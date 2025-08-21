Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 21.08.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Potenzieller Gamechanger: Tiny-Float-Chance bei dieser Rohstoff-Aktie?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
21.08.2025 13:06 Uhr
142 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Guidehouse Reinforces Global Reach with EMEC Leadership Appointments

Evelyn McKinnie named Leader and Matt Dwyer named Growth Leader of the firm's Europe, Middle East, and Canada (EMEC) business, advancing client-centered innovation

MCLEAN, Va., Aug. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Guidehouse, a global AI-led professional services firm, has made key leadership appointments to accelerate growth and innovation across its Europe, Middle East, and Canada (EMEC) business.

Guidehouse Logo

Evelyn McKinnie has been named EMEC Leader, expanding her leadership from Guidehouse's international Energy Providers practice to oversee strategy, operations, and client delivery. Matt Dwyer, a Partner at Guidehouse, has been appointed EMEC Growth Leader, where he will lead business expansion and strategic initiatives tailored to the market's evolving needs.

"Evelyn and Matt bring a powerful combination of strategic vision, deep market insight, and a relentless focus on client success," said John Saad, President of Guidehouse. "Their leadership will be instrumental as we continue to grow our footprint and deliver transformative impact across EMEC."

McKinnie has a wealth of experience in international business transformation and a strong track record of delivering results across industries. Dwyer will collaborate closely with McKinnie and regional leaders to drive long-term, sustainable growth-anchored in Guidehouse's client-centered model and AI-led delivery approach.

"We are excited to welcome Evelyn and Matt into these pivotal roles," said Ed Meehan, Chief Growth Officer at Guidehouse. "Their collaborative leadership and proven ability to scale innovation will bring enduring change for our clients and the communities they serve."

These appointments reflect Guidehouse's bold growth strategy and commitment to leading with purpose. As the firm continues to expand globally, it remains focused on delivering integrated, client-focused solutions that drive efficiency, resilience, and long-term value.

About Guidehouse
Guidehouse is a global AI-led professional services firm delivering advisory, technology, and managed services to the commercial and government sectors. With an integrated business technology approach, Guidehouse drives efficiency and resilience in the healthcare, financial services, energy, infrastructure, and national security markets. Built to help clients across industries outwit complexity, the firm brings together approximately 18,000 professionals to achieve lasting impact and shape a meaningful future. guidehouse.com

Media Contact: Guidehouse - Cecile Fradkin cfradkin@scprgroup.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/950386/Guidehouse_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/guidehouse-reinforces-global-reach-with-emec-leadership-appointments-302535152.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
Tech-Aktien mit Crash-Tendenzen
Künstliche Intelligenz, Magnificent Seven, Tech-Euphorie – seit Monaten scheint an der Börse nur eine Richtung zu existieren: nach oben. Doch hinter den Rekordkursen lauert eine gefährliche Wahrheit. Die Bewertungen vieler Tech-Schwergewichte haben historische Extremniveaus erreicht. Shiller-KGV bei 39, Buffett-Indikator auf Allzeithoch – schon in der Dotcom-Ära war der Markt kaum teurer.

Hinzu kommen euphorische Anlegerstimmung, IPO-Hypes ohne Substanz, kreditfinanzierte Wertpapierkäufe in Rekordhöhe und charttechnische Warnsignale, die Erinnerungen an 2000 und 2021 wecken. Gleichzeitig drücken geopolitische Risiken, Trumps aggressive Zollpolitik und saisonale Börsenschwäche auf die Perspektiven.

Die Gefahr: Aus der schleichenden Korrektur könnte ein rasanter Crash werden – und der könnte vor allem überbewertete KI- und Chipwerte hart treffen.

In unserem kostenlosen Spezial-Report zeigen wir Ihnen, welche Tech-Aktien am stärksten gefährdet sind und wie Sie Ihr Depot vor dem Platzen der Blase schützen könnten.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report!

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.