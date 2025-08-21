Pastor Mark Burns Champions Religious Freedom in Exclusive ALLATRA TV Interview

PHILADELPHIA, PA / ACCESS Newswire / August 21, 2025 / In a notable exclusive interview with ALLATRA TV, Pastor Mark Burns , recognized by Time magazine as Donald Trump's top pastor, spiritual advisor, and founder and senior pastor of the Harvest Praise and Worship Center in South Carolina, creator of the international Christian TV channel Now Television Network, he brings a message of faith to millions of homes around the world, delivered a powerful message on the enduring importance of restoring religious freedom as a cornerstone of human dignity and freedom.

Interview with Pastor Mark Burns: Fighting for Religious Freedom | ALLATRA TV

Pastor Burns is known not only as a spiritual leader but also as a spiritual diplomat visiting conflict zones, including Ukraine, where he has publicly called for an end to the war. His active stance on defending religious freedoms and his commitment to building bridges among people of different traditions have made him a voice that cannot be ignored in discussions about the future of faith in the modern world.

Pastor Mark Burns in Ukraine. Photo credit: Pastor Mark Burns via X. Original post: https://x.com/pastormarkburns/status/1917747299717112070

In his interview for ALLATRA TV, Pastor Mark Burns underscored that religious freedom is not merely a legal right but a fundamental aspect of human identity that shaped the United States. "Our rights don't come from man or laws. They come from God," Burns said, highlighting the American nation's founding as an escape from persecution and a commitment to worship without fear. "And that extends to all faiths here in America, to everyone's faith that is welcome, where you can practice your faith without the persecution of the government or having your faith taken away from you because someone dislikes what you believe," emphasized Pastor Mark Burns.

During the interview for ALLATRA TV, Burns addressed global threats to religious freedom, from subtle erosions in American workplaces and schools, such as restrictions on public prayer or seasonal greetings, to overt violence in regions like India, the occupied territories of Ukraine, and beyond. He warned that silencing one faith paves the way for broader injustices, urging interfaith solidarity: "Dr. King said it wasn't the cries of his enemies that bothered him. It was the silence of his friends. And so we can't be silent when we see other brothers and sisters, regardless of their faith… Because if you go after one faith, you'll go after another faith…so we people who operate in faith should stand together and make sure that if one of our brothers or sisters, regardless of whether we agree with them theologically or not, we should be able to stand together and protect our faith."

Interview with Pastor Mark Burns: Fighting for Religious Freedom | ALLATRA TV

Pastor Burns, who leads a multicultural, nondenominational church, emphasized building bridges across cultures through love and communication. Drawing from biblical examples like the Apostle Paul and the Good Samaritan, he advocated for seeing the humanity in others beyond theological differences. "It's not about so much the religion, but the person's heart," he explained. His recent visits to conflict zones, including Ukraine, have reinforced this view, where he witnessed destruction and called for an end to war, prioritizing aid and compassion over division.

Pastor Burns called for a more responsible approach to media and communication-one that dismantles division and promotes authentic unity. He highlighted the divisive role of media in perpetuating misunderstandings across societies, warning that it often erects invisible barriers between people.

"The biggest problem is that the media keeps us so separated. Media creates walls. Media and theology and misconceptions create these false walls that exist," he said, urging a more responsible approach to communication that breaks down these illusions and fosters genuine unity.

Interview with Pastor Mark Burns: Fighting for Religious Freedom | ALLATRA TV

In a call to action, Pastor Burns outlined practical tools for peaceful conflict resolution: starting with love to dismantle barriers, followed by open communication to foster understanding. He emphasized that true change begins when every person has advocates to defend their rights and when hunger, injustice, and exploitation are confronted through empowered protection.

"Don't be on the right. Don't be on the left. Be on the human right. Stand for the voiceless, and defend the God-given right of every person to worship freely…It's not about politics. It's about love. I don't care who you pray to-I will still love you and I will fight for your freedom," emphasized Pastor Mark Burns.

ALLATRA extends its deepest gratitude and respect to Pastor Mark Burns for his unwavering commitment to defending human rights and religious freedoms. His courageous stance serves as an inspiration, bridging divides and promoting a world where all can live in peace. "We are profoundly thankful for Pastor Burns' voice, which opens doors to greater understanding and harmony," said Valerie Smian, Head of Communications, Partnerships and Events at ALLATRA IPM. "Pastor Mark Burns' dedication to love, dialogue, and justice exemplifies the highest ideals of spiritual leadership."

During the interview, Pastor Burns expressed gratitude to the host and to the ALLATRA platform for amplifying voices that stand for freedom and dignity:

"Your voice is touching millions around the world. And so, thank you for that, for sharing your platform."

He praised ALLATRA's mission of bringing people together across faiths and nations, aligning it with his own call to build bridges and defend the voiceless.

The full interview is available on ALLATRA TV's platforms.

About the ALLATRA International Public Movement

The ALLATRA International Public Movement is an independent, volunteer-based organization dedicated to conducting large-scale research in geodynamics and environmental issues. ALLATRA IPM is recognized for its interdisciplinary approach to the study of natural disasters, for promoting international scientific cooperation, and advancing human rights and fundamental freedoms.

In recognition of its commitment to environmental protection and the preservation of creation, the ALLATRA International Public Movement was granted an Apostolic Blessing by His Holiness Pope Francis in 2024. In 2025, His Holiness Pope Leo XIV bestowed an Apostolic Blessing upon the President of ALLATRA and all its volunteers.

Valerie Smith

ALLATRA

valerie@allatra.org

SOURCE: ALLATRA

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/pastor-mark-burns-champions-religious-freedom-in-exclusive-allat-1063698