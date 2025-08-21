Yiren Digital Reports Second Quarter 2025 Financial Results

BEIJING, Aug. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Yiren Digital Ltd. (NYSE: YRD) ("Yiren Digital" or the "Company"), an AI-powered platform providing a comprehensive suite of financial services in Asia, today announced its unaudited financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2025.

Second Quarter 2025 Operational Highlights

Financial Services Business

Total loans facilitated in the second quarter of 2025 reached RMB20.3 billion (US$2.8 billion), representing an increase of 34% from RMB15.2 billion in the first quarter of 2025 and increase of 57% compared to RMB12.9 billion in the same period of 2024.

Cumulative number of borrowers served reached 13,536,838 as of June 30, 2025, representing an increase of 5% from 12,909,436 as of March 31, 2025, and increase of 25% compared to 10,807,497 as of June 30, 2024.

Number of borrowers served in the second quarter of 2025 was 1,637,912, representing an increase of 19% from 1,375,406 in the first quarter of 2025 and 10% increase compared to 1,491,756 in the same period of 2024. The increase was driven by strong demand for our small revolving loan products.

Outstanding balance of performing loans facilitated reached RMB31.2 billion (US$4.4 billion) as of June 30, 2025, representing an increase of 14% from RMB27.5 billion as of March 31, 2025 and compared to RMB21.8 billion as of June 30, 2024.

Insurance Brokerage Business

Gross written premiums in the second quarter of 2025 were RMB850.1 million (US$118.7 million), representing an increase of 6% from RMB801.8 million in the first quarter of 2025 and 20% decrease compared to RMB1,060.9 million in the same period of 2024. The increase was attributed to a gradual recovery of the sales of our insurance products post the regulatory changes.

"We are pleased to report another strong quarter, driven by the continued success of our AI-powered strategy. Our advanced AI capabilities have delivered quantifiable results-more personalized customer engagement, enhanced risk management with predictive analytics and fraud detection, and improving service efficiency with compliant, tailored solutions. This robust AI foundation enables us to innovate faster, exceed customer expectations, and optimize operational performance." said Mr. Ning Tang, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer.

"Our growth is further fueled by three strategic priorities: AI innovation, geographic expansion, and operational excellence. These initiatives are accelerating momentum across our core business while unlocking new opportunities through our proprietary AI platform. By executing on this strategy, we are well-positioned to sustain long-term success."

"Our second quarter results demonstrate the Company's operational resilience and mark a return to profitability growth following five consecutive quarters of decline. We are pleased to report robust revenue and profit expansion across our technology segment and international operations, which underscore the strength of our strategic positioning in these key growth areas." Mr. William Hui, Chief Financial Officer commented. "Our continued positive cash flow performance in the second quarter positions us to weather market uncertainty and make targeted investments in priority areas to support future growth."

Second Quarter 2025 Financial Results

Total net revenue in the second quarter of 2025 was RMB1,652.1 million (US$230.6 million), representing an increase of 10% from RMB1,496.5 million in the second quarter of 2024. Particularly, in the second quarter of 2025, revenue from financial services business was RMB1,489.6 million (US$207.9 million), representing an increase of 75% from RMB851.0 million in the same period of 2024. The increase was attributed to persistent demand for our small revolving loan products, as well as a growing repeat borrowing rate among existing borrowers. The financial service revenue accounts for 90% of the total net revenue. Revenue from insurance brokerage business was RMB58.1 million (US$8.1 million), representing a decrease of 36% from RMB91.5 million in the second quarter of 2024. The decrease was attributable to lower overall commission rates and product changes. Net revenue from consumption and lifestyle business and others was RMB104.4 million (US$14.6 million), compared with the revenue of RMB554.0 million in the second quarter of 2024. The decrease was mainly attributed to our strategic decision to wind down this segment and refocus on our core financial services. Additionally, referral revenue-generated when customers were referred to other platforms for a fee-was reclassified to the financial services business segment, as these customers were originally sourced from that business unit.

Sales and marketing expenses in the second quarter of 2025 were RMB345.2 million (US$48.2 million), compared to RMB285.1 million in the same period of 2024. This increase was due to increase in loan facilitation volume.

