TOKYO, Aug 21, 2025 - (JCN Newswire) - Sharp Corporation and Sharp Energy Solutions Corporation (*1) (hereinafter referred to as "Sharp") have signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) regarding the donation of solar modules to support electrification-deficient areas in the Republic of Kenya (hereinafter "Kenya"). This MOU is signed with Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, Ltd. (Headquarters: Minato ward, Tokyo, hereinafter referred to as "MOL"), and Association for Aid and Relief, Japan (*2) (hereinafter referred to as "AAR Japan"), in conjunction with 9th Tokyo International Conference on African Development (*3) (TICAD 9).The MOU stipulates that the solar modules donated by Sharp will be transported to Kenya by Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, and AAR Japan will support the installation on-site. The modules are for use in lighting, powering projectors and PC for elementary schools. The aim of this project is to contribute to the improvement of education in the region.Sharp has been promoting ESG-based management, and this MOU aligns with its corporate philosophy "to contribute to the benefits and welfare of people throughout the world." Sharp will continue to address societal challenges and fulfill its commitment to social contribution by utilizing its unique products solutions and technologies.*1 Sharp Energy Solutions Corporation is a subsidiary of Sharp Corporation responsible for energy solutions. Headquarters: Yao City, Osaka Prefecture. President and Representative Director: Hirozumi Gokaku.*2 AAR Japan is an organization that operates internationally, focusing on refugee assistance. Chairperson: Yukie Osa.*3 The TICAD 9 will be held from August 20 to August 22, 2025, at Pacifico Yokohama (Yokohama City, Kanagawa Prefecture). It is organized by the Japanese government in collaboration with the United Nations, the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), the World Bank, and the African Union Commission (AUC).Sharp Sustainability global website: https://global.sharp/corporate/eco/Source: Sharp CorporationCopyright 2025 JCN Newswire . All rights reserved.