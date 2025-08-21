Yeahka Announces 2025 Interim Results

Strong profit growth post strategic upgrades

Expanded global footprint with differentiated propositions

Deepened AI services driven by verticals insights

HONG KONG, Aug. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Yeahka Limited ("Yeahka" or "we" or the "Company," Stock Code: 9923.HK), a leading payment and digital commerce technology platform in Asia, is pleased to announce its interim results for the six months ended June 30, 2025 ("1H25").

Business and Financial Summary

Following the successful acquisition of our U.S. MSB (Money Services Business) federal payment license, we have also secured the Arizona MTL (Money Transmitter License) state-level payment license, and continue to expand our footprint across major global economies;

We have also obtained formal approval from Japan's Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry to conduct online and offline QR code payment acceptance services in Japan, further consolidating our local team and existing business foundations to enhance our commercialization strengths, so as to provide Japanese merchants with one-stop digital commerce enablement solutions;

We supported our strategic partner The Hongkong and Shanghai Banking Corporation Limited ("HSBC") to upgrade its payment acceptance management solutions, adding payment methods such as Alipay, Alipay HK, and WeChat Pay, demonstrating the penetration of our international products;

Our AI-driven precision marketing subsidiary Beijing Chuangxinzhong Technology ("Chuangxinzhong") achieved approximately 40% month-on-month growth in AI-generated realistic digital human video transaction volume, while reducing content production costs by as much as 80%. As of June 30, 2025, AI-generated content accounted for 20% of total video production. Chuangxinzhong has also become ByteDance Ltd.'s first partner capable of converting content into public digital humans, co-developing an intelligent commerce enablement ecosystem;

Our one-stop payment services continued to lead the industry, with daily transaction counts peaking at nearly 60 million;

Our gross payment volume (GPV) for 1H25 was RMB1.1444 trillion, representing a decrease of 1.9% compared to the same period last year. The transaction volume of our overseas businesses exceeded RMB1.5 billion in 1H25, surpassing the transaction volume of approximately RMB1.1 billion for the full year of 2024;

Our payment fee rate in 1H25 was 12.5 basis points (bps), marking a 1.0 bps increase year-on-year, underscoring a stronger commercialization and business expansion capability than industry peers, out of which, our payment fee rate overseas reached 67.0 bps;

Revenue for 1H25 was RMB1,641.5 million, representing a year-on-year increase of 4.0%;

Gross profit for 1H25 was RMB383.0 million, representing a year-on-year increase of 27.6%. Gross profit margin for the same period rose from 19.0% to 23.3%;

Gross profit margin of one-stop payment services increased from 6.9% in 1H24 to 13.7% in 1H25, among which gross profit margin of overseas business exceeded 50%. Gross profit margin of value-added services with higher gross profit margins (including merchant solutions and in-store e-commerce services) continued to maintain a high level of 88.5%;

Leveraging the broader application of artificial intelligence across all business lines of the Group, selling, administrative, and research and development expenses for 1H25 decreased by 19.3% compared to the same period last year, reflecting cost reduction across the board;

As a result of actively upgrading our equity structure and optimizing finance costs, the finance costs for 1H25 decreased by 52.7% compared to the same period last year; and

Profit for the period amounted to RMB41.4 million for 1H25, representing an increase of 27.0% from the same period last year.

Mr. Luke Liu, Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer, said, "Our results in the first half of 2025 clearly demonstrate our technological advancement & product capabilities, successful transformation of our business model, and scalability of our global businesses. Our international operations continued to deliver stellar growth and served more global branded clients with diversified payment & value-added services. Our AI efforts drove further measurable results in client production adoption & innovation. Our in-store e-commerce business achieved profitability and is well-positioned to deliver more returns to our group. Compared to the first half last year, we delivered stronger top line, higher efficiencies, lower operating costs and much higher bottom line growth rate for our shareholders. This solidifies our market leading position to leverage our core product expertise, global footprints and borderless applications for merchants & consumers, and better capture opportunities under the rapid digital currency evolution around the world."

Mr. Vincent Chan, Head of Corporate Development & Capital Markets, added, "Our core overseas advantage lies in our capabilities to serve not only Chinese or cross-border clients, but also domestic merchants & consumers based on local preferences. With expansion into other global major economies like the US and Japan, deepened support to other global financial payment players such as HSBC and selective application of our decade-long industry best practices to each overseas market, all these factors will triangulate and continue translating into more global clients. This form a virtuous cycle for us to further product innovation including AI-related services and replicate such value-add in the rest of the world."

Outlook

Mr. Luke Liu concluded, "We will persist in our long-term strategy, with international expansion and product innovation as our dual engines. Amid technological trends including artificial intelligence, blockchain and digital currencies, we will proactively adapt to these developments and advances and continue to deepen the innovative application of such technologies in our business operations. Through continuously improving our operational efficiency, product competitiveness and intelligent services, we will further advance our payment-based one-stop digital solutions for merchants that are highly efficient and innovative."

About YEAHKA LIMITED (Stock Code: 9923.HK)

Yeahka is a leading commerce enablement technology platform dedicated to creating value for merchants and consumers. We strive to expand an independent commercial digitalized ecosystem to (i) provide seamless, convenient and reliable payment services to both merchants and consumers through our one-stop payment services; (ii) enable merchants to better manage and drive business growth through our merchant solutions; and (iii) provide consumers with local lifestyle services of great value through our in-store e-commerce services.

For more information, please visit https://www.yeahka.com/

