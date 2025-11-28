Japan, Nov 28, 2025 - (JCN Newswire) - Sharp has been awarded the "Asia IP Elite 2025" selected by the internationally renowned intellectual property media, Intellectual Asset Management (IAM) for the second consecutive year.Award Plaque(https://global.sharp/corporate/news/images/251127-a.jpg)The Asia IP Elite is an award given by IAM to companies with an intellectual property department and are actively involved in intellectual property transactions and disputes, or that take an innovative approach to extracting value from intellectual property. A total of 101 companies (25 from Japan) have been selected in 2025.Sharp positions its intellectual property strategy as one of its important management strategies, pursuing it together with business and R&D strategies and actively obtaining intellectual property rights. Through such efforts, Sharp is working to enhance its business advantage and enforce its management foundation.To promote this initiative, sharp has been working with Sharp IP Infinity Co., Ltd. which handles intellectual property operations, to strategically create intellectual property value that is closely tied to the field, to create standard essential patents in technological fields such as communications and video, and to strengthen the utilization of intellectual property through international licensing activities.Sharp will continue to proactively pursue intellectual property activities, making use of the knowledge and know-how it has accumulated through its intellectual property activities.About Sharp IP Infinity Co., Ltd.https://sipi.jp.sharp/(Japanese only)Source: Sharp CorporationCopyright 2025 JCN Newswire . All rights reserved.