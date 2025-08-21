Yatsen Holding Limited: Yatsen Announces Second Quarter 2025 Financial Results

Conference Call to Be Held at 7:30 A.M. U.S. Eastern Time on August 21, 2025
GUANGZHOU, China, Aug. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Yatsen Holding Limited ("Yatsen" or the "Company") (NYSE: YSG), a leading China -based beauty group, today announced its unaudited financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2025.
Second Quarter 2025 Highlights
- Total net revenues for the second quarter of 2025 increased by 36.8% to RMB1.09 billion (US$151.7 million) from RMB794.5 million for the prior year period.
- Total net revenues from Skincare Brands[1] for the second quarter of 2025 increased by 78.7% to RMB581.3 million (US$81.1 million) from RMB325.2 million for the prior year period. As a percentage of total net revenues, total net revenues from Skincare Brands for the second quarter of 2025 were 53.5%, as compared with 40.9% for the prior year period.
- Gross margin for the second quarter of 2025 increased to 78.3% from 76.7% for the prior year period.
- Net loss for the second quarter of 2025 narrowed by 77.2% to RMB19.5 million (US$2.7 million) from RMB85.5 million for the prior year period. Non-GAAP net income[2] for the second quarter of 2025 was RMB11.5 million (US1.6 million), as compared with non-GAAP net loss of RMB74.9 million for the prior year period.
Mr. Jinfeng Huang, Founder, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Yatsen, stated, "With the vision of becoming a world-class pioneer in beauty innovation, we remained focused in the second quarter of 2025 on executing our strategy to deliver high-quality products and build strong brand equity, fueled by our enhanced R&D capabilities. Key products including Galénic's Brightening Micro Mask, DR.WU's Purifying Renewal Essence Toner, and Perfect Diary's Translucent Blurring Setting Powder contributed to our continued growth momentum. Looking ahead, we are committed to the disciplined execution of our R&D-driven strategy, which we believe will further strengthen our position in the beauty industry."
Mr. Donghao Yang, Director and Chief Financial Officer of Yatsen, commented, "We delivered solid year-over-year growth in the second quarter, leveraging the tailwind of the June 18 shopping festival. Specifically, our color cosmetics brands have returned to a growth trajectory, while our skincare brands maintained strong performance. As operating leverage began to take effect, coupled with our efforts to improve efficiency in our operations and marketing spend, we remain on track to achieve profitable growth."
Second Quarter 2025 Financial Results
Net Revenues
Total net revenues for the second quarter of 2025 increased by 36.8% to RMB1.09 billion (US$151.7 million) from RMB794.5 million for the prior year period. The increase was primarily due to a 78.7% year-over-year increase in net revenues from Skincare Brands, combined with an 8.8% year-over-year increase in net revenues from Color Cosmetics Brands.[3]
Gross Profit and Gross Margin
Gross profit for the second quarter of 2025 increased by 39.5% to RMB850.4 million (US$118.7 million) from RMB609.4 million for the prior year period. Gross margin for the second quarter of 2025 increased to 78.3% from 76.7% for the prior year period. The increase was primarily driven by an increase in sales of higher-gross-margin products.
Operating Expenses
Total operating expenses for the second quarter of 2025 increased by 21.7% to RMB905.9 million (US$126.5 million) from RMB744.6 million for the prior year period. As a percentage of total net revenues, total operating expenses for the second quarter of 2025 were 83.4%, as compared with 93.7% for the prior year period.
- Fulfillment Expenses. Fulfillment expenses for the second quarter of 2025 were RMB63.3 million (US$8.8 million), as compared with RMB51.2 million for the prior year period. As a percentage of total net revenues, fulfillment expenses for the second quarter of 2025 decreased to 5.8% from 6.4% for the prior year period. The decrease was primarily due to further improvements in logistics efficiency.
