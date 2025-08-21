Celebrates a legacy of operational excellence while charting an ambitious future

eClerx Services Ltd. (NSE: ECLERX), a global leader in productized services and operations, celebrates its 25th anniversary this year, marking its journey from a single-client operation to a publicly traded, global enterprise with 20,000+ employees across APAC, EMEA, and the Americas.

"Twenty-five years ago, eClerx set out to build a company rooted in problem-solving, client partnership, and relentless execution," said Kapil Jain, CEO of eClerx. "Today, that foundation is stronger than ever. We're investing in the future, and embracing generative AI, automation, and next-gen delivery models to help our clients stay ahead in a rapidly changing world."

In addition to company-wide celebratory events held this month, eClerx has been using this moment to chart a roadmap through a series of forward-looking initiatives:

Accelerating AI and capability investments: eClerx has been focusing on growth across technologies and geographies. It has invested in a new capability center to co-develop GenAI-powered solutions with clients. In the last six months, it has launched a Center of Excellence in Fayetteville, USA, and new delivery centers in Peru and Egypt, to drive expansion and enhance agility and multilingual capabilities.

Building a future-ready workforce: eClerx is investing heavily in its own employees, ensuring they are secure, empowered, and equipped to thrive in an AI-driven future. It has committed to upskilling 10,000+ employees in AI, data, and digital tools by 2026.

One eClerx Vision: The One eClerx vision leverages our deep domain expertise to deliver integrated, high-impact solutions that span industries. By fostering cross-functional collaboration, we can deliver stronger outcomes and lasting value for our clients, while creating new growth and development opportunities for our teams.

Reaffirming its sustainability goals: eClerx remains strongly committed to giving back through CSR programs focused on education, job readiness, environment conservation, and helping underprivileged communities-in partnership with over a dozen NGOs across its global footprint.

A Year of Wins

eClerx's anniversary year has been marked by significant accolades across technology, talent, and market presence so far. In February, it became one of the first five companies globally to receive the ISO 42001:2023 certification for responsible AI practice, the world's first international standard. More recently, it has been recognized by Forrester as a top performer for AI integration, and by Everest Group as Leader in Financial Crime Compliance and Star Performer in Capital Markets.

To honor its 25-year journey, eClerx will be hosting a series of internal and external celebrations, to bring employees, partners, and clients together. These initiatives are designed to reflect the company's core values-Excellence, People, Integrity, and Client Centricity-and reaffirm its commitment to inclusivity, community engagement, and collaboration.

Founded in 2000 by Wharton graduates Anjan Malik and PD Mundhra, eClerx began with a bold vision: to help companies adapt to change through expert-led, technology-enabled services. Known for its domain specialization, managed services, and outcome-focused delivery, eClerx supports some of the world's largest enterprises in transforming operations-from financial services and compliance to digital commerce, customer experience, and data-driven innovation.

To know more about eClerx's journey, click here.

About eClerx

eClerx provides business process management, automation, and analytics services to a number of Fortune 2000 enterprises, including some of the world's leading financial services, communications, retail, fashion, media entertainment, manufacturing, travel leisure, and technology companies. eClerx is today traded on both the Bombay and National Stock Exchanges of India. The firm employs more than 20,000 people across Australia, Canada, France, Germany, India, Italy, Netherlands, Peru, Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, the UK, and the USA.

