21.08.2025
AJet connects Europe and Asia: €9 fares launch 20-22 August

Following a major brand transformation under the Turkish Airlines umbrella, AJet scales to 34 countries and 99 destinations; launches promotional fares starting from €9 on selected Europe-origin routes for bookings made 20-22 August 2025

ISTANBUL, Aug. 21, 2025, Türkiye's fast-growing airline, continues its rapid international expansion with a sharpened brand, a digital-first customer experience, and an expanded network spanning 34 countries and 99 destinations across Europe, Türkiye, and beyond.

Building on 15 years of operational know-how and a seamless rebrand executed at scale, AJet is strengthening its presence across Europe while connecting the continent with Asia through competitive fares and reliable operations.

More than a new name

AJet emerged from its brand transformation with more than a new name. It refreshed its purpose and simplified the travel experience for millions of guests. Operating under the Turkish Airlines umbrella, the carrier leverages a robust operational backbone while bringing a nimble, value-driven proposition to price-sensitive travelers and families across the region.

As part of the transition, data for millions of ticketed customers was migrated and an approximately 100-aircraft fleet was aligned-without disrupting day-to-day service.

Since its relaunch in 2024, the Turkish carrier has flown 33 million passengers, while rapidly expanding its network to 99 destinations in 34 countries. AJet has added new European gateways and deepened coverage across Türkiye, underscoring a strategy focused on reach and reliability. This momentum has been recognized by the industry: The airline received the APEX Four-Star Low-Cost Carrier (2024) distinction for passenger experience and was honored with the TCXA25 Accessibility Award (2025) for advancing inclusive, end-to-end digital usability.

Connects Europe and Asia

Positioned at the crossroads of continents, AJet offers a growing schedule that links European capitals and regional cities to Türkiye's major hubs and popular leisure destinations.

To encourage more travelers to discover its network, AJet is introducing promotional fares starting from €9 on flight cities such as Berlin, Vienna, Amsterdam and London originating in Europe for bookings made 20-22 August 2025. Seats are limited and terms and conditions apply, underscoring AJet's commitment to attainable travel while showcasing the airline's expanded European footprint.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/930875af-340d-4dcd-9101-8dc25d2aed39



Contact : Saffet Yigit basin@ajet.com