Origination, servicing and other operating costs in the second quarter of 2025 were RMB160.9 million (US$22.5 million), compared to RMB246.5 million in the same period of 2024. This decrease was primarily due to lower commission costs resulting from lower sales volume from our insurance brokerage business.

Research and development expenses in the second quarter of 2025 were RMB107.7 million (US$15.0 million), compared to RMB55.8 million in the same period of 2024. The increase is attributable to increase in AI spending, R&D headcount and capital investment in technology.

General and administrative expenses in the second quarter of 2025 were RMB78.9 million (US$11.0 million), compared to RMB68.7 million in the same period of 2024. The increase was primarily due to increase in personnel related costs to support the growth of the business.

Allowance for contract assets, receivables and others in the second quarter of 2025 was RMB214.7 million (US$30.0 million), compared to RMB123.3 million in the same period of 2024. The increase reflects higher growth in volume of loans facilitated.

Provision for contingent liabilities in the second quarter of 2025 was RMB385.7 million (US$53.8 million), compared to RMB278.9 million in the same period of 2024. The increase is attributable to increase in loan volume facilitated under risk-taking model. [1]

Fair value adjustments gain/(loss) in the second quarter of 2025 was a gain of RMB28.0 million (US$3.9 million) compared to a loss of RMB58.4 million in first quarter 2025 and a gain of RMB38.7 million in the same period of 2024. The quarterly change was mainly due to the fair value change in crypto assets, driven by an increase in the price of Ethereum. As of June 30, 2025, the company holds 11,197.5 Ethereum.

Income tax expense in the second quarter of 2025 was RMB63.9 million (US$8.9 million).

Net income in the second quarter of 2025 was RMB357.5 million (US$49.9 million), as compared to RMB409.5 million in the same period in 2024. The decrease was primarily due to the growing loan volume facilitated under our risk-taking model, resulting in substantial upfront provisions required by the current accounting principles.

Adjusted EBITDA[2] (non-GAAP) in the second quarter of 2025 was RMB351.4 million (US$49.1 million), compared to RMB484.7 million in the same period of 2024 and RMB325.0 million in the first quarter of 2025.

Basic and diluted income per ADS in the second quarter of 2025 were RMB4.1356 (US$0.5774) and RMB4.1072 (US$0.5734) respectively, compared to a basic income per ADS of RMB4.7390 and a diluted income per ADS of RMB4.6880 in the same period of 2024.

Net cash generated from operating activities in the second quarter of 2025 was RMB411.2 million (US$57.4 million), compared to RMB368.9 million in the same period of 2024.

Net cash used in investing activities in the second quarter of 2025 was RMB752.2 million (US$105.0 million), compared to RMB536.9 million in the same period of 2024.

Net cash provided by financing activities in the second quarter of 2025 was RMB447.6 million (US$62.5 million), compared to RMB125.9 million used in financing activities in the same period of 2024.

As of June 30, 2025, cash and cash equivalents were RMB4,098.9 million (US$572.2 million), compared to RMB4,043.6 million as of March 31, 2025. As of June 30, 2025, the balance of financial investment was RMB418.9 million (US$58.5 million), compared to RMB404.1 million as of March 31, 2025.

Delinquency rates[3]. As of June 30, 2025, the delinquency rates for loans that are past due for 1-30 days, 31-60 days and 61-90 days were 1.7%, 1.1% and 1.0%, respectively, compared to 1.6%, 1.2% and 1.2%, respectively, as of March 31, 2025.

[1] The risk-taking model refers to the framework in which the company assumes the credit risk for the loans facilitated on our platform. [2] "Adjusted EBITDA" is a non-GAAP financial measure. For more information on this non-GAAP financial measure, please see the section of "Operating Highlights and Reconciliations of GAAP to Non-GAAP Measures" and the table captioned "Reconciliations of Adjusted EBITDA" set forth at the end of this press release. [3] Delinquency rates" refers to the outstanding principal balance of loans that were 1-30 days, 31-60 days and 61-90 days past due as a percentage of the total performing outstanding principal balance of loans as of a specific date. Loans originating outside mainland China are not included in the calculation. We define a performing loan as one that is being repaid according to the agreed terms and has not become delinquent for more than 90 days.

