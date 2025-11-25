Japan, Nov 25, 2025 - (JCN Newswire) - Sharp Corporation (hereinafter "Sharp") announces its new corporate slogan "In step with your future." to be featured in brand communications for international markets outside Japan.https://global.sharp/corporate/news/images/251125-a.jpgIn its FY2025-2027 Medium-Term Management Plan announced on May 12th this year, Sharp enacted "Our Direction" returning to its business philosophy and creed inherited from its founder, Tokuji Hayakawa (Figure 1).Figure 1: "Our Direction" of Sharp(https://global.sharp/corporate/news/images/251125-a-2.jpg)Based on this direction, the slogan was created to represent values unique to Sharp which will be communicated to stakeholders worldwide. The slogan also encapsulates Sharp's mission: "With sincerity, we observe people's daily lives. With creativity, we shape new experiences."Furthermore, a statement has been formalized to provide the ideas behind this slogan in detail. Together with the new corporate slogan, this statement will serve as the core of Sharp's corporate branding outside Japan.Under this slogan, Sharp aims to become a company that creates "New Cultures" through unique products and services.- Corporate Slogan(https://global.sharp/corporate/news/images/251125-a-8.jpg)- Statement(https://global.sharp/corporate/news/images/251125-a-9.jpg)Source: Sharp CorporationCopyright 2025 JCN Newswire . All rights reserved.