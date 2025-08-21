Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 21, 2025) - K2 Gold Corporation (TSXV: KTO) (OTCQB: KTGDF) (FSE: 23K) ("K2" or the "Company") today announced the exercise of 9.299 million share purchase warrants, which had an exercise price of CAD$0.30 and expiry date of August 15, 2025. The warrant exercise has provided K2 with a cash infusion of $2,789,700, positioning the Company very well financially in anticipation of the upcoming drill program at K2's 100% owned, flagship Mojave Project in California.

Importantly, a number of these warrants were exercised by Company insiders, underscoring their continued commitment and confidence in the upside potential of Mojave.

"The strong support we've received from K2's shareholders, including company insiders, speaks volumes about the exceptional potential of the Mojave project," said Anthony Margarit, President & CEO of K2 Gold. "This financing ensures we are well-funded to commence drilling upon the successful receipt of the permit at Mojave, unlocking the value of one of the most exciting gold exploration projects in the western United States."

The Mojave Project hosts a series of high-priority gold targets previously drilled by K2 including the Dragonfly zone, which returned an intersection of 86.9m of 4.0 g/t Au, including 45.7m of 6.7 g/t Au from surface to 45.72m in hole DF20-0021.

Previous exploration highlighted widespread gold mineralization over a >5km long structural corridor and multiple undrilled targets such as the Flores (43m at 3.78g/t Au in channel sampling2), and Gold Valley zones (grab samples to 375 g/t Au3), demonstrating the district-scale potential of the project. With drill permits advancing and funding secured, K2 is now prepared to systematically expand on the success of their previous campaign.

See K2 News Release dated November 30, 2021. See K2 News Release dated April 6, 2020. See K2 News Release dated November 11, 2024.

Qualified Person ("QP") and QA/QC

The technical information in this news release has been prepared in accordance with Canadian regulatory requirements set out in NI 43-101 and reviewed and approved by Eric Buitenhuis, M.Sc., P.Geo., K2's QP and Vice President of Exploration.

About K2 Gold

K2 is a proud member of Discovery Group and currently has projects in Southwest USA and the Yukon.

The Mojave Project is a 5,830-hectare oxide gold project with base metal targets located in Inyo County, California. Multiple previously recognized surface gold targets have been successfully drilled in the past, most notably by Newmont and BHP. Since acquiring the property, K2 has completed geochemical and geophysical surveys, geologic mapping, LiDAR, a WorldView 3 alteration survey, and successfully completed a 17-hole RC drill program focused on the Dragonfly and Newmont Zones. Highlights from K2's drilling program include 6.68 g/t Au over 45.72m from surface at the Dragonfly Zone, and 1.69 g/t Au over 41.15m from 44.20m depth at the Newmont Zone.

The Si2 Gold Project is located in Esmeralda County approximately 60km northwest of Tonopah, Nevada, and 20km northwest of Allegiant Gold's Eastside deposit (1.4Moz Au, 8.8 Moz Ag). The project is road accessible and consists of 118 BLM lode claims covering 986 Ha, 65 of which are under option from Orogen Royalties Inc. (TSXV: OGN). The claims cover an 8 km2 area of steam heated alunite-kaolinite-buddingtonite alteration within a sequence of felsic to intermediate volcanic rocks displaying brecciation and strongly anomalous mercury.

K2's 2023 diamond drill program at the Si2 Project confirmed that the system is gold bearing. The project was initially identified using the same methods, and by the same exploration team that identified AngloGold Ashanti's Silicon project1 near Beatty, Nevada, and was staked based on its strong geological similarities to Silicon.

https://reports.anglogoldashanti.com/23/wp-content/uploads/2024/04/AGA-RR23.pdf

The Wels Project lies approximately 40km east of the community of Beaver Creek and 60km south of Newmont Goldcorp's Coffee deposit discovered by Kaminak Gold Corporation (formerly a Discovery Group company prior to its acquisition by Goldcorp-Newmont). Both the Coffee project and the Wels project lie within the Tintina Gold Belt, share similar characteristics, and are host to structurally controlled gold mineralization within intrusive rocks exhibiting multiple trends of mineralization.

K2's 2023 Reverse Circulation drilling program at the Wels Project intersected gold in each of 12 drill holes, including the discovery of a new mineralized corridor at the Saddle South target. The Wels land position consists of 350 contiguous quartz claims covering 7,200 hectares and lies within the traditional territory of White River First Nation.

K2 is committed to transparency, accountability, environmental stewardship, safety, diversity, inclusion, and community engagement.

On behalf of the Board of Directors,

"Anthony Margarit"

President and CEO K2 Gold Corporation.

K2 Gold Corporation is a member of Discovery Group based in Vancouver, Canada. For more information please visit: discoverygroup.ca.