Dividend Policy

Under the Company's semi-annual dividend policy, the Company will distribute a cash dividend for the first half of 2025, amounting to US$0.22 per American depositary share (the "ADS"), each representing two ordinary shares of the Company, par value US$0.0001 per share. The dividend is expected to be paid on or about October 15, 2025 to holders of the Company's ordinary shares and ADSs of record as of the close of business on September 30, 2025, based on Hong Kong time and New York time, respectively.

Business Outlook

Based on the Company's preliminary assessment of business and market conditions, the Company projects the total revenue in the third quarter of 2025 to be between RMB1.4 billion and RMB1.6 billion, driven by loan growth from domestic market and international markets, and further market penetration into new customer segment.

This is the Company's current and preliminary view, which is subject to changes and uncertainties.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In evaluating the business, the Company considers and uses several non-GAAP financial measures, such as adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA margin as supplemental measures to review and assess operating performance. We believe these non-GAAP measures provide useful information about our core operating results, enhance the overall understanding of our past performance and prospects and allow for greater visibility with respect to key metrics used by our management in our financial and operational decision-making. The presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America ("U.S. GAAP"). The non-GAAP financial measures have limitations as analytical tools. Other companies, including peer companies in the industry, may calculate these non-GAAP measures differently, which may reduce their usefulness as a comparative measure. The Company compensates for these limitations by reconciling the non-GAAP financial measures to the nearest U.S. GAAP performance measure, all of which should be considered when evaluating our performance. See "Operating Highlights and Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP measures" at the end of this press release.

Currency Conversion

This announcement contains currency conversions of certain RMB amounts into US$ at specified rates solely for the convenience of the reader. Unless otherwise noted, all translations from RMB to US$ are made at a rate of RMB7.1636 to US$1.00, the effective noon buying rate on June 30, 2025, as set forth in the H.10 statistical release of the Federal Reserve Board.

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (in thousands, except for share, per share and per ADS data, and percentages)

For the Three Months Ended

For the Six Months Ended

June 30,

2024

March 31,

2025

June 30,

2025

June 30,

2025

June 30,

2024

June 30,

2025

June 30,

2025

RMB

RMB

RMB

USD

RMB

RMB

USD Net revenue:

























Loan facilitation services 695,532

742,394

874,584

122,087

1,371,827

1,616,978

225,721 Post-origination services 1,290

1,744

10,463

1,461

3,062

12,207

1,704 Guarantee services 68,934

318,397

316,942

44,243

85,787

635,339

88,690 Financing services 19,574

41,887

65,821

9,188

30,240

107,708

15,036 Insurance brokerage services 91,526

71,460

58,137

8,116

216,452

129,597

18,091 Electronic commerce services 523,641

184,074

93,962

13,117

1,026,577

278,036

38,812 Others 96,039

194,570

232,191

32,412

140,675

426,761

59,574 Total net revenue 1,496,536

1,554,526

1,652,100

230,624

2,874,620

3,206,626

447,628 Operating costs and expenses:

























Sales and marketing 285,101

276,952

345,166

48,183

562,324

622,118

86,844 Origination,servicing and other operating costs 246,542

224,738

160,859

22,455

479,812

385,597

53,827 Research and development 55,812

85,954

107,693

15,033

96,333

193,647

27,032 General and administrative 68,670

95,837

78,862

11,009

152,344

174,699

24,388 Allowance for contract assets, receivables and others 123,285

152,805

214,698

29,971

225,619

367,503

51,301 Provision for contingent liabilities 278,925

410,763

385,674

53,838

346,183

796,437

111,178 Total operating costs and expenses 1,058,335

1,247,049

1,292,952

180,489

1,862,615

2,540,001

354,570 Other income/(expenses):

























Investment income * 8,301

1,972

2,245

313

10,711

4,217

589 Interest income 16,367

22,234

22,353

3,120

41,670

44,587

6,224 Fair value adjustments gain/(loss) 38,706

(58,376)

28,018

3,911

54,174

(30,358)

(4,238) Others, net (11)

674

14,084

1,967

666

14,758

2,059 Total other income/(expenses) 63,363

(33,496)

66,700

9,311

107,221

33,204

4,634 Income before provision for income taxes 501,564

273,981

425,848

59,446

1,119,226

699,829

97,692 Share of results of equity investees -

(129)

