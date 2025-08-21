B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd.: BOS Continues Strong Growth Trajectory in Q2 2025, Sales Increase 36% Year-Over-Year

RISHON LE ZION, Israel, Aug. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BOS Better Online Solutions Ltd. ("BOS" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: BOSC) reported financial results for the second quarter and first half ended June 30, 2025, continuing its growth trajectory.

Second Quarter 2025 Financial Highlights

Revenue increased 36.4% to $11.5 million, compared to $8.5 million in Q2 2024.

increased 36.4% to $11.5 million, compared to $8.5 million in Q2 2024. Net income increased 52.7% to $765,000, or $0.13 per basic share, compared to $501,000, or $0.09 per basic share, in Q2 2024.

increased 52.7% to $765,000, or $0.13 per basic share, compared to $501,000, or $0.09 per basic share, in Q2 2024. EBITDA increased to $898,000 compared to $817,000 in Q2 2024.

increased to $898,000 compared to $817,000 in Q2 2024. Contracted Backlog was $24 million as of June 30, 2025, compared to $22 million on March 31, 2025, and $27 million on December 31, 2024.

was $24 million as of June 30, 2025, compared to $22 million on March 31, 2025, and $27 million on December 31, 2024. Cash and Equivalents were $5.2 million as of June 30, 2025, compared to $3.6 million as of December 31, 2024.





Eyal Cohen, Chief Executive Officer of BOS, stated: "Our strategic focus on the defense sector, combined with efforts to diversify our customer base and expand our product offerings, delivered robust 36% revenue growth in the second quarter. Year-to-date, we have achieved a record $26.5 million in sales and record net income of $2.1 million, or $0.36 per share.

"Based on these strong results and contracted activity for the second half of the year with both existing and new customers, we are raising our 2025 financial outlook. We now expect revenues between $45 million and $48 million (previously $44 million) and net income between $2.6 million and $3.1 million (previously $2.5 million) for the full year.

"With $24 million in shareholders' equity and $5.2 million in cash, we have established a solid financial foundation to execute our expansion plans while maintaining operational stability," Cohen concluded.

Moshe Zeltzer, Chief Financial Officer of BOS, stated: "While we continued to achieve strong sales growth, we are focused on addressing temporary margin pressures in our RFID division. During the second quarter, consolidated gross profit margin was 22.8% compared to 26.0% in the prior year quarter, primarily driven by temporary challenges in our RFID division.

"The RFID division's gross profit margin decreased to 19.1% from 21.1% in the prior year quarter, due to operational inefficiencies that we have identified and are actively addressing through comprehensive restructuring initiatives. We expect these measures to return the RFID division to normalized performance levels of approximately 21% gross margin by the fourth quarter of 2025.

"The Supply Chain division's gross profit margin was 24% in Q2 2025, compared to 28% in Q2 2024, which had benefited from a particularly favorable product mix.

"In connection with the RFID restructuring initiatives, the Company recorded a non-cash goodwill impairment charge of $700,000. This charge was largely offset by a $696,000 gain from the appreciation of the New Israeli Shekel (NIS) against the US dollar in the second quarter," Zeltzer concluded.

Investor Conference Call

BOS will host a video conference meeting on August 21, 2025 at 8:30 a.m. EDT. A question-and-answer session will follow management's presentation.

For those unable to participate in the video conference, a recording of the meeting will be available the next day on the BOS website: www.boscom.com

About BOS

BOS integrates cutting-edge technologies to streamline and enhance supply chain operations for global customers in the aerospace, defense, industrial and retail sectors. The Company integrates three specialized divisions:

- Intelligent Robotics Division: Automates industrial and logistics inventory processes through advanced robotics technologies, improving efficiency and precision.

- RFID Division: Optimizes inventory management with state-of-the-art solutions for marking and tracking, ensuring real-time visibility and control.

- Supply Chain Division: Integrates franchised components directly into customer products, meeting their evolving needs for developing innovative solutions.

For more information on BOS Better Online Solutions Ltd., visit www.boscom.com.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Information

BOS reports financial results in accordance with US GAAP and herein provides some non-GAAP measures. These non-GAAP measures are not in accordance with, nor are they a substitute for, GAAP measures. These non-GAAP measures are intended to supplement the Company's presentation of its financial results that are prepared in accordance with GAAP. The Company uses the non-GAAP measures presented to evaluate and manage the Company's operations internally. The Company is also providing this information to assist investors in performing additional financial analysis that is consistent with financial models developed by research analysts who follow the Company. The reconciliation set forth below is provided in accordance with Regulation G and reconciles the non-GAAP financial measures with the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures.

Safe Harbor Regarding Forward-Looking Statements



The forward-looking statements contained herein reflect management's current views with respect to future events and financial performance. These forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements, all of which are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond the control of BOS. These risk factors and uncertainties include, amongst others, the dependency of sales being generated from one or few major customers, the uncertainty of BOS being able to maintain current gross profit margins, inability to keep up or ahead of technology and to succeed in a highly competitive industry, inability to maintain marketing and distribution arrangements and to expand our overseas markets, uncertainty with respect to the prospects of legal claims against BOS, the effect of exchange rate fluctuations, general worldwide economic conditions, the effect of the war against the Hamas and other parties in the region, the continued availability of financing for working capital purposes and to refinance outstanding indebtedness; and additional risks and uncertainties detailed in BOS' periodic reports and registration statements filed with the US Securities and Exchange Commission. BOS undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any such forward-looking statements to reflect any change in its expectations or in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statements may be based, or that may affect the likelihood that actual results will differ from those set forth in the forward-looking statements.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS U.S. dollars in thousands (except share and per share numbers) Six months ended

