Temirtau will soon host the construction of a new casting and rolling complex (CRC) - one of Qarmet's largest investment projects, worth $700 million. The initiative marks a critical stage in Kazakhstan's industrial development. For the first time not only in the history of the plant, but across Central Asian metallurgy as a whole, the facility will manufacture premium-grade steels for use in the oil, nuclear, and engineering industries. Annual output is projected at four million tonnes of high-quality flat rolled steel. The complex will be built entirely from scratch and equipped with the latest generation of technology.

Leadership Vision

Jens Barth, Qarmet Corporation's Director of Development, is overseeing the project. Before joining Qarmet, he held senior leadership roles for 25 years at leading international metallurgical and mining companies - including as a board member of Germany's SMS Group and as Chief Executive of Research & Consulting, also in Germany.



Mr Barth, what motivated your move to Kazakhstan and your decision to join the Qarmet team in Temirtau?

I was drawn by the scale and ambition of Qarmet's agenda: not simply to modernise production, but to redefine Kazakhstan's position on the global metallurgical map. Relocating to Temirtau was a chance not only to witness change but to be part of driving it. Here I see an experienced, dynamic team, strong industrial partners, and a clear mandate for development. Opportunities to make such a lasting contribution to a nation's industrial history are rare - that is why I am here, ready to apply my knowledge.

Strategic Rationale

You are leading the CRC project. Why is this investment essential, and will it truly be a breakthrough for Kazakhstan's metallurgy?

After reviewing the current state of the plant, it became clear that radical change could not be delayed. Operating with technologies from the last century is not an option in today's competitive landscape. Our drive to position Qarmet at the global forefront is fully aligned with the country's leadership. President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has consistently stressed the need to enhance the competitiveness of Kazakhstan's metallurgy.

To achieve this, Qarmet is pursuing a portfolio of ambitious projects: In September 2025, Temirtau's plant will gain access to natural gas for the first time in its history - the region's most significant ecological initiative. The switch will expand blast furnace capacity, cut pig iron costs, and raise liquid steel output to six million tonnes.

In 2026, a new one-million-tonne rolling mill will come online.

By 2027, new coke oven batteries (Nos. 8 and 9), with 1.5 million tonnes annual dry coke capacity, will be launched, alongside a mining and beneficiation complex in Karazhal. Entry into the large-diameter pipe segment is also under review. These steps will allow Kazakhstan to fully cover domestic demand. The CRC project, however, is central to our modernisation strategy. This will be a turning point for Kazakhstan's metallurgy. Across the Eurasian Economic Union and the CIS, no comparable facilities exist. Most plants still operate on equipment built decades ago. The CRC is next-generation technology - capable of producing premium steels for multiple industries. We are creating a high-tech, environmentally responsible operation able to compete with the best in the world.



Technological Edge

What distinguishes the CRC from existing rolling mills?

Our current rolling lines date back to the mid-20th century. They run on equipment that has long exhausted its lifecycle, requiring constant maintenance. They also remain limited to conventional low-carbon grades of steel, mainly for construction and general use. This restricts both thickness and width - a competitive disadvantage. The CRC resolves these constraints. We aim to roll steel as thin as 0.6 mm in hot rolling, substituting certain cold-rolled products and gaining cost advantages. Similar facilities in Europe and China have already proven this path. We are the first to bring it to Central Asia.

How does CRC technology differ from traditional processes?

Conventional mills operate with a separated process: slabs are cast at 200 mm thickness, cooled, reheated to 1,200°C in furnaces, then rolled. The CRC casts steel directly into thin slabs at 1,100°C, maintaining temperature via gas or induction furnaces, and sends them straight to rolling. This dramatically cuts energy use, reduces heat loss, and enhances quality. The shorter, continuous cycle delivers more stable metallurgical structures, improved surface finish, and precise geometry.



Applications of Premium Steel

Premium steels are indispensable where strength, durability, corrosion resistance, and resilience to extreme conditions are critical: Construction: bridges, stadiums, skyscrapers, and Arctic infrastructure.

Engineering and transport: truck frames, railcars, vehicle bodies.

Toolmaking: cutting tools, dies, and moulds requiring maximum hardness.

Oil, gas, and chemicals: pipelines, heat exchangers, and tanks exposed to pressure and corrosive environments.

Nuclear energy: reactor vessels, heat-transfer systems, and pipelines made from high-temperature, corrosion-resistant grades. Project Timeline

We have evaluated several design configurations and are working with leading engineering firms - Austria's Primetals Technologies, Germany's SMS Group, and Italy's Danieli. By year-end, we expect to finalise entry into the project, with production to begin in 2027. Commissioning the CRC will mark a milestone in Qarmet's growth strategy and reinforce our commitment to competing for technological leadership in global metallurgy. 21/08/2025 Dissemination of a Financial Press Release, transmitted by EQS News.