- Selling and Marketing Expenses. Selling and marketing expenses for the second quarter of 2025 were RMB722.4 million (US$100.8 million), as compared with RMB544.7 million for the prior year period. As a percentage of total net revenues, selling and marketing expenses for the second quarter of 2025 decreased to 66.5% from 68.6% for the prior year period. The decrease was primarily driven by the leveraging effect of higher total net revenues in the second quarter of 2025.
- General and Administrative Expenses. General and administrative expenses for the second quarter of 2025 were RMB84.1 million (US$11.7 million), as compared with RMB119.1 million for the prior year period. As a percentage of total net revenues, general and administrative expenses for the second quarter of 2025 decreased to 7.7% from 15.0% for the prior year period. The decrease was primarily driven by lower payroll expenses resulting from a reduction in general and administrative headcount, coupled with the leveraging effect of higher total net revenues in the second quarter of 2025.
- Research and Development Expenses. Research and development expenses for the second quarter of 2025 were RMB36.1 million (US$5.0 million), as compared with RMB29.7 million for the prior year period. As a percentage of total net revenues, research and development expenses for the second quarter of 2025 decreased to 3.3% from 3.7% for the prior year period. The decrease was primarily driven by the leveraging effect of higher total net revenues in the second quarter of 2025.
Loss from Operations
Loss from operations for the second quarter of 2025 was RMB55.5 million (US$7.7 million), as compared with RMB135.2 million for the prior year period. Operating loss margin was 5.1%, as compared with 17.0% for the prior year period.
Non-GAAP loss from operations[4] for the second quarter of 2025 was RMB20.4 million (US$2.8 million), as compared with RMB111.9 million for the prior year period. Non-GAAP operating loss margin[5] was 1.9%, as compared with 14.1% for the prior year period.
Net Loss / Income
Net loss for the second quarter of 2025 was RMB19.5 million (US$2.7 million), as compared with RMB85.5 million for the prior year period. Net loss margin was 1.8%, as compared with 10.8% for the prior year period. Net loss attributable to Yatsen's ordinary shareholders per diluted ADS[6] for the second quarter of 2025 was RMB0.19 (US$0.03), as compared with RMB0.77 for the prior year period.
Non-GAAP net income for the second quarter of 2025 was RMB11.5 million (US$1.6 million), as compared with non-GAAP net loss of RMB74.9 million for the prior year period. Non-GAAP net income margin was 1.1%, as compared with non-GAAP net loss margin of 9.4% for the prior year period. Non-GAAP net income attributable to Yatsen's ordinary shareholders per diluted ADS[7] for the second quarter of 2025 was RMB0.13 (US$0.02), as compared with non-GAAP net loss attributable to Yatsen's ordinary shareholders per diluted ADS of RMB0.67 for the prior year period.
Balance Sheet and Cash Flow
As of June 30, 2025, the Company had cash, restricted cash and short-term investments of RMB1.35 billion (US$188.6 million), as compared with RMB1.36 billion as of December 31, 2024.
Net cash generated from operating activities for the second quarter of 2025 was RMB77.7 million (US$10.8 million), as compared with net cash used in operating activities of RMB148.2 million for the prior year period.
Business Outlook
For the third quarter of 2025, the Company expects its total net revenues to be between RMB778.6 million and RMB880.1 million, representing a year-over-year increase of approximately 15% to 30%. These forecasts reflect the Company's current and preliminary views on the market and operational conditions, which are subject to change.
Exchange Rate
This announcement contains translations of certain Renminbi ("RMB") amounts into U.S. dollars ("US$") at specified rates solely for the convenience of the reader. Unless otherwise noted, all translations from RMB to US$ were made at a rate of RMB7.1636 to US$1.00, the exchange rate in effect as of June 30, 2025, as set forth in the H.10 statistical release of The Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System. The Company makes no representation that any RMB or US$ amounts could have been, or could be, converted into US$ or RMB, as the case may be, at any particular rate, or at all.
[1] Include net revenues from Galénic, DR.WU (its mainland China business), Eve Lom and other skincare brands of the Company.
