Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 21.08.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Potenzieller Gamechanger: Tiny-Float-Chance bei dieser Rohstoff-Aktie?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A404WK | ISIN: US9851942089 | Ticker-Symbol:
NASDAQ
20.08.25 | 21:55
9,700 US-Dollar
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Kosmetik
Aktienmarkt
ASIEN
1-Jahres-Chart
YATSEN HOLDING LTD ADR Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
YATSEN HOLDING LTD ADR 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
21.08.2025 11:00 Uhr
83 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Yatsen Holding Limited: Yatsen Announces Second Quarter 2025 Financial Results

Conference Call to Be Held at 7:30 A.M. U.S. Eastern Time on August 21, 2025

GUANGZHOU, China, Aug. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Yatsen Holding Limited ("Yatsen" or the "Company") (NYSE: YSG), a leading China -based beauty group, today announced its unaudited financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2025.

Second Quarter 2025 Highlights

  • Total net revenues for the second quarter of 2025 increased by 36.8% to RMB1.09 billion (US$151.7 million) from RMB794.5 million for the prior year period.
  • Total net revenues from Skincare Brands[1] for the second quarter of 2025 increased by 78.7% to RMB581.3 million (US$81.1 million) from RMB325.2 million for the prior year period. As a percentage of total net revenues, total net revenues from Skincare Brands for the second quarter of 2025 were 53.5%, as compared with 40.9% for the prior year period.
  • Gross margin for the second quarter of 2025 increased to 78.3% from 76.7% for the prior year period.
  • Net loss for the second quarter of 2025 narrowed by 77.2% to RMB19.5 million (US$2.7 million) from RMB85.5 million for the prior year period. Non-GAAP net income[2] for the second quarter of 2025 was RMB11.5 million (US1.6 million), as compared with non-GAAP net loss of RMB74.9 million for the prior year period.

Mr. Jinfeng Huang, Founder, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Yatsen, stated, "With the vision of becoming a world-class pioneer in beauty innovation, we remained focused in the second quarter of 2025 on executing our strategy to deliver high-quality products and build strong brand equity, fueled by our enhanced R&D capabilities. Key products including Galénic's Brightening Micro Mask, DR.WU's Purifying Renewal Essence Toner, and Perfect Diary's Translucent Blurring Setting Powder contributed to our continued growth momentum. Looking ahead, we are committed to the disciplined execution of our R&D-driven strategy, which we believe will further strengthen our position in the beauty industry."

Mr. Donghao Yang, Director and Chief Financial Officer of Yatsen, commented, "We delivered solid year-over-year growth in the second quarter, leveraging the tailwind of the June 18 shopping festival. Specifically, our color cosmetics brands have returned to a growth trajectory, while our skincare brands maintained strong performance. As operating leverage began to take effect, coupled with our efforts to improve efficiency in our operations and marketing spend, we remain on track to achieve profitable growth."

Second Quarter 2025 Financial Results

Net Revenues

Total net revenues for the second quarter of 2025 increased by 36.8% to RMB1.09 billion (US$151.7 million) from RMB794.5 million for the prior year period. The increase was primarily due to a 78.7% year-over-year increase in net revenues from Skincare Brands, combined with an 8.8% year-over-year increase in net revenues from Color Cosmetics Brands.[3]

Gross Profit and Gross Margin

Gross profit for the second quarter of 2025 increased by 39.5% to RMB850.4 million (US$118.7 million) from RMB609.4 million for the prior year period. Gross margin for the second quarter of 2025 increased to 78.3% from 76.7% for the prior year period. The increase was primarily driven by an increase in sales of higher-gross-margin products.

Operating Expenses

Total operating expenses for the second quarter of 2025 increased by 21.7% to RMB905.9 million (US$126.5 million) from RMB744.6 million for the prior year period. As a percentage of total net revenues, total operating expenses for the second quarter of 2025 were 83.4%, as compared with 93.7% for the prior year period.

