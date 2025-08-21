An interview with Fraunhofer ISE on new discoveries of ultraviolet degradation risks. From pv magazine 6/25 "The Hunt for High Efficiency" Can you give some background on recent industry concerns around ultraviolet-induced degradation in PV modules? For around two and a half years, we have been involved in several projects where larger module buyers benchmark different module types against each other in terms of reliability. In this context, we realized that there was strong UV degradation in lab tests for some modules. This came alongside some other issues like mechanical load or damp heat degradation, ...

