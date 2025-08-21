Tonner-One World Holdings, Inc.: Tonner One World Holdings On Track to Achieve 90 Day Revenue Total Over $240,000

Company achieving record 2025 in revenues.

HOUSTON, TX / ACCESS Newswire / August 21, 2025 / Tonner One World Holdings, Inc. (OTCID:TONR) today announced strong financial performance for the summer months, reporting revenues over $145,000 in June , $38,000 in July , and over $60,000 in August . This steady growth highlights the company's successful transition into consistent revenue generation and positions Tonner for an accelerated growth trajectory. The company projects that it will break the seven-figure annual revenue watermark within the first year of its acquisition of Pro Marketing Leads, LLC , a strategic move expected to further expand Tonner's client base and recurring revenue streams. Expanding Into Artificial Intelligence Solutions As part of its long-term growth strategy, the company will begin development of a suite of enterprise-grade business applications powered by artificial intelligence (AI) . These applications will be designed to deliver advanced business automation tools that help companies reduce costs, increase productivity, and scale more efficiently. The global AI automation market is projected to exceed $500 billion by 2030 , fueled by the rapid adoption of AI-driven tools across industries ranging from finance and healthcare to retail and logistics. By entering this sector now, Tonner One World positions itself at the forefront of one of the fastest-growing markets in the world.

"The AI market represents one of the most transformative opportunities in modern technology," said Corinda J. Melton, CEO . "By expanding into AI-driven business automation, Tonner is aligning with global trends and creating powerful new revenue opportunities while continuing to grow our existing business."

Vision for Growth Tonner One World's strategy is focused on:

Scaling Revenue Streams: Building upon recent momentum with continued month-over-month growth.

Acquisitions & Partnerships: Pursuing synergistic opportunities that expand market share and recurring revenue.

AI Market Expansion: Developing enterprise AI automation tools that meet the growing demand for intelligent business solutions.

Innovation & Adaptability: Staying ahead of technology trends to ensure sustainable competitive advantages.

With revenues now consistently increasing and expansion into the high-growth AI automation sector, Tonner One World is positioned as a forward-looking company ready to capitalize on new opportunities and deliver long-term shareholder value.

About Tonner-One World Holdings, Inc.

Tonner-One World Holdings, Inc. is an emerging leader in AI-powered software solutions and technology innovation. The company is committed to creating tools that enhance productivity, streamline workflows, and deliver tangible value to businesses and consumers worldwide.

For additional information, please visit the company's official X account at x.com/tonnerowinc . Email: info@tonnerow.com

Media Contact:

PR & Media Relations

Tonner-One World Holdings, Inc.

info@tonnerow.com

Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Safe Harbor Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: This news release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance, or achievements of the company to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking statements are typically identified by words such as "anticipates," "believes," "expects," "intends," "plans," "projects," "seeks," "estimates," and similar expressions. They are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks, uncertainties, and other factors - some of which are beyond the company's control.

Investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this release. BotMakers, Inc. undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law.

SOURCE: Tonner-One World Holdings, Inc.

