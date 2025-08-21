Paraguay's Plub Partners with Shipsy to Power the Next Wave of AI-driven Grocery Logistics

ASUNCIÓN, Paraguay, Aug. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Plub recently announced their last-mile delivery transformation initiative with Shipsy , a leading Gartner recognized, global AI-native transportation management system provider.

Plub is Paraguay's trailblazing digital grocery platform, redefining how households shop for essentials with a seamless, app-first experience tailored to local needs. Built on hyperlocal insights, Plub connects customers with a curated grocery ecosystem , ensuring speed, affordability, and convenience in a market ripe for digital transformation. By balancing economic growth with environmental responsibility, Plub is setting the pace for future-ready grocery delivery in Paraguay.

Statista highlights that Paraguay's Online Grocery Delivery revenue is projected to reach US$429.74 million in 2025. With its tailored delivery services, Plub is well-positioned to dominate this market.

"We are delighted to partner with Shipsy and leverage a truly integrated AI-powered TMS and WMS to make deliveries customer-centric and sustainable. This initiative is a reflection of our commitment to customer service excellence using AI, ML, automation, analytics and real-time visibility," said Plub Product Owner Javier Lawes.

Plub deployed Shipsy to ensure seamless deliveries within 30 minutes. Shipsy's AI-driven order clubbing engine is empowering Plub to drastically boost rider productivity and reduce fuel consumption. Dynamic ETAs and map-based live tracking are ensuring delightful delivery experiences.

Plub will also leverage Shipsy's Warehouse Management System (WMS) to unlock real-time inventory insights, optimize expiry management, and ensure rapid fulfillment. Shipsy's integrated TMS and WMS platform will ensure 100% stock accuracy and reduce waste, upholding premium quality standards for maximum business impact.

"Together, Plub and Shipsy are redefining quick commerce in Paraguay. By combining Plub's innovative approach to online grocery delivery with Shipsy's AI-powered last-mile capabilities, we are delivering unmatched convenience. As Plub grows, this partnership will ensure customers enjoy fast and reliable service while contributing to a sustainable future," said Soham Chokshi, Co-Founder & CEO, Shipsy.