(4,431)

(618)

-

(4,560)

(636) Income tax expense 92,036

26,346

63,877

8,917

223,815

90,223

12,595 Net income 409,528

247,506

357,540

49,911

895,411

605,046

84,461



























Weighted average number of ordinary shares outstanding, basic 172,831,722

172,800,275

172,907,793

172,907,793

173,557,082

172,854,331

172,854,331 Basic income per share 2.3695

1.4323

2.0678

0.2887

5.1592

3.5003

0.4886 Basic income per ADS 4.7390

2.8646

4.1356

0.5774

10.3184

7.0006

0.9772



























Weighted average number of ordinary shares outstanding, diluted 174,711,554

173,935,749

174,102,643

174,102,643

175,457,062

174,019,493

174,019,493 Diluted income per share 2.3440

1.4230

2.0536

0.2867

5.1033

3.4769

0.4854 Diluted income per ADS 4.6880

2.8460

4.1072

0.5734

10.2066

6.9538

0.9708



























Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Cash Flow Data

























Net cash generated from operating activities 368,908

478,650

411,224

57,405

1,000,651

889,874

124,222 Net cash used in investing activities (536,883)

(145,590)

(752,200)

(105,003)

(1,220,580)

(897,790)

(125,327) Net cash (used in)/provided by financing activities (125,884)

(80,576)

447,588

62,481

(140,658)

367,012

51,233 Effect of foreign exchange rate changes (896)

2,367

(9,412)

(1,314)

444

(7,045)

(983) Net (decrease)/increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (294,755)

254,851

97,200

13,569

(360,143)

352,051

49,145 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period 5,993,216

4,101,557

4,356,408

608,131

6,058,604

4,101,557

572,555 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period 5,698,461

4,356,408

4,453,608

621,700

5,698,461

4,453,608

621,700



























* Due to the expansion in the types of the Company's investments, investment income has been separately presented, split out from the original interest income, to reflect

the realized gains from the Company's financial investments, and historical periods have been restated to enhance investors' comprehension of the Company's financial statements.

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (in thousands)

As of

December 31,

2024

March 31,

2025

June 30,

2025

June 30,

2025

RMB

RMB

RMB

USD















Cash and cash equivalents 3,841,284

4,043,590

4,098,851

572,178 Restricted cash 260,273

312,818

354,757

49,522 Accounts receivable 566,541

583,542

553,660

77,288 Guarantee receivable 474,132

620,241

656,019

91,577 Contract assets, net 1,008,920

1,114,576

1,319,246

184,160 Contract cost 294

425

4,880

681 Prepaid expenses and other assets 2,361,585

2,299,149

2,486,393

347,087 Loans at fair value 421,922

314,790

480,915

67,133 Financing receivables 17,515

22,040

484,733

67,666 Amounts due from related parties 3,387,952

3,284,281

3,131,581

437,152 Financial investments 437,203

404,059

418,856

58,470 Equity investments 9,239

9,110

4,633

647 Property, equipment and software, net 78,678

78,358

85,155

11,887 Crypto assets -

148,062

203,541

28,413 Deferred tax assets 77,463

1

128,989

18,006 Right-of-use assets 39,695

38,917

37,190

5,191 Total assets 12,982,696

13,273,959

14,449,399

2,017,058 Accounts payable 43,167

79,882

61,580

8,596 Amounts due to related parties 129,629

99,616

81,688

11,403 Guarantee liabilities-stand ready 606,886

809,726

889,343

124,148 Guarantee liabilities-contingent 578,797

756,699

848,704

118,474 Deferred revenue 9,479

482

515

73 Payable to investors at fair value 368,022

287,500

872,250

121,761 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 1,622,050

1,393,592

1,582,978

220,975 Deferred tax liabilities 41,471

54,897

91,666

12,796 Lease liabilities 40,765

37,808

38,281

5,344 Total liabilities 3,440,266

3,520,202

4,467,005

623,570 Ordinary shares 132

132

132

18 Additional paid-in capital 5,198,457

5,201,567

5,210,508

727,359 Treasury stock (170,463)

(170,463)

(170,686)