  • Fulfillment Expenses. Fulfillment expenses for the second quarter of 2025 were RMB63.3 million (US$8.8 million), as compared with RMB51.2 million for the prior year period. As a percentage of total net revenues, fulfillment expenses for the second quarter of 2025 decreased to 5.8% from 6.4% for the prior year period. The decrease was primarily due to further improvements in logistics efficiency.

  • Selling and Marketing Expenses. Selling and marketing expenses for the second quarter of 2025 were RMB722.4 million (US$100.8 million), as compared with RMB544.7 million for the prior year period. As a percentage of total net revenues, selling and marketing expenses for the second quarter of 2025 decreased to 66.5% from 68.6% for the prior year period. The decrease was primarily driven by the leveraging effect of higher total net revenues in the second quarter of 2025.

  • General and Administrative Expenses. General and administrative expenses for the second quarter of 2025 were RMB84.1 million (US$11.7 million), as compared with RMB119.1 million for the prior year period. As a percentage of total net revenues, general and administrative expenses for the second quarter of 2025 decreased to 7.7% from 15.0% for the prior year period. The decrease was primarily driven by lower payroll expenses resulting from a reduction in general and administrative headcount, coupled with the leveraging effect of higher total net revenues in the second quarter of 2025.

  • Research and Development Expenses. Research and development expenses for the second quarter of 2025 were RMB36.1 million (US$5.0 million), as compared with RMB29.7 million for the prior year period. As a percentage of total net revenues, research and development expenses for the second quarter of 2025 decreased to 3.3% from 3.7% for the prior year period. The decrease was primarily driven by the leveraging effect of higher total net revenues in the second quarter of 2025.

Loss from Operations

Loss from operations for the second quarter of 2025 was RMB55.5 million (US$7.7 million), as compared with RMB135.2 million for the prior year period. Operating loss margin was 5.1%, as compared with 17.0% for the prior year period.

Non-GAAP loss from operations[4] for the second quarter of 2025 was RMB20.4 million (US$2.8 million), as compared with RMB111.9 million for the prior year period. Non-GAAP operating loss margin[5] was 1.9%, as compared with 14.1% for the prior year period.

Net Loss / Income

Net loss for the second quarter of 2025 was RMB19.5 million (US$2.7 million), as compared with RMB85.5 million for the prior year period. Net loss margin was 1.8%, as compared with 10.8% for the prior year period. Net loss attributable to Yatsen's ordinary shareholders per diluted ADS[6] for the second quarter of 2025 was RMB0.19 (US$0.03), as compared with RMB0.77 for the prior year period.

Non-GAAP net income for the second quarter of 2025 was RMB11.5 million (US$1.6 million), as compared with non-GAAP net loss of RMB74.9 million for the prior year period. Non-GAAP net income margin was 1.1%, as compared with non-GAAP net loss margin of 9.4% for the prior year period. Non-GAAP net income attributable to Yatsen's ordinary shareholders per diluted ADS[7] for the second quarter of 2025 was RMB0.13 (US$0.02), as compared with non-GAAP net loss attributable to Yatsen's ordinary shareholders per diluted ADS of RMB0.67 for the prior year period.

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

As of June 30, 2025, the Company had cash, restricted cash and short-term investments of RMB1.35 billion (US$188.6 million), as compared with RMB1.36 billion as of December 31, 2024.

Net cash generated from operating activities for the second quarter of 2025 was RMB77.7 million (US$10.8 million), as compared with net cash used in operating activities of RMB148.2 million for the prior year period.

Business Outlook

For the third quarter of 2025, the Company expects its total net revenues to be between RMB778.6 million and RMB880.1 million, representing a year-over-year increase of approximately 15% to 30%. These forecasts reflect the Company's current and preliminary views on the market and operational conditions, which are subject to change.

