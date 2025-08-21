Anzeige
21.08.2025 12:36 Uhr
PHSC Plc - Posting of 2025 Annual Report and Notice of AGM

PHSC Plc - Posting of 2025 Annual Report and Notice of AGM

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, August 21

21 August 2025

PHSC PLC

("PHSC" or the "Company")

Posting of 2025 Annual Report and Notice of Annual General Meeting

PHSC (AIM: PHSC), a leading provider of health, safety, hygiene and environmental consultancy services and security solutions to the public and private sectors, is pleased to confirm, further to the Company's announcement of 18 July 2025, that its Annual Report and Accounts for the financial year ended 31 March 2025 incorporating a Notice of Annual General Meeting ("AGM") has today been posted to shareholders and is also available on the Company's website at www.phsc.plc.uk.

The AGM will be held at 10.00 am on Thursday, 25 September 2025 at The Old Church, 31 Rochester Road, Aylesford, Kent ME20 7PR.

For further information please contact:

PHSC plc

Nicola Coote Tel: 01622 717 7000

Nicola.Coote@phsc.co.uk

www.phsc.plc.uk

Strand Hanson Limited (Nominated Adviser)

James Bellman / Matthew Chandler Tel: 020 7409 3494

Novum Securities Limited (Broker)

Gavin Burnell Tel: 020 7399 9400

About PHSC

PHSC, through its trading subsidiaries, Personnel Health & Safety Consultants Limited, RSA Environmental
Health Limited, QCS International Limited, Inspection Services (UK) Limited and Quality Leisure Management Limited, provides a range of health, safety, hygiene, environmental and quality systems consultancy and training services to organisations across the UK. In addition, B2BSG Solutions Limited offers innovative security solutions including tagging, labelling and CCTV.