(23,827) Accumulated other comprehensive income 79,268

40,903

42,195

5,890 Retained earnings 4,435,036

4,681,618

4,900,245

684,048 Total equity 9,542,430

9,753,757

9,982,394

1,393,488 Total liabilities and equity 12,982,696

13,273,959

14,449,399

2,017,058































Operating Highlights and Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Measures (in thousands, except for number of borrowers, number of insurance clients, cumulative number of insurance clients and percentages)



For the Three Months Ended

For the Six Months Ended



June 30,

2024

March 31,

2025

June 30,

2025

June 30,

2025

June 30,

2024

June 30,

2025

June 30,

2025



RMB

RMB

RMB

USD

RMB

RMB

USD Operating Highlights



























Amount of loans facilitated

12,936,017

15,237,923

20,347,799

2,840,443

24,846,384

35,585,722

4,967,575 Number of borrowers

1,491,756

1,375,406

1,637,912

1,637,912

2,439,778

2,466,710

2,466,710 Remaining principal of performing loans

21,827,634

27,458,292

31,220,078

4,358,155

21,827,634

31,220,078

4,358,155 Cumulative number of insurance clients

1,410,158

1,590,394

1,681,888

1,681,888

1,410,158

1,681,888

1,681,888 Number of insurance clients

88,766

77,541

118,747

118,747

153,807

187,833

187,833 Gross written premiums

1,060,885

801,798

850,080

118,667

1,973,316

1,651,878

230,593 First year premium

577,387

412,497

440,353

61,471

1,091,528

852,850

119,053 Renewal premium

483,498

389,301

409,727

57,196

881,788

799,028

111,540





























Segment Information



























Financial services business:



























Revenue *

851,031

1,294,480

1,489,587

207,938

1,589,148

2,784,067

388,641 Sales and marketing expenses

253,103

260,903

332,405

46,402

505,025

593,308

82,823 Origination, servicing and other operating costs

113,234

140,623

105,617

14,743

199,021

246,240

34,374 Allowance for contract assets, receivables and others

124,765

152,112

216,260

30,189

225,892

368,372

51,423 Provision for contingent liabilities

278,925

410,763

385,674

53,838

346,183

796,437

111,178





























Insurance brokerage business:



























Revenue

91,526

71,460

58,137

8,116

216,452

129,597

18,091 Sales and marketing expenses

4,263

2,795

2,731

381

7,828

5,526

771 Origination, servicing and other operating costs

122,358

81,440

52,683

7,354

259,241

134,123

18,723 Allowance for contract assets, receivables and others

(1,502)

(578)

564

79

(490)

(14)

(2)





























Consumption & lifestyle business and others:



























Revenue *

553,979

188,586

104,376

14,570

1,069,020

292,962

40,896 Sales and marketing expenses

27,735

13,254

10,030

1,400

49,471

23,284

3,250 Origination, servicing and other operating costs

10,950

2,675

2,559

358

21,550

5,234

730 Allowance for contract assets, receivables and others

(11)

(1,994)

45

6

(2)

(1,949)

(272)





























Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA



























Net income

409,528

247,506

357,540

49,911

895,411

605,046

84,461 Interest income and investment income, net

(24,668)

(24,206)

(24,598)

(3,433)

(52,381)

(48,804)

(6,813) Income tax expense

92,036

26,346

63,877

8,917

223,815

90,223

12,595 Depreciation and amortization

2,026

2,297

2,643

369

3,918

4,940

690 Share-based compensation

2,136

2,187

6,932

968

3,343

9,119

1,273 Fair value adjustments related to crypto assets and financial

investment

3,601

70,824

(54,979)

(7,675)

1,668

15,845

2,211 Adjusted EBITDA

484,659

324,954

351,415

49,057

1,075,774

676,369

94,417 Adjusted EBITDA margin

32.4 %

20.9 %

21.3 %

21.3 %

37.4 %

21.1 %

21.1 %

* Since the referral revenue generated after the transformation of the Consumption & lifestyle business segment has all its customers originally derived from the Financial

services business segment, such revenue (including the corresponding amount for the first quarter of 2025) has been reclassified from the Consumption & lifestyle

business segment to the Financial services business segment.