Exchange Rate

This announcement contains translations of certain Renminbi ("RMB") amounts into U.S. dollars ("US$") at specified rates solely for the convenience of the reader. Unless otherwise noted, all translations from RMB to US$ were made at a rate of RMB7.1636 to US$1.00, the exchange rate in effect as of June 30, 2025, as set forth in the H.10 statistical release of The Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System. The Company makes no representation that any RMB or US$ amounts could have been, or could be, converted into US$ or RMB, as the case may be, at any particular rate, or at all.

[1] Include net revenues from Galénic, DR.WU (its mainland China business), Eve Lom and other skincare brands of the Company.

[2] Non-GAAP net income (loss) is a non-GAAP financial measure. Non-GAAP net income (loss) is defined as net income (loss) excluding (i) share-based compensation expenses, (ii) amortization of intangible assets resulting from assets and business acquisitions, (iii) revaluation of investments on the share of equity method investments, (iv) impairment of goodwill and (v) tax effects on non-GAAP adjustments.

[3] Include Perfect Diary, Little Ondine, Pink Bear and other color cosmetics brands of the Company.

[4] Non-GAAP loss from operations is a non-GAAP financial measure. Non-GAAP loss from operations is defined as loss from operations excluding (i) share-based compensation expenses, (ii) amortization of intangible assets resulting from assets and business acquisitions and (iii) impairment of goodwill.

[5] Non-GAAP operating loss margin is a non-GAAP financial measure, which is defined as non-GAAP net loss from operations as a percentage of total net revenues.

[6] ADS refers to American depositary shares, each of which represents twenty Class A ordinary shares.

[7] Non-GAAP net income (loss) attributable to ordinary shareholders per diluted ADS is a non-GAAP financial measure. Non-GAAP net income (loss) attributable to ordinary shareholders per diluted ADS is defined as non-GAAP net income (loss) attributable to ordinary shareholders divided by the weighted average number of diluted ADS outstanding for computing diluted earnings per ADS. Non-GAAP net income (loss) attributable to ordinary shareholders is defined as net income (loss) attributable to ordinary shareholders excluding (i) share-based compensation expenses, (ii) amortization of intangible assets resulting from assets and business acquisitions, (iii) revaluation of investments on the share of equity method investments, (iv) impairment of goodwill, (v) tax effects on non-GAAP adjustments and (vi) accretion to redeemable non-controlling interests.

Conference Call Information

The Company's management will hold a conference call on Thursday, August 21, 2025, at 7:30 A.M. U.S. Eastern Time or 7:30 P.M. Beijing Time to discuss its financial results and operating performance for the second quarter of 2025.

United States (toll free):

+1-888-346-8982

International:

+1-412-902-4272

Mainland China (toll free):

400-120-1203

Hong Kong, SAR (toll free):

800-905-945

Hong Kong, SAR:

+852-3018-4992

The replay will be accessible through Thursday, August 28, by dialing the following numbers:

United States:

+1-877-344-7529

International:

+1-412-317-0088

Replay Access Code:

6410660

A live and archived webcast of the conference call will also be available on the Company's investor relations website at http://ir.yatsenglobal.com.

About Yatsen Holding Limited

Yatsen Holding Limited (NYSE: YSG) is a leading China -based beauty group with the mission of creating an exciting new journey of beauty discovery for consumers around the world. Founded in 2016, the Company has launched and acquired numerous color cosmetics and skincare brands including Perfect Diary, Little Ondine, Pink Bear, Galénic, DR.WU (its mainland China business), Eve Lom and EANTiM. The Company's flagship brand, Perfect Diary, is one of the leading color cosmetics brands in China in terms of retail sales value. The Company primarily reaches and engages with customers directly both online and offline, with expansive presence across all major e-commerce, social and content platforms in China.

