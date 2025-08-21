NOVOSENSE Microelectronics: NOVOSENSE Advances Smart Mobility with Reliable Automotive IC Solutions for Safety and Comfort

SHANGHAI, Aug. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- NOVOSENSE Microelectronics, a leading high-performance and high-reliability analog & mixed-signal chip provider, offers a comprehensive portfolio of automotive ICs designed to elevate vehicle safety, comfort, and user experience. Covering robust signal detection, immersive cockpit lighting, high-fidelity audio, and dependable power isolation, products such as MT72xx, NSDA6934-Q1, NSI67x0, and NSUC1500-Q1 empower intelligent, connected, and efficient automotive systems.

High-Reliability 2-Wire Hall Switch IC for Automotive Body Applications

The MT72xx series addresses long-wiring challenges with a current-output Hall switch family engineered for automotive body electronics. Compliant with AEC-Q100 Grade 0 and ASIL-A safety standards, MT72xx delivers robust EMC/ESD performance, multiple sensing polarity options, and flexible system integration-ensuring dependable signal transmission for seatbelt buckle detection, window lift motor control, tailgate sensing, and other critical body control functions.

Smart Isolated Gate Driver for High-Voltage Power Systems

NSI67x0 is a high-performance isolated gate driver series with integrated analog-to-PWM sensing, designed for driving SiC, IGBTs, and MOSFETs up to 2121V. With ±10A peak drive current, high CMTI (>150kV/µs), and fast fault protection, it ensures safe and efficient operation in demanding applications. Compact SOW16 packaging with >8mm creepage and full AEC-Q100 compliance makes it ideal for EVs, industrial control, and power systems.

Third-Generation Digital Isolator ICs for High-Reliability Automotive Applications

The NSI83xx series uses EMI-optimized capacitive isolation technology with 1-4 channel configurations. Meeting stringent AEC-Q100 requirements, it provides reinforced insulation exceeding 10kVrms, with industry-leading EMI, EOS, and CMTI performance-supporting reliable long-term operation in on-board chargers, battery management, traction inverters, and thermal control for new energy vehicles.

Ambient Lighting Driver SoC for Smart Cockpit Experiences

NSUC1500-Q1 integrates an ARM® Cortex®-M3 core with 4-channel current-mode LED drivers, delivering smooth 16-bit PWM dimming for precise color and brightness control. Equipped with LIN communication and diagnostic features, it complies with AEC-Q100 Grade 1 and CISPR 25 Class 5 standards-enabling reliable, flexible, and immersive ambient lighting solutions for smart cockpits.

In H1 2025, NOVOSENSE achieved revenue of USD 212 million, up 97.5% year-on-year, driven by steady growth in automotive electronics demand and recovery in the energy sector. As a trusted analog & mixed signal chip provider, NOVOSENSE remains committed to advancing semiconductor innovation to accelerate safe & smart mobility.