[2] Non-GAAP net income (loss) is a non-GAAP financial measure. Non-GAAP net income (loss) is defined as net income (loss) excluding (i) share-based compensation expenses, (ii) amortization of intangible assets resulting from assets and business acquisitions, (iii) revaluation of investments on the share of equity method investments, (iv) impairment of goodwill and (v) tax effects on non-GAAP adjustments.
[3] Include Perfect Diary, Little Ondine, Pink Bear and other color cosmetics brands of the Company.
[4] Non-GAAP loss from operations is a non-GAAP financial measure. Non-GAAP loss from operations is defined as loss from operations excluding (i) share-based compensation expenses, (ii) amortization of intangible assets resulting from assets and business acquisitions and (iii) impairment of goodwill.
[5] Non-GAAP operating loss margin is a non-GAAP financial measure, which is defined as non-GAAP net loss from operations as a percentage of total net revenues.
[6] ADS refers to American depositary shares, each of which represents twenty Class A ordinary shares.
[7] Non-GAAP net income (loss) attributable to ordinary shareholders per diluted ADS is a non-GAAP financial measure. Non-GAAP net income (loss) attributable to ordinary shareholders per diluted ADS is defined as non-GAAP net income (loss) attributable to ordinary shareholders divided by the weighted average number of diluted ADS outstanding for computing diluted earnings per ADS. Non-GAAP net income (loss) attributable to ordinary shareholders is defined as net income (loss) attributable to ordinary shareholders excluding (i) share-based compensation expenses, (ii) amortization of intangible assets resulting from assets and business acquisitions, (iii) revaluation of investments on the share of equity method investments, (iv) impairment of goodwill, (v) tax effects on non-GAAP adjustments and (vi) accretion to redeemable non-controlling interests.
Conference Call Information
The Company's management will hold a conference call on Thursday, August 21, 2025, at 7:30 A.M. U.S. Eastern Time or 7:30 P.M. Beijing Time to discuss its financial results and operating performance for the second quarter of 2025.
United States (toll free):
+1-888-346-8982
International:
+1-412-902-4272
Mainland China (toll free):
400-120-1203
Hong Kong, SAR (toll free):
800-905-945
Hong Kong, SAR:
+852-3018-4992
The replay will be accessible through Thursday, August 28, by dialing the following numbers:
United States:
+1-877-344-7529
International:
+1-412-317-0088
Replay Access Code:
6410660
A live and archived webcast of the conference call will also be available on the Company's investor relations website at http://ir.yatsenglobal.com.
About Yatsen Holding Limited
Yatsen Holding Limited (NYSE: YSG) is a leading China -based beauty group with the mission of creating an exciting new journey of beauty discovery for consumers around the world. Founded in 2016, the Company has launched and acquired numerous color cosmetics and skincare brands including Perfect Diary, Little Ondine, Pink Bear, Galénic, DR.WU (its mainland China business), Eve Lom and EANTiM. The Company's flagship brand, Perfect Diary, is one of the leading color cosmetics brands in China in terms of retail sales value. The Company primarily reaches and engages with customers directly both online and offline, with expansive presence across all major e-commerce, social and content platforms in China.
For more information, please visit http://ir.yatsenglobal.com.
Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
The Company uses non-GAAP income (loss) from operations, non-GAAP operating income (loss) margin, non-GAAP net income (loss), non-GAAP net income (loss) margin, non-GAAP net income (loss) attributable to ordinary shareholders and non-GAAP net income (loss) attributable to ordinary shareholders per diluted ADS, each a non-GAAP financial measure, in reviewing and assessing its operating performance. The presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. The Company presents these non-GAAP financial measures because they are used by the management to evaluate operating performance and formulate business plans. Non-GAAP financial measures help identify underlying trends in its business, provide further information about its results of operations, and enhance the overall understanding of its past performance and future prospects. The Company defines non-GAAP income (loss) from operations as income (loss) from operations excluding (i) share-based compensation expenses, (ii) amortization of intangible assets resulting from assets and business acquisitions and (iii) impairment of goodwill. Non-GAAP operating income (loss) margin is non-GAAP income (loss) from operations as a percentage of total net revenues. The Company defines non-GAAP net income (loss) as net income (loss) excluding (i) share-based compensation expenses, (ii) amortization of intangible assets resulting from assets and business acquisitions, (iii) revaluation of investments on the share of equity method investments, (iv) impairment of goodwill and (v) tax effects on non-GAAP adjustments. Non-GAAP net income (loss) margin is non-GAAP net income (loss) as a percentage of total net revenues. The Company defines non-GAAP net income (loss) attributable to ordinary shareholders as net income (loss) attributable to ordinary shareholders excluding (i) share-based compensation expenses, (ii) amortization of intangible assets resulting from assets and business acquisitions, (iii) revaluation of investments on the share of equity method investments, (iv) impairment of goodwill, (v) tax effects on non-GAAP adjustments and (vi) accretion to redeemable non-controlling interests. Non-GAAP net income (loss) attributable to ordinary shareholders per diluted ADS is computed using non-GAAP net income (loss) attributable to ordinary shareholders divided by weighted average number of diluted ADS outstanding for computing diluted earnings per ADS.
However, the non-GAAP financial measures have limitations as analytical tools as the non-GAAP financial measures are not presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP and may differ from the non-GAAP information used by other companies, including peer companies, and therefore their comparability may be limited. The Company compensates for these limitations by reconciling the non-GAAP financial measures to the nearest U.S. GAAP performance measure, all of which should be considered when evaluating performance. The Company encourages investors and others to review its financial information in its entirety and not rely on a single financial measure. Reconciliations of Yatsen's non-GAAP financial measure to the most comparable U.S. GAAP measure are included at the end of this press release.
Safe Harbor Statement
This announcement contains statements that may constitute "forward-looking" statements which are made pursuant to the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "aims," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates," "likely to," and similar statements. The Company may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its periodic reports to the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), in its annual report to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about the Company's beliefs, plans, outlook and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement, including but not limited to the following: the Company's growth strategies; its future business development, results of operations and financial condition; its ability to continue to roll out popular products and maintain popularity of existing products; its ability to anticipate and respond to changes in industry trends and consumer preferences and behavior in a timely manner; its ability to attract and retain new customers and to increase revenues generated from repeat customers; its expectations regarding demand for and market acceptance of its products and services; its ability to integrate newly-acquired businesses and brands; trends and competition in and relevant government policies and regulations relating to China's beauty market; changes in its revenues and certain cost or expense items; and general economic conditions globally and in China. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in the Company's filings with the SEC. All information provided in this press release is as of the date of this press release, and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required under applicable law.
YATSEN HOLDING LIMITED
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(All amounts in thousands, except for share, per share data or otherwise noted)
December 31,
June 30,
June 30,
2024
2025
2025
RMB'000
RMB'000
USD'000
Assets
Current assets
Cash and cash equivalents
817,395
953,535
133,108
Restricted cash
-
47,048
6,568
Short-term investments
539,130
350,771
48,966
Accounts receivable, net
214,558
224,902
31,395
Inventories, net
386,054
392,323
54,766
Prepayments and other current assets
381,404
403,308
56,300
Amounts due from related parties
9,113
2,553
356
Total current assets
2,347,654
2,374,440
331,459
Non-current assets
Investments
664,579
662,961
92,546
Property and equipment, net
74,373
67,181
9,378
Goodwill, net
155,029
155,029
21,641
Intangible assets, net
559,708
579,729
80,927
Deferred tax assets
1,381
1,495
209
Right-of-use assets, net
147,501
177,681
24,803
Other non-current assets
20,642
24,744
3,454
Total non-current assets
1,623,213
1,668,820
232,958
Total assets
3,970,867
4,043,260
564,417
Liabilities, redeemable non-controlling interests and shareholders' equity
Current liabilities
Accounts and notes payable
72,090
148,184
20,686
Advances from customers
19,574
18,987
2,650
Accrued expenses and other liabilities
460,143
384,315
53,648
Amounts due to related parties
28,884
41,171
5,747
Income tax payables
20,088
17,103
2,387
Lease liabilities due within one year
39,409
48,694
6,797
Total current liabilities
640,188
658,454
91,915
Non-current liabilities
Deferred tax liabilities
103,306
108,661
15,168
Deferred income-non current
14,832
6,714
937
Lease liabilities
109,526
130,517
18,219
Total non-current liabilities
227,664
245,892
34,324
Total liabilities
867,852
904,346
126,239
Redeemable non-controlling interests
50,984
47,787
6,671
Shareholders' equity
Ordinary Shares (US$0.00001 par value; 10,000,000,000 ordinary shares authorized,
173
173
24
Treasury shares
(1,276,330)
(1,246,804)
(174,047)
Additional paid-in capital
12,273,767
12,279,628
1,714,170
Statutory reserve
28,147
28,147
3,929
Accumulated deficit
(8,057,297)
(8,080,268)
(1,127,962)
Accumulated other comprehensive income
86,866
112,454
15,701
Total Yatsen Holding Limited shareholders' equity
3,055,326
3,093,330
431,815
Non-controlling interests
(3,295)
(2,203)
(308)
Total shareholders' equity
3,052,031
3,091,127
431,507
Total liabilities, redeemable non-controlling interests and shareholders' equity
3,970,867
4,043,260
564,417
YATSEN HOLDING LIMITED
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(All amounts in thousands, except for share, per share data or otherwise noted)
For the Three Months Ended June 30,
For the Six Months Ended June 30,
2024
2025
2025
2024
2025
2025
RMB'000
RMB'000
USD'000
RMB'000
RMB'000
USD'000
Total net revenues
794,521
1,086,732
151,702
1,567,876
1,920,265
268,059
Total cost of revenues
(185,102)
(236,335)
(32,991)
(357,509)
(410,741)
(57,337)
Gross profit
609,419
850,397
118,711
1,210,367
1,509,524
210,722
Operating expenses:
Fulfilment expenses
(51,163)
(63,288)
(8,835)
(102,611)
(115,131)
(16,072)
Selling and marketing expenses
(544,659)
(722,405)
(100,844)
(1,083,852)
(1,276,220)
(178,153)
General and administrative expenses
(119,106)
(84,072)
(11,736)
(259,205)
(148,955)
(20,793)
Research and development expenses
(29,678)
(36,116)
(5,042)
(57,604)
(58,753)
(8,202)
Total operating expenses
