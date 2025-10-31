Japan, Oct 31, 2025 - (JCN Newswire) - Sharp Corporation has developed the "AQUOS sense10", a standard model smartphone, for the global market (*1). It will be released in Japan on November 13, 2025, and will subsequently be available in Taiwan, Indonesia, and Singapore.This device is equipped with the high-performance SoC "Snapdragon(R) 7s Gen 3 Mobile Platform", which improves CPU performance by approximately 20 %, GPU performance by approximately 40 %, and AI performance by approximately 30 % compared to the SoC of the previous model (*2). This ensures smooth and comfortable use whether for gaming, video playback, or enhanced AI functions. With the energy-efficient Pro IGZO OLED display and a large-capacity 5,000 mAh battery, users can enjoy up to two days of usage with 10 hours of daily use from a full charge (*3).The camera features advanced AI correction functions praised in the high-end "AQUOS R10". The AI functionality that automatically removes unwanted shadows in photos has been further enhanced. In addition to "Cooking" and "Text" modes, a new "Showcase Mode" has been added, which reduces reflections when photographing objects through glass. The AI image synthesis processing technology also enhances detail fidelity when zooming or using night mode. Users can enjoy high-quality photography from close-ups to ultra-wide angles. Additionally, the new AI function "Vocalist" improves call quality. By registering their own voice, users can enable the AI to identify and cut out any voices or background noise during calls, ensuring only their voice is transmitted clearly to the other party, achieving comfortable and engaging conversations.The color variations feature a lineup of six colors inspired by fashion trends. The main color, Denim Navy, evokes the hue of denim fabric combined with leather patches, reminiscent of jeans. The device's compact size and lightweight design (approximately 166 g) meet MIL-STD-810H standards (impact resistance meets MIL-STD-810G), ensuring reliable use in daily life with water resistance and shock resistance (*4).Outstanding Features1. Achieves a smooth and comfortable user experience with high-performance SoC2. New AI features enhance camera quality and call clarity3. Offers six color variations inspired by fashion trends*1 The information described in this news release is for the product to be marketed in Japan. Release dates and device specifications will vary depending on the country and region where the product is sold.*2 Comparison with the SoC "Snapdragon(R) 7s Gen 2 Mobile Platform" used in the 2024 model AQUOS sense9.*3 This estimate is based on proprietary criteria assuming a total usage of 10 hours per day, comprising 4 hours of video streaming, 3 hours of music streaming, 2 hours of social media browsing, and 1 hour of gaming. Actual battery life may vary depending on the usage environment.*4 Tests have been conducted in accordance with 15 criteria of the U.S. Department of Defense procurement standards (MIL-STD-810H), including waterproofing (immersion), waterproofing (raindrops), vibration resistance, humidity resistance, high-temperature storage (fixed and variable), high-temperature operation (fixed and variable), low-temperature operation, low-temperature storage, temperature endurance (thermal shock), low-pressure storage, low-pressure operation, icing (condensation), and icing (freezing). Testing has also been performed in accordance with the U.S. Department of Defense procurement standards (MIL-STD-810G) for shock resistance (drop). The performance of this product has been verified under testing conditions. Operation of all functions in every situation during actual use is not guaranteed. Furthermore, it does not guarantee that the device will remain undamaged or malfunction-free against all shocks.Main Features1. Achieves a smooth and comfortable user experience with high-performance SoCThe device is equipped with high-performance SoC "Snapdragon(R) 7s Gen 3 Mobile Platform". Compared to the SoC of the previous model, it offers approximately 20 % improvement in CPU performance, approximately 40 % in GPU performance, and approximately 30 % in AI performance, ensuring smooth and comfortable operation even in scenarios requiring advanced processing, such as AI functions. The display features Pro IGZO OLED technology, which automatically adjusts the refresh rate between 1-Hz and 120-Hz. It supports a maximum of 240-Hz equivalent motion (*5) and boasts a peak brightness of 1,500 nits for excellent visibility outdoors. Moreover, with the energy-efficient Pro IGZO OLED display and a large-capacity 5,000 mAh battery, users can enjoy up to two days of use with 10 hours of daily usage from a full charge.*5 In apps with smooth high-speed display and game settings registered in the gaming menu turned on, the display is updated 120 times per second while a black screen is inserted between frames. This realizes the display state change to achieve 240 times per second, four times as fast as when these settings are turned OFF (the display state changes 60 times per second). Depending on the specifications of the application, 4x speed (240-Hz) display may not be possible.2. New AI features enhance camera quality and call clarityFor the first time in the "AQUOS sense" series, the device features an AI function that automatically removes shadows during food and text photography. Additionally, a new "Showcase Mode" has been introduced, which reduces reflections from glass and aquariums. This allows users to take photos with their desired compositions without worrying about reflections, eliminating the need for post-editing. Furthermore, text capture includes both shadow removal and correction for trapezoidal distortion, making images easier to read.The device features a high-quality camera system equivalent to the "AQUOS R10" and supports AI image synthesis technology. By processing images with more information than RAW data, it significantly enhances detail and tonal gradation during zoom or night mode photography. Additionally, it is equipped with a 50.3 MP standard and wide-angle camera. The standard camera's 1/1.55-inch image sensor reduces noise in low-light conditions, allowing for beautifully captured night scenes.Additionally, the new AI function "Vocalist" improves call quality. By registering their voice, users can enable the AI to identify and cut out other people's voices or background noise during calls, ensuring that only their voice is transmitted to the other party. This allows for comfortable conversations even in noisy environments, without worrying about location.3. Offers six color variations inspired by fashion trendsThe device's body colors are inspired by three fashion styles: "Casual", "Kireime", and "Basic". Users can choose from a rich selection of six colors, including Denim Navy, which evokes the hue of jeans. Additionally, alongside the launch of this model, official cases will be available. There will be six silicone cases that match the device colors, as well as special cases created in collaboration with the sneaker brand "SPINGLE". Furthermore, Sharp-certified accessories will feature cases designed with denim fabric in collaboration with denim brands "KOJIMA GENES(R)" and "BLUE SAKURA".Other FeaturesDual Box SpeakersFor the first time in the "AQUOS sense" series, the smartphone features box speakers on the top and bottom, delivering a 25 % increase in perceived sound pressure and an 85 % increase in bass sound pressure compared to the previous model (*6).*6 Comparison with the 2024 model AQUOS sense9.New Photo Style FiltersEight new "PHOTO STYLE filters" curated by professional photographers have been added, including Evening Glow, Cool Night, Cafe and Bar, Summer Colors, Cinema Film, Monochrome, Heisei POP, and Showa Retro. These filters allow users to easily capture and enjoy photos with various atmospheres.For more details, please visit: https://global.sharp/corporate/news/251031-d.htmlSource: Sharp CorporationCopyright 2025 JCN Newswire . All rights reserved.