Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 21.08.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Potenzieller Gamechanger: Tiny-Float-Chance bei dieser Rohstoff-Aktie?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
21.08.2025 13:36 Uhr
66 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Premier Miton Global Renewables Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

Premier Miton Global Renewables Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, August 21

The Net Asset Values per share (at bid-market values) of Premier Miton Global Renewables Trust PLC at close of business on 20th August 2025 calculated in accordance with the Articles of Association of the Company are as follows:

Premier Miton Global Renewables Trust PLC Ordinary Shares - ex income 118.11p

Premier Miton Global Renewables Trust PLC Ordinary Shares - cum income 121.94p

PMGR Securities 2025 PLC Zero Dividend Preference Shares

accrued capital entitlement 125.92p

The above Net Asset Value has been calculated based on the number of shares in issue as at the above date, being 18,238,480 Premier Miton Global Renewables Trust PLC Ordinary Shares and 14,217,339 PMGR Securities 2025 PLC Zero Dividend Preference Shares.

Total assets less current liabilities as at the above date were £40.1 million. This amount excludes the liability for the repayment of PMGR Securities 2025 PLC Zero Dividend Preference Shares on their final redemption date of 30 November 2025 The portfolio has been valued using bid prices.

Net asset attributable to holders of Premier Miton Global Renewables Trust PLC Ordinary Shares at the above date were 22.2 million.


© 2025 PR Newswire
Tech-Aktien mit Crash-Tendenzen
Künstliche Intelligenz, Magnificent Seven, Tech-Euphorie – seit Monaten scheint an der Börse nur eine Richtung zu existieren: nach oben. Doch hinter den Rekordkursen lauert eine gefährliche Wahrheit. Die Bewertungen vieler Tech-Schwergewichte haben historische Extremniveaus erreicht. Shiller-KGV bei 39, Buffett-Indikator auf Allzeithoch – schon in der Dotcom-Ära war der Markt kaum teurer.

Hinzu kommen euphorische Anlegerstimmung, IPO-Hypes ohne Substanz, kreditfinanzierte Wertpapierkäufe in Rekordhöhe und charttechnische Warnsignale, die Erinnerungen an 2000 und 2021 wecken. Gleichzeitig drücken geopolitische Risiken, Trumps aggressive Zollpolitik und saisonale Börsenschwäche auf die Perspektiven.

Die Gefahr: Aus der schleichenden Korrektur könnte ein rasanter Crash werden – und der könnte vor allem überbewertete KI- und Chipwerte hart treffen.

In unserem kostenlosen Spezial-Report zeigen wir Ihnen, welche Tech-Aktien am stärksten gefährdet sind und wie Sie Ihr Depot vor dem Platzen der Blase schützen könnten.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report!

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.