For more information, please visit http://ir.yatsenglobal.com.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The Company uses non-GAAP income (loss) from operations, non-GAAP operating income (loss) margin, non-GAAP net income (loss), non-GAAP net income (loss) margin, non-GAAP net income (loss) attributable to ordinary shareholders and non-GAAP net income (loss) attributable to ordinary shareholders per diluted ADS, each a non-GAAP financial measure, in reviewing and assessing its operating performance. The presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. The Company presents these non-GAAP financial measures because they are used by the management to evaluate operating performance and formulate business plans. Non-GAAP financial measures help identify underlying trends in its business, provide further information about its results of operations, and enhance the overall understanding of its past performance and future prospects. The Company defines non-GAAP income (loss) from operations as income (loss) from operations excluding (i) share-based compensation expenses, (ii) amortization of intangible assets resulting from assets and business acquisitions and (iii) impairment of goodwill. Non-GAAP operating income (loss) margin is non-GAAP income (loss) from operations as a percentage of total net revenues. The Company defines non-GAAP net income (loss) as net income (loss) excluding (i) share-based compensation expenses, (ii) amortization of intangible assets resulting from assets and business acquisitions, (iii) revaluation of investments on the share of equity method investments, (iv) impairment of goodwill and (v) tax effects on non-GAAP adjustments. Non-GAAP net income (loss) margin is non-GAAP net income (loss) as a percentage of total net revenues. The Company defines non-GAAP net income (loss) attributable to ordinary shareholders as net income (loss) attributable to ordinary shareholders excluding (i) share-based compensation expenses, (ii) amortization of intangible assets resulting from assets and business acquisitions, (iii) revaluation of investments on the share of equity method investments, (iv) impairment of goodwill, (v) tax effects on non-GAAP adjustments and (vi) accretion to redeemable non-controlling interests. Non-GAAP net income (loss) attributable to ordinary shareholders per diluted ADS is computed using non-GAAP net income (loss) attributable to ordinary shareholders divided by weighted average number of diluted ADS outstanding for computing diluted earnings per ADS.

However, the non-GAAP financial measures have limitations as analytical tools as the non-GAAP financial measures are not presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP and may differ from the non-GAAP information used by other companies, including peer companies, and therefore their comparability may be limited. The Company compensates for these limitations by reconciling the non-GAAP financial measures to the nearest U.S. GAAP performance measure, all of which should be considered when evaluating performance. The Company encourages investors and others to review its financial information in its entirety and not rely on a single financial measure. Reconciliations of Yatsen's non-GAAP financial measure to the most comparable U.S. GAAP measure are included at the end of this press release.

Safe Harbor Statement

This announcement contains statements that may constitute "forward-looking" statements which are made pursuant to the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "aims," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates," "likely to," and similar statements. The Company may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its periodic reports to the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), in its annual report to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about the Company's beliefs, plans, outlook and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement, including but not limited to the following: the Company's growth strategies; its future business development, results of operations and financial condition; its ability to continue to roll out popular products and maintain popularity of existing products; its ability to anticipate and respond to changes in industry trends and consumer preferences and behavior in a timely manner; its ability to attract and retain new customers and to increase revenues generated from repeat customers; its expectations regarding demand for and market acceptance of its products and services; its ability to integrate newly-acquired businesses and brands; trends and competition in and relevant government policies and regulations relating to China's beauty market; changes in its revenues and certain cost or expense items; and general economic conditions globally and in China. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in the Company's filings with the SEC. All information provided in this press release is as of the date of this press release, and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required under applicable law.

