PR Newswire
21.08.2025 11:36 Uhr
144 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Global Brands Magazine: ABDULLAH AL-OTHAIM MARKETS EARNS TOP HONOUR AT GLOBAL BRAND AWARDS 2024

LONDON, Aug. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Abdullah Al-Othaim Markets has been awarded the prestigious " Best Sustainability Practices in Retail - Saudi Arabia, 2024" title at the renowned Global Brand Awards, conducted by Global Brands Magazine (GBM) in the United Kingdom.

Global Brand Awards (PRNewsfoto/Global Brands Magazine)

The Global Brand Awards recognize outstanding achievements across industries worldwide. Al Othaim Markets distinguished itself in the Global Brand Awards 2024 with its exceptional contributions to the retail sector and its unwavering commitment to sustainability.

Commenting on Abdullah Al-Othaim Markets winning the award, Jay Reddy, CEO of Global Brands Magazine, stated "Congratulations to Abdullah Al-Othaim Markets for winning the Best Sustainability Practices in Retail - Saudi Arabia, 2024 award at the Global Brand Awards. This achievement highlights their exceptional commitment to sustainable practices and their leadership in driving positive change within the retail industry."

"We are truly honored to receive the Best Sustainability Practices in Retail - Saudi Arabia, 2024, which highlights the hard work and dedication of our team. It reinforces our drive to set new standards in the retail industry and to continuously enhance value for all our stakeholders.

A huge thank you to our incredible team and partners - this milestone wouldn't be possible without you. We remain committed to leading the way in retail with confidence and ambition", said Eng. Muaffaq A. Mobarah, CEO at Abdullah Al-Othaim Markets

ABOUT GLOBAL BRANDS MAGAZINE

Based in the UK, Global Brands Magazine (GBM) is a leading publication delivering insights, news, and opinions on brands shaping their industries. With over 8.4 million annual visitors and 14 million page views, GBM is a premier source of brand-related content. The magazine boasts a strong social media presence, with 35,000+ Facebook followers, 20,000+ Instagram followers, 25,000+ Twitter followers, and 4,000+ LinkedIn followers.

ABOUT THE GLOBAL BRAND AWARDS

The Global Brand Awards celebrate excellence in brand performance, recognising companies and organisations that excel in quality, innovation, and customer-centric services across various sectors, including finance, education, hospitality, technology, and more. For a complete list of winners, visit:

https://www.globalbrandsmagazine.com/brand-awards-winners/.

To nominate a company or leader for the Global Brand Awards 2025, visit: https://www.globalbrandsmagazine.com/nomination-form/.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2648066/5470890/GBM_Awards_2025_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/abdullah-al-othaim-markets-earns-top-honour-at-global-brand-awards-2024-302535666.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
