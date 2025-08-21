Liquid Applied Membrane Market worth $33.50 billion by 2030 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Aug. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The report "Liquid Applied Membrane Market by Type (Bituminous, Elastomeric, Cementitious), Application (Roofing, Walls, Roadways), Usage (New Construction, Refurbishment), End-use Industry (Commercial, Residential), And Region - Global Forecast to 2030 ", liquid-applied membrane market is projected to reach USD 33.50 billion by 2030 from USD 25.27 billion in 2025, at a CAGR of 5.8% during the forecast period.



Browse in-depth TOC on "Liquid Applied Membrane Market"

285 - Tables

56 - Figures

243 - Pages

Liquid-applied membranes (LAMs) have become a critical solution in modern construction for waterproofing and surface protection. These coatings, applied in liquid form and cured into flexible, seamless barriers, are widely used in roofing, basements, terraces, tunnels, and other infrastructure projects due to their adaptability, durability, and ease of installation. One of the strongest factors driving the global demand for LAMs is the rapid growth of the construction sector, supported by urbanization, infrastructure expansion, and a shift toward sustainable building practices. Regionally, the market is influenced by unique country-specific dynamics. In India, construction is undeniably one of the most powerful sectors of the economy, fueled by massive public and private investment, rapid technological adoption, and extensive infrastructure development. With expectations that the sector will contribute significantly to the country's GDP and employ tens of millions by 2030, the need for high-performance waterproofing systems like LAMs is accelerating. China is also a major growth engine, with large-scale urban expansion, housing developments, and transport infrastructure driving steady demand for waterproofing solutions. In Europe, the focus on green building standards and the refurbishment of aging structures has pushed the adoption of eco-friendly, low-VOC LAMs. Meanwhile, North America sees strong uptake in both residential and commercial sectors, particularly in retrofit projects, where the ease and efficiency of LAMs offer clear advantages.

The elastomeric membrane segment has the largest market share in the liquid-applied membrane market during the forecast period.

Elastomeric membranes are a type of waterproofing solution known for their high elasticity, flexibility, and ability to withstand extreme weather conditions and structural movement. These membranes are typically made from synthetic rubber or polymer-modified materials such as polyurethane or acrylics, which allow them to stretch and return to their original shape without cracking or tearing. Their elastic nature makes them particularly effective in areas subject to temperature fluctuations, vibrations, or substrate shifts. Used extensively in roofing, balconies, terraces, foundations, and other exposed surfaces, elastomeric membranes provide a seamless and durable barrier against water penetration, UV rays, and chemical exposure. They are usually applied as liquid coatings that cure into a continuous film, eliminating joints and seams that could lead to leaks. This makes them especially valuable in both new construction and refurbishment projects where traditional sheet membranes may be difficult to install.

The walls segment holds the second-largest share in the liquid-applied membrane market during the forecast period.

The walls segment is an important and growing application area in the liquid-applied membrane (LAM) market, driven by the need for effective vertical waterproofing solutions in both new construction and refurbishment projects. Exterior and interior walls are constantly exposed to moisture, rain, humidity, and temperature variations, making them vulnerable to water infiltration, mold growth, and structural deterioration. LAMs provide a seamless, flexible, and highly adhesive waterproofing layer that protects wall surfaces from these damaging effects. In residential, commercial, and industrial buildings, LAMs are increasingly used on retaining walls, foundation walls, cavity walls, and facade systems to prevent water seepage and enhance long-term durability. Their ability to conform to uneven or complex wall surfaces, along with ease of application and fast curing times, makes them especially suitable for vertical applications where traditional sheet membranes can be difficult to install. Moreover, LAMs offer breathability, allowing trapped moisture within wall systems to escape while preventing water ingress from the outside. The rising focus on energy-efficient buildings and moisture control in wall assemblies is further supporting the demand for advanced waterproofing technologies like LAMs. With growing awareness of building health and sustainability, the wall segment is expected to gain more prominence within the broader LAM market.

Asia Pacific is expected to be the largest market during the forecast period.

Asia Pacific represents the most dynamic and largest market for liquid-applied membranes (LAMs), fueled by rapid urbanization, large-scale infrastructure development, and increasing construction activities across both residential and commercial sectors. Countries like China, India, Japan, South Korea, and Southeast Asian nations are witnessing a surge in demand for reliable waterproofing solutions due to expanding cityscapes, government-backed housing projects, and upgrades in public infrastructure such as roads, railways, airports, and bridges. In India, for instance, the construction sector is a major economic driver, supported by massive public and private investment, smart city initiatives, and industrial corridor developments. These trends are creating strong demand for high-performance waterproofing products like LAMs, especially in applications such as roofing, foundations, and basements. Similarly, China's continuous investment in urban development and its focus on durable, long-lasting building materials are propelling the adoption of advanced waterproofing systems. The region's climate diversity-from heavy monsoons in Southeast Asia to extreme temperature variations in inland areas-also highlights the need for flexible and weather-resistant waterproofing materials. Additionally, rising awareness about building longevity, energy efficiency, and sustainable practices is encouraging the shift toward water-based, low-VOC liquid membranes. With a growing construction footprint, favorable government policies, and increasing focus on infrastructure quality, Asia Pacific is expected to remain a key growth engine for the global liquid-applied membrane market.

Key Players

The Liquid Applied Membrane market major players such as Sika AG (Switzerland), Mapei S.P.A. (Italy), Soprema (France), Fosroc, Inc (UAE), Saint-Gobain Weber (France), H.B. Fuller (US), Wacker Chemie AG (Germany), Johns Manville (US), Bostik (France), GCP Applied Technologies (US), Ardex (Germany), Renolit SE (Germany), GAF, Inc. (US), Pidilite (India), and Tremco (US) among others.

