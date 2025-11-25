The Japanese technology company is offering three types of space-grade compound solar cell designs for satellites and spacecraft.Japan-based technology company Sharp Corporation offers a range of space-qualified compound solar cells for use in low Earth orbit (LEO) satellites and other spacecraft. It recently exhibited its space-grade PV devices at Space Tech Expo Europe 2025, a space industry trade show and conference held in Bremen, Germany. "The company has over five decades of space product development and research," a spokesperson from Sharp told pv magazine. It is now offering a thin, sheet-type ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...