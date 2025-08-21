Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 21.08.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Potenzieller Gamechanger: Tiny-Float-Chance bei dieser Rohstoff-Aktie?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 862503 | ISIN: JP3362700001 | Ticker-Symbol: MILA
Tradegate
18.08.25 | 16:49
28,220 Euro
-1,12 % -0,320
Branche
Logistik/Transport
Aktienmarkt
NIKKEI-225
1-Jahres-Chart
MITSUI OSK LINES LTD Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
MITSUI OSK LINES LTD 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
27,84028,52014:39
27,93028,34014:39
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
MITSUI OSK LINES
MITSUI OSK LINES LTD Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
MITSUI OSK LINES LTD28,220-1,12 %
SHARP CORPORATION4,795-0,83 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.