For investor and media inquiries, please contact:

Yatsen Holding Limited
Investor Relations
E-mail: [email protected]

YATSEN HOLDING LIMITED

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(All amounts in thousands, except for share, per share data or otherwise noted)



December 31,



June 30,



June 30,




2024



2025



2025




RMB'000



RMB'000



USD'000


Assets










Current assets










Cash and cash equivalents



817,395




953,535




133,108


Restricted cash



-




47,048




6,568


Short-term investments



539,130




350,771




48,966


Accounts receivable, net



214,558




224,902




31,395


Inventories, net



386,054




392,323




54,766


Prepayments and other current assets



381,404




403,308




56,300


Amounts due from related parties



9,113




2,553




356


Total current assets



2,347,654




2,374,440




331,459


Non-current assets










Investments



664,579




662,961




92,546


Property and equipment, net



74,373




67,181




9,378


Goodwill, net



155,029




155,029




21,641


Intangible assets, net



559,708




579,729




80,927


Deferred tax assets



1,381




1,495




209


Right-of-use assets, net



147,501




177,681




24,803


Other non-current assets



20,642




24,744




3,454


Total non-current assets



1,623,213




1,668,820




232,958


Total assets



3,970,867




4,043,260




564,417


Liabilities, redeemable non-controlling interests and shareholders' equity










Current liabilities










Accounts and notes payable



72,090




148,184




20,686


Advances from customers



19,574




18,987




2,650


Accrued expenses and other liabilities



460,143




384,315




53,648


Amounts due to related parties



28,884




41,171




5,747


Income tax payables



20,088




17,103




2,387


Lease liabilities due within one year



39,409




48,694




6,797


Total current liabilities



640,188




658,454




91,915


Non-current liabilities










Deferred tax liabilities



103,306




108,661




15,168


Deferred income-non current



14,832




6,714




937


Lease liabilities



109,526




130,517




18,219


Total non-current liabilities



227,664




245,892




34,324


Total liabilities



867,852




904,346




126,239


Redeemable non-controlling interests



50,984




47,787




6,671


Shareholders' equity










Ordinary Shares (US$0.00001 par value; 10,000,000,000 ordinary shares authorized,
comprising of 6,000,000,000 Class A ordinary shares, 960,852,606 Class B ordinary shares
and 3,039,147,394 shares each of such classes to be designated as of December 31, 2024
and June 30, 2025; 2,096,600,883 Class A shares and 600,572,880 Class B ordinary shares
issued as of December 31, 2024 and June 30, 2025; 1,234,627,468 Class A ordinary shares
and 600,572,880 Class B ordinary shares outstanding as of December 31, 2024,
1,276,392,603 Class A ordinary shares and 600,572,880 Class B ordinary shares
outstanding as of June 30, 2025)



173




173




24


Treasury shares



(1,276,330)




(1,246,804)




(174,047)


Additional paid-in capital



12,273,767




12,279,628




1,714,170


Statutory reserve



28,147




28,147




3,929


Accumulated deficit



(8,057,297)




(8,080,268)




(1,127,962)


Accumulated other comprehensive income



86,866




112,454




15,701


Total Yatsen Holding Limited shareholders' equity



3,055,326




3,093,330




431,815


Non-controlling interests



(3,295)




(2,203)




(308)


Total shareholders' equity



3,052,031




3,091,127




431,507


Total liabilities, redeemable non-controlling interests and shareholders' equity



3,970,867




4,043,260




564,417


YATSEN HOLDING LIMITED

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(All amounts in thousands, except for share, per share data or otherwise noted)



For the Three Months Ended June 30,



For the Six Months Ended June 30,




2024



2025



2025



2024



2025



2025




RMB'000



RMB'000



USD'000



RMB'000



RMB'000



USD'000


Total net revenues



794,521




1,086,732




151,702




1,567,876




1,920,265




268,059


Total cost of revenues



(185,102)




(236,335)




(32,991)




(357,509)




(410,741)




(57,337)


Gross profit



609,419




850,397




118,711




1,210,367




1,509,524




210,722


Operating expenses:



















Fulfilment expenses



(51,163)




(63,288)




(8,835)




(102,611)




(115,131)




(16,072)


Selling and marketing expenses



(544,659)




(722,405)




(100,844)




(1,083,852)




(1,276,220)




(178,153)


