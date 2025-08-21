HONG KONG, Aug 21, 2025 - (ACN Newswire) - 2025 Interim Results Highlights- Total revenue increased by 9.40% YoY to approximately NTD585.31 million- Gross profit increased by 28.98% YoY to approximately NTD201.97 million- Overall gross profit margin rose by 5.24 percentage points to approximately 34.51%- Total comprehensive income attributable to owners of the Company for the period increased significantly by118.02% YoY to approximately NTD68.24 million- Revenue from turnkey solutions reached approximately NTD113.69 million- Basic earnings per share increased by 25.84% YoY to approximately NTD4.87 centsGenes Tech Group Holdings Co. Ltd ('Genes Tech Group' or 'The Group', Stock Code: 8257.HK) announces its interim results for the six months ended 30 June, 2025 ('During the period'). During the period, the Group's performance demonstrated steady growth. The total revenue of the Group reached approximately NTD585.31 million, representing a year-on- year ('YoY') increase of 9.40%. Total comprehensive income attributable to owners of the Company for the period amounted to approximately NTD68.24 million, representing a significant YoY increase of 118.02%. Basic earnings per share were approximately NTD4.87 cents, representing a YoY increase of 25.84%.During the period, revenue from turnkey solutions amounted to approximately NTD113.69 million, accounting for approximately 19.42% of the Group's total revenue. The revenue from trading of parts and used SME amounted to approximately NTD471.62 million, accounting for approximately 80.58% of the Group's total revenue. The Group adheres to its core strategy of prudence and stability, striving to strengthen the stability and continuity of cooperation with existing international clients while actively expanding new clientele to diversify risks. During the period, the Group's revenue from operations in the United States increased significantly by 78.54% from last year, accounting for approximately 38.68% of the total revenue of the Group, while revenue from operations in Taiwan increased by 48.97% from last year, accounting for approximately 49.69% of the total revenue the Group.In the first half of 2025, the global semiconductor market continued its growth momentum. Driven by new technologies such as AI, the penetration rates of new technologies and products in areas such as automotive electronics, new energy, the Internet of Things, big data and artificial intelligence continued to rise. Furthermore, the deepening development of cutting-edge technologies such as 'AI+' and '5G+', along with the rapid growth in demand for AI computing power, have become key drivers of semiconductor demand, creating a favorable development environment for semiconductor companies. According to the latest report from the Semiconductor Industry Association (SIA), global semiconductor sales reached USD59 billion in May 2025, up 19.8% from USD49.2 billion in May 2024, marking 19 consecutive months of year-on-year growth and a 3.5% increase from the previous month. The growth in the global chip market was primarily driven by strong demand from the Americas and Asia- Pacific regions.Mr. Yang Ming-Hsiang, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer concluded: 'Driven by the strong momentum of AI technology, the semiconductor industry is entering a period of rapid growth in economic profits. However, amidst the current volatile international landscape, the semiconductor industry faces challenges in supply chain stability. The Group will assess the situation, pursue progress while maintaining stability, and continuously enhance its core value and competitiveness to create sustainable long-term investment returns for shareholders.'About Genes Tech Group Holdings Co. Ltd (Stock Code: 8257.HK)Genes Tech Group Holdings Co. Ltd is a turnkey solution provider and exporter of parts and used SME in Taiwan. Since the commencement of its business in 2009, the Group mainly engaged in providing turnkey solution for parts and used SME for its customers and modifying and/or upgrading the semiconductor equipment of its production systems according to customers needs. In addition, the Group is also engaged in the trading of SEM and parts. The SME and parts supplied by the Group included furnaces, clean tracks and other related items, which were used at the front-end of the semiconductor manufacturing process, wafer fabrication such as deposition, photoresist coating and development, and these were extensively applied in mobile phones, game consoles, DVD players, automotive sensors and other digital electronic products.The press release is distributed by Vitalink Consultants Limited on behalf of Genes Tech Group Holdings Co. Ltd. For enquiry, please contact:Ms. Natural Lau Tel: (852) 2529 7999 Email: Natural.lau@vitalink.com.hkSource: Genes Tech Group Holdings Co LtdCopyright 2025 ACN Newswire . All rights reserved.