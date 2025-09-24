Mihama-ku, Chiba City, Sept 24, 2025 - (JCN Newswire) - Sharp Corporation will exhibit at CEATEC 2025 to be held at Makuhari Messe (Mihama-ku, Chiba City, Chiba Prefecture) from October 14 to 17 (Tuesday to Friday).The initiatives to be exhibited are aimed to represent the company's slogan developed based on its mission "With sincerity, we observe people's daily lives. With creativity, we shape new experiences."Exhibitions include products, services, and solutions adopting Sharp's generative AI and improving operation efficiency in an exhibition area expanded by about 1.8 times compared to last year, which is divided into two zones of "Living" and "Working". A special stage is to be set at the center of the booth where various presentations will be held explaining the exhibitions in depth.Reused and lightweight materials that are easy to install and transport in the fabrication process are used in the booth, contributing to reduction in environmental impact.Sharp will continue to address the issues of people's needs and social issues with its unique technology and creativity, aiming to create a new culture.For more details, please visit: https://global.sharp/corporate/news/250924-b.htmlSource: Sharp CorporationCopyright 2025 JCN Newswire . All rights reserved.