June 30, Three months ended

June 30, 2025 2024 2025 2024 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Revenues $ 26,553 $ 19,734 $ 11,527 $ 8,447 Cost of revenues 20,334 14,976 8,896 6,249 Gross profit 6,219 4,758 2,631 2,198 Operating costs and expenses: Research and development 87 84 45 40 Sales and marketing 2,540 2,213 1,277 1,051 General and administrative 1,081 956 539 448 Impairment of Goodwill 700 - 700 - Total operating costs and expenses 4,408 3,253 2,561 1,539 Operating income 1,811 1,505 70 659 Financial income (expenses), net 424 (262 ) 696 (157 ) Income before taxes on income 2,235 1,243 766 502 Taxes on income 121 1 1 1 Net income $ 2,114 $ 1,242 $ 765 $ 501 Basic net income per share $ 0.36 $ 0.22 $ 0.13 $ 0.09 Diluted net income per share $ 0.33 $ 0.21 $ 0.12 $ 0.09 Weighted average number of shares used in computing basic net income per share 5,925 5,748 5,950 5,748 Weighted average number of shares used in computing diluted net income per share 6,385 5,833 6,438 5,837 Number of outstanding shares as of June 30, 2025 and 2024 6,060 5,748 6,060 5,748

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (U.S. dollars in thousands) June 30,

2025 December 31,

2024 (Unaudited) (Audited) ASSETS CURRENT ASSETS: Cash and cash equivalents $ 5,170 $ 3,368 Restricted bank deposits 65 185 Trade receivables 15,689 11,787 Other accounts receivable and prepaid expenses 1,165 1,150 Inventories 6,917 7,870 Total current assets 29,006 24,360 LONG-TERM ASSETS 146 177 PROPERTY AND EQUIPMENT, NET 3,483 3,417 OPERATING LEASE RIGHT-OF-USE ASSETS, NET 834 779 DEFERRED TAX ASSETS 1,082 1,000 OTHER INTANGIBLE ASSETS, NET 392 422 GOODWILL 3,488 4,188 Total assets $ 38,431 $ 34,343

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (U.S. dollars in thousands) June 30,

2025 December 31,

2024 (Unaudited) (Audited) LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY CURRENT LIABILITIES: Current maturities of long term loans $ 278 $ 439 Operating lease liabilities, current 223 176 Trade payables 6,088 6,362 Employees and payroll accruals 1,072 1,087 Deferred revenues 3,174 2,003 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 844 598 Total current liabilities 11,679 10,665 LONG-TERM LIABILITIES: Long-term loans, net of current maturities 971 980 Operating lease liabilities, non-current 652 576 Long term deferred revenues 290 293 Accrued severance pay 609 498 Total long-term liabilities 2,522 2,347 TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY 24,230 21,331 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 38,431 $ 34,343

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED EBITDA (U.S. dollars in thousands) Six months ended

June 30, Three months ended

June 30, 2025 2024 2025 2024 Operating income $ 1,811 $ 1,505 $ 70 $ 659 Add: Impairment of Goodwill 700 - 700 - Amortization of intangible assets 30 95 15 47 Stock-based compensation 20 42 10 21 Depreciation 204 179 103 90 EBITDA $ 2,765 $ 1,821 $ 898 $ 817

SEGMENT INFORMATION (U.S. dollars in thousands) RFID Supply

Chain

Solutions Intelligent

Robotics Intercompany Consolidated Six months ended June 30,

2025 Revenues $ 6,168 $ 19,734 $ 868 $ (217 ) $ 26,553 Gross profit 1,261 4,753 205 - 6,219 Allocated operating expenses 1,060 2,076 141 - 3,277 Impairment of goodwill and intangible assets 700 30 - 730 Unallocated operating expenses* - - - 401 Income (loss) from operations $ (499 ) $ 2,647 $ 64 - 1,811 Financial income and tax on income 303 Net income $ 2,114 RFID Supply

Chain

Solutions Intelligent

Robotics Intercompany Consolidated Six months ended June 30,

2024 Revenues $ 6,662 $ 12,687 $ 401 $ (16 ) $ 19,734 Gross profit 1,620 2,988 150 - 4,758 Allocated operating expenses 1,103 1,683 122 - 2,908 Unallocated operating expenses* - - - 345 Income from operations $ 517 $ 1,305 $ 28 - 1,505 Financial expenses and tax on income (263 ) Net income $ 1,242

* Unallocated operating expenses include costs not specific to a particular segment but are general to the group, such as expenses incurred for insurance of directors and officers, public company fees, legal fees, and other similar corporate costs.

SEGMENT INFORMATION (U.S. dollars in thousands) RFID Supply

Chain

Solutions Intelligent

Robotics Intercompany Consolidated Three months ended June 30,

2025 Revenues $ 2,910 $ 8,344 $ 371 $ (98 ) $ 11,527 Gross profit 555 1,997 79 - 2,631 Allocated operating expenses 531 1,042 73 - 1,646 Impairment of goodwill and intangible assets 700 15 - 715 Unallocated operating expenses* - 200 Income (loss) from operations $ (676 ) $ 940 $ 6 - 70 Financial income and tax on income 695 Net income $ 765 RFID Supply

Chain

Solutions Intelligent

Robotics Intercompany Consolidated Three months ended June 30,

2024 Revenues $ 2,979 $ 5,330 $ 152 $ (14 ) $ 8,447 Gross profit 629 1,503 66 - 2,198 Allocated operating expenses 538 774 60 - 1,372 Unallocated operating expenses* - 167 Income from operations $ 91 $ 729 $ 6 - 659 Financial expenses and tax on income (158 ) Net income $ 501

* Unallocated operating expenses include costs not specific to a particular segment but are general to the group, such as expenses incurred for insurance of directors and officers, public company fees, legal fees, and other similar corporate costs.