(744,606)
(905,881)
(126,457)
(1,503,272)
(1,599,059)
(223,220)
Loss from operations
(135,187)
(55,484)
(7,746)
(292,905)
(89,535)
(12,498)
Financial income
28,829
11,467
1,601
57,441
22,073
3,081
Foreign currency exchange (loss) gain
(3,462)
5,507
769
(11,095)
16,171
2,257
Income from equity method investments, net
12,724
877
122
16,000
3,382
472
Other income, net
13,191
17,395
2,428
19,496
21,637
3,020
Loss before income tax expenses
(83,905)
(20,238)
(2,826)
(211,063)
(26,272)
(3,668)
Income tax (expenses) benefits
(1,589)
763
107
702
1,196
167
Net loss
(85,494)
(19,475)
(2,719)
(210,361)
(25,076)
(3,501)
Net loss attributable to non-controlling interests and redeemable non-controlling interests
7,220
1,807
252
7,488
2,105
294
Net loss attributable to Yatsen's shareholders
(78,274)
(17,668)
(2,467)
(202,873)
(22,971)
(3,207)
Shares used in calculating loss per share (1):
Weighted average number of Class A and Class B ordinary shares:
Basic
2,043,644,209
1,854,988,850
1,854,988,850
2,092,400,120
1,846,275,864
1,861,746,795
Diluted
2,043,644,209
1,854,988,850
1,854,988,850
2,092,400,120
1,846,275,864
1,861,746,795
Net loss per Class A and Class B ordinary share
Basic
(0.04)
(0.01)
(0.00)
(0.10)
(0.01)
(0.00)
Diluted
(0.04)
(0.01)
(0.00)
(0.10)
(0.01)
(0.00)
Net loss per ADS (20 ordinary shares equal to 1 ADS)
Basic
(0.77)
(0.19)
(0.03)
(1.94)
(0.25)
(0.03)
Diluted
(0.77)
(0.19)
(0.03)
(1.94)
(0.25)
(0.03)
For the Three Months Ended June 30,
For the Six Months Ended June 30,
2024
2025
2025
2024
2025
2025
Share-based compensation expenses are
RMB'000
RMB'000
USD'000
RMB'000
RMB'000
USD'000
Fulfilment (income) expenses
(178)
93
13
(102)
191
27
Selling and marketing (income) expenses
(7,246)
1,795
251
(4,590)
2,552
356
General and administrative expenses
17,128
20,638
2,881
48,755
28,369
3,960
Research and development (income) expenses
(1,549)
1,429
199
(231)
1,469
205
Total
8,155
23,955
3,344
43,832
32,581
4,548
(1) Authorized share capital is re-classified and re-designated into Class A ordinary shares and Class B ordinary shares, with each Class A ordinary share being entitled to one vote and each Class B ordinary share being entitled to twenty votes on all matters that are subject to shareholder vote.
YATSEN HOLDING LIMITED
UNAUDITED RECONCILIATIONS OF GAAP AND NON-GAAP RESULTS
(All amounts in thousands, except for share, per share data or otherwise noted)
For the Three Months Ended June 30,
For the Six Months Ended June 30,
2024
2025
2025
2024
2025
2025
RMB'000
RMB'000
USD'000
RMB'000
RMB'000
USD'000
Loss from operations
(135,187)
(55,484)
(7,746)
(292,905)
(89,535)
(12,498)
Share-based compensation expenses
8,155
23,955
3,344
43,832
32,581
4,548
Amortization of intangible assets
15,103
11,147
1,556
30,159
21,708
3,030
Non-GAAP loss from operations
(111,929)
(20,382)
(2,846)
(218,914)
(35,246)
(4,920)
Net loss
(85,494)
(19,475)
(2,719)
(210,361)
(25,076)
(3,501)
Share-based compensation expenses
8,155
23,955
3,344
43,832
32,581
4,548
Amortization of intangible assets
15,103
11,147
1,556
30,159
21,708
3,030
Revaluation of investments on the
(13,632)
(3,141)
(438)
(20,671)
(9,151)
(1,277)
Tax effects on non-GAAP
983
(991)
(138)
(1,637)
(1,424)
(199)
Non-GAAP net (loss) income
(74,885)
11,495
1,605
(158,678)
18,638
2,601
Net loss attributable to Yatsen's
(78,274)
(17,668)
(2,467)
(202,873)
(22,971)
(3,207)
Share-based compensation expenses
8,155
23,955
3,344
43,832
32,581
4,548
Amortization of intangible assets
14,607
10,743
1,500
29,389
20,922
2,921
Revaluation of investments on the
(13,632)
(3,141)
(438)
(20,671)
(9,151)
(1,277)
Tax effects on non-GAAP
1,039
(963)
(134)
(1,581)
(1,368)
(191)
Non-GAAP net (loss) income
(68,105)
12,926
1,805
(151,904)
20,013
2,794
Shares used in calculating loss per
Weighted average number of Class A
Basic
2,043,644,209
1,854,988,850
1,854,988,850
2,092,400,120
1,846,275,864
1,861,746,795
Diluted
2,043,644,209
1,998,882,473
1,998,882,473
2,092,400,120
1,980,640,851
1,995,977,934
Non-GAAP net (loss) income
Basic
(0.03)
0.01
0.00
(0.07)
0.01
0.00
Diluted
(0.03)
0.01
0.00
(0.07)
0.01
0.00
Non-GAAP net (loss) income
Basic
(0.67)
0.14
0.02
(1.45)
0.22
0.03
Diluted
(0.67)
0.13
0.02
(1.45)
0.20
0.03
