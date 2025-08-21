TOKYO, Aug 21, 2025 - (JCN Newswire) - Sharp Corporation and Sharp Energy Solutions Corporation (*1) (hereinafter referred to as "Sharp") have signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) regarding the cooperation through renewable energy to advance improved access to basic services in displacement-affected areas in the Republic of Kenya (hereinafter "Kenya"). This MOU is signed with Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, Ltd. (Headquarters: Minato ward, Tokyo, hereinafter referred to as "MOL"), and the International Organization for Migration (*2) (hereinafter referred to as "IOM"), in conjunction with the 9th Tokyo International Conference on African Development (*3) (TICAD 9).The MOU also stipulates that the Parties will explore innovative solutions and technologies to strengthen climate resilience of vulnerable communities in Kenya.Sharp has been promoting ESG-based management, and this MOU aligns with its corporate philosophy "to contribute to the benefits and welfare of people throughout the world." Sharp will continue to address societal challenges and fulfill its commitment to social contribution by utilizing its unique products solutions and technologies.*1 Sharp Energy Solutions Corporation is a subsidiary of Sharp Corporation responsible for energy solutions. Headquarters: Yao City, Osaka Prefecture. President and Representative Director: Hirozumi Gokaku.*2 The International Organization for Migration (IOM) is a UN agency that addresses global migration issues. IOM Japan Chief of Mission: Ritsu Nacken.*3 The TICAD 9 will be held from August 20 to August 22, 2025, at Pacifico Yokohama (Yokohama City, Kanagawa Prefecture). It is organized by the Japanese government in collaboration with the United Nations, the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), the World Bank, and the African Union Commission (AUC).Sharp Sustainability global website: https://global.sharp/corporate/eco/Source: Sharp CorporationCopyright 2025 JCN Newswire . All rights reserved.