General and administrative expenses



(119,106)




(84,072)




(11,736)




(259,205)




(148,955)




(20,793)


Research and development expenses



(29,678)




(36,116)




(5,042)




(57,604)




(58,753)




(8,202)


Total operating expenses



(744,606)




(905,881)




(126,457)




(1,503,272)




(1,599,059)




(223,220)


Loss from operations



(135,187)




(55,484)




(7,746)




(292,905)




(89,535)




(12,498)


Financial income



28,829




11,467




1,601




57,441




22,073




3,081


Foreign currency exchange (loss) gain



(3,462)




5,507




769




(11,095)




16,171




2,257


Income from equity method investments, net



12,724




877




122




16,000




3,382




472


Other income, net



13,191




17,395




2,428




19,496




21,637




3,020


Loss before income tax expenses



(83,905)




(20,238)




(2,826)




(211,063)




(26,272)




(3,668)


Income tax (expenses) benefits



(1,589)




763




107




702




1,196




167


Net loss



(85,494)




(19,475)




(2,719)




(210,361)




(25,076)




(3,501)


Net loss attributable to non-controlling interests and redeemable non-controlling interests



7,220




1,807




252




7,488




2,105




294


Net loss attributable to Yatsen's shareholders



(78,274)




(17,668)




(2,467)




(202,873)




(22,971)




(3,207)


Shares used in calculating loss per share (1):



















Weighted average number of Class A and Class B ordinary shares:



















Basic



2,043,644,209




1,854,988,850




1,854,988,850




2,092,400,120




1,846,275,864




1,861,746,795


Diluted



2,043,644,209




1,854,988,850




1,854,988,850




2,092,400,120




1,846,275,864




1,861,746,795


Net loss per Class A and Class B ordinary share



















Basic



(0.04)




(0.01)




(0.00)




(0.10)




(0.01)




(0.00)


Diluted



(0.04)




(0.01)




(0.00)




(0.10)




(0.01)




(0.00)


Net loss per ADS (20 ordinary shares equal to 1 ADS)



















Basic



(0.77)




(0.19)




(0.03)




(1.94)




(0.25)




(0.03)


Diluted



(0.77)




(0.19)




(0.03)




(1.94)




(0.25)




(0.03)




For the Three Months Ended June 30,



For the Six Months Ended June 30,




2024



2025



2025



2024



2025



2025


Share-based compensation expenses are
included in the operating expenses as
follows:


RMB'000



RMB'000



USD'000



RMB'000



RMB'000



USD'000


Fulfilment (income) expenses



(178)




93




13




(102)




191




27


Selling and marketing (income) expenses



(7,246)




1,795




251




(4,590)




2,552




356


General and administrative expenses



17,128




20,638




2,881




48,755




28,369




3,960


Research and development (income) expenses



(1,549)




1,429




199




(231)




1,469




205


Total



8,155




23,955




3,344




43,832




32,581




4,548


(1) Authorized share capital is re-classified and re-designated into Class A ordinary shares and Class B ordinary shares, with each Class A ordinary share being entitled to one vote and each Class B ordinary share being entitled to twenty votes on all matters that are subject to shareholder vote.

YATSEN HOLDING LIMITED

UNAUDITED RECONCILIATIONS OF GAAP AND NON-GAAP RESULTS

(All amounts in thousands, except for share, per share data or otherwise noted)



For the Three Months Ended June 30,



For the Six Months Ended June 30,




2024



2025



2025



2024



2025



2025




RMB'000



RMB'000



USD'000



RMB'000



RMB'000



USD'000


Loss from operations



(135,187)




(55,484)




(7,746)




(292,905)




(89,535)




(12,498)


Share-based compensation expenses



8,155




23,955




3,344




43,832




32,581




4,548


Amortization of intangible assets
resulting from assets and business
acquisitions



15,103




11,147




1,556




30,159




21,708




3,030


Non-GAAP loss from operations



(111,929)




