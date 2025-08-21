China's new energy storage capacity exceeded 100?GW by June 2025, with total installations reaching 164. 3?GW, surpassing pumped hydro additions amid accelerating deployments and changing market dynamics, according to the China Energy Storage Alliance (CNESA). From ESS News China's new energy storage market reached a milestone in the first half of 2025, according to a report by CNESA at the Western Energy Storage Forum in Hohhot, Inner Mongolia, earlier this week. CNESA said total energy storage capacity in China stood at 164. 3 GW at end-June, up 59% year on year, while cumulative new-energy ...

