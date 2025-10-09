lineup for the 26-65 ppm models.



This series not only improves productivity by scanning up to 300 images per minute for duplex single pass feeders (*1), but further strengthens connection with cloud services, making it easy to work smarter in diverse styles. In addition to "OneDrive" "Google Drive", this series newly supports "Microsoft Entra ID" that enables easy access to Microsoft services such as "Microsoft Teams" and "Microsoft OneDrive for Business" with a single login. A seamless connection with various services and devices supports your work from various locations.



Corresponding with the diverse workstyle and enhanced connectivity, security threats are increasing. Addressing these risks, Sharp emphasizes on security features and equipped an automatic recovery function that activates whenever the BIOS or firmware detects a problem.



Moreover, committing to environmental measures, this series consists of approximately 50% recycled plastic out of the total plastic used in the product. Using less new material will help to reduce the environmental impact of manufacturing, leading to a greener future.



Sharp MFPs will support your diverse work style through cloud connection and robust security that leads to a seamless and secure collaboration, while addressing eco-friendly measures for your modern office environment.



(*1) Excluding 26 ppm models



For more details, please visit: https://global.sharp/corporate/news/251009-a.html



Source: Sharp Corporation



Copyright 2025 JCN Newswire . All rights reserved.





Osaka, Japan, Oct 9, 2025 - (JCN Newswire) - Sharp Corporation announces the launch of the A3 MFPs