(20,382)




(2,846)




(218,914)




(35,246)




(4,920)


Net loss



(85,494)




(19,475)




(2,719)




(210,361)




(25,076)




(3,501)


Share-based compensation expenses



8,155




23,955




3,344




43,832




32,581




4,548


Amortization of intangible assets
resulting from assets and business
acquisitions



15,103




11,147




1,556




30,159




21,708




3,030


Revaluation of investments on the
share of equity method investments



(13,632)




(3,141)




(438)




(20,671)




(9,151)




(1,277)


Tax effects on non-GAAP
adjustments



983




(991)




(138)




(1,637)




(1,424)




(199)


Non-GAAP net (loss) income



(74,885)




11,495




1,605




(158,678)




18,638




2,601


Net loss attributable to Yatsen's
shareholders



(78,274)




(17,668)




(2,467)




(202,873)




(22,971)




(3,207)


Share-based compensation expenses



8,155




23,955




3,344




43,832




32,581




4,548


Amortization of intangible assets
resulting from assets and business
acquisitions



14,607




10,743




1,500




29,389




20,922




2,921


Revaluation of investments on the
share of equity method investments



(13,632)




(3,141)




(438)




(20,671)




(9,151)




(1,277)


Tax effects on non-GAAP
adjustments



1,039




(963)




(134)




(1,581)




(1,368)




(191)


Non-GAAP net (loss) income
attributable to Yatsen's
shareholders



(68,105)




12,926




1,805




(151,904)




20,013




2,794


Shares used in calculating loss per
share:



















Weighted average number of Class A
and Class B ordinary shares:



















Basic



2,043,644,209




1,854,988,850




1,854,988,850




2,092,400,120




1,846,275,864




1,861,746,795


Diluted



2,043,644,209




1,998,882,473




1,998,882,473




2,092,400,120




1,980,640,851




1,995,977,934


Non-GAAP net (loss) income
attributable to ordinary
shareholders per Class A and
Class B ordinary share



















Basic



(0.03)




0.01




0.00




(0.07)




0.01




0.00


Diluted



(0.03)




0.01




0.00




(0.07)




0.01




0.00


Non-GAAP net (loss) income
attributable to ordinary
shareholders per ADS (20
ordinary shares equal to 1 ADS)



















Basic



(0.67)




0.14




0.02




(1.45)




0.22




0.03


Diluted



(0.67)




0.13




0.02




(1.45)




0.20




0.03


SOURCE Yatsen Holding Limited

© 2025 PR Newswire
Tech-Aktien mit Crash-Tendenzen
Künstliche Intelligenz, Magnificent Seven, Tech-Euphorie – seit Monaten scheint an der Börse nur eine Richtung zu existieren: nach oben. Doch hinter den Rekordkursen lauert eine gefährliche Wahrheit. Die Bewertungen vieler Tech-Schwergewichte haben historische Extremniveaus erreicht. Shiller-KGV bei 39, Buffett-Indikator auf Allzeithoch – schon in der Dotcom-Ära war der Markt kaum teurer.

Hinzu kommen euphorische Anlegerstimmung, IPO-Hypes ohne Substanz, kreditfinanzierte Wertpapierkäufe in Rekordhöhe und charttechnische Warnsignale, die Erinnerungen an 2000 und 2021 wecken. Gleichzeitig drücken geopolitische Risiken, Trumps aggressive Zollpolitik und saisonale Börsenschwäche auf die Perspektiven.

Die Gefahr: Aus der schleichenden Korrektur könnte ein rasanter Crash werden – und der könnte vor allem überbewertete KI- und Chipwerte hart treffen.

In unserem kostenlosen Spezial-Report zeigen wir Ihnen, welche Tech-Aktien am stärksten gefährdet sind und wie Sie Ihr Depot vor dem Platzen der Blase schützen könnten.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report!

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.