, President and Founder of Avanta Salud, commented, "We are incredibly proud of what we have built at Avanta, a family of almost 2,500 outstanding professionals, trusted by thousands of businesses to keep their employees safe, healthy, and supported. Our commitment to delivering the highest-quality services has been key to bringing us to where we are today. Looking ahead, H.I.G.'s deep healthcare and business services expertise, combined with its pan-European presence, makes it the ideal partner for our next chapter. Together, we'll pursue our shared ambition to become the leading workplace health platform in Europe."

Rohin Jain, Managing Director at H.I.G. Middle Market Europe, added, "Josep and his team have built a best-in-class platform in Avanta - combining scale, quality, and exceptional integration capabilities in a highly resilient and regulated sector. The business delivers mission-critical services to employers while improving the health and productivity of over a million workers. We are thrilled to partner with the management team to broaden Avanta's regional coverage and elective service capabilities, addressing evolving workforce health needs while scaling the business across Europe."

About Avanta Salud

Headquartered in Spain, Avanta Salud is a leading provider of occupational health and safety services. Avanta's core business is centred on mandatory, legally required occupational health services, including health surveillance, technical prevention, risk engineering, training, and compliance consulting. These services are critical for employers across all sectors in meeting stringent workplace health and safety obligations under Spanish and EU law. In addition to its core offering, Avanta provides elective, ROI-driven employee health services, including mental health support, absenteeism management, in-company medical services, and other preventive care interventions. These offerings are increasingly adopted by employers seeking to reduce lost productivity, enhance employee well-being, and differentiate themselves in a competitive labour market. For more information, visit avantagrupo.com.

About H.I.G. Capital

H.I.G. is a leading global alternative investment firm with $70 billion of capital under management.* Based in Miami, and with offices in Atlanta, Boston, Chicago, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, and Stamford in the United States, as well as international affiliate offices in Hamburg, London, Luxembourg, Madrid, Milan, Paris, Bogotá, Rio de Janeiro, São Paulo, Dubai, and Hong Kong, H.I.G. specializes in providing both debt and equity capital to middle market companies, utilizing a flexible and operationally focused/value-added approach:

H.I.G.'s equity funds invest in management buyouts, recapitalizations, and corporate carve-outs of both profitable as well as underperforming manufacturing and service businesses.





H.I.G.'s debt funds invest in senior, unitranche, and junior debt financing to companies across the size spectrum, both on a primary (direct origination) basis, as well as in the secondary markets. H.I.G. also manages a publicly traded BDC, WhiteHorse Finance.





H.I.G.'s real estate funds invest in value-added properties, which can benefit from improved asset management practices.





H.I.G. Infrastructure focuses on making value-add and core plus investments in the infrastructure sector.

Since its founding in 1993, H.I.G. has invested in and managed more than 400 companies worldwide. The Firm's current portfolio includes more than 100 companies with combined sales in excess of $53 billion. For more information, please refer to the H.I.G. website at hig.com.

*Based on total capital raised by H.I.G. Capital and its affiliates.

Contact:

Rohin Jain

Managing Director

rjain@hig.com

H.I.G. Capital

10 Grosvenor Street

2nd Floor

London W1K 4QB

United Kingdom

P: +44 (0) 207 318 5700

hig.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2524016/5465519/HIG_Europe_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/hig-capital-announces-strategic-investment-in-avanta-salud-302533627.html