Delinquency Rates



1-30 days

31-60 days

61-90 days December 31, 2020

1.3 %

0.7 %

0.6 % December 31, 2021

2.0 %

1.5 %

1.2 % December 31, 2022

1.7 %

1.2 %

1.1 % December 31, 2023

2.0 %

1.4 %

1.2 % December 31, 2024

1.6 %

1.2 %

1.1 % March 31, 2025

1.6 %

1.2 %

1.2 % June 30, 2025

1.7 %

1.1 %

1.0 %



30+ Days Delinquency Rates By Vintage* Loan

Issued

Period

Month on Book



2 4 6 8 10 12 14 16 18 20 22 24 2020Q1

0.8 % 2.0 % 3.4 % 4.5 % 5.4 % 5.9 % 6.5 % 6.8 % 7.1 % 7.5 % 8.1 % 8.5 % 2020Q2

0.6 % 2.0 % 3.3 % 4.5 % 5.3 % 6.0 % 6.4 % 6.9 % 7.4 % 8.0 % 8.6 % 8.8 % 2020Q3

1.3 % 2.8 % 4.3 % 5.4 % 6.3 % 6.9 % 7.5 % 8.2 % 8.9 % 9.3 % 9.5 % 9.5 % 2020Q4

0.3 % 1.4 % 2.4 % 3.4 % 4.3 % 5.4 % 6.4 % 7.3 % 7.7 % 8.0 % 8.2 % 8.3 % 2021Q1

0.5 % 1.8 % 3.0 % 4.2 % 5.3 % 6.3 % 7.1 % 7.3 % 7.5 % 7.7 % 7.8 % 7.9 % 2021Q2

0.5 % 2.1 % 3.8 % 5.5 % 6.8 % 7.5 % 7.7 % 7.9 % 8.1 % 8.3 % 8.2 % 8.2 % 2021Q3

0.6 % 2.5 % 4.2 % 5.4 % 6.1 % 6.5 % 6.7 % 6.9 % 6.9 % 6.9 % 6.9 % 6.8 % 2021Q4

0.8 % 2.7 % 4.1 % 4.9 % 5.4 % 5.8 % 5.8 % 5.8 % 5.7 % 5.6 % 5.6 % 5.5 % 2022Q1

0.7 % 2.1 % 3.2 % 4.0 % 4.6 % 4.8 % 4.7 % 4.6 % 4.6 % 4.5 % 4.5 % 4.4 % 2022Q2

0.5 % 1.8 % 2.9 % 3.8 % 4.3 % 4.5 % 4.4 % 4.3 % 4.3 % 4.2 % 4.2 % 4.1 % 2022Q3

0.6 % 2.2 % 3.5 % 4.3 % 4.8 % 5.0 % 5.0 % 4.9 % 4.9 % 4.8 % 4.7 % 4.7 % 2022Q4

0.7 % 2.5 % 3.9 % 4.9 % 5.6 % 5.9 % 5.8 % 5.8 % 5.7 % 5.6 % 5.5 % 5.4 % 2023Q1

0.6 % 2.4 % 4.0 % 5.2 % 5.9 % 6.2 % 6.1 % 6.0 % 5.9 % 5.8 % 5.7 % 5.6 % 2023Q2

0.7 % 3.0 % 4.9 % 6.3 % 7.0 % 7.3 % 7.2 % 7.0 % 6.9 % 6.8 % 6.7 % 6.6 % 2023Q3

0.9 % 3.7 % 5.8 % 7.1 % 7.9 % 8.1 % 8.0 % 7.9 % 7.7 % 7.6 % 7.5 %

2023Q4

0.8 % 3.6 % 5.8 % 7.0 % 7.6 % 7.8 % 7.7 % 7.5 % 7.4 % 7.4 %



2024Q1

0.7 % 3.2 % 5.0 % 6.1 % 6.7 % 7.0 % 6.9 % 6.9 %







2024Q2

0.6 % 2.5 % 4.2 % 5.3 % 6.0 % 6.2 % 6.4 %









2024Q3

0.6 % 2.3 % 3.8 % 4.9 % 5.5 %













2024Q4

0.7 % 2.4 % 3.9 % 4.9 %















2025Q1

0.6 % 2.3 %



















2025Q2

0.7 %

















































*The 30+ days delinquency rate by vintage refers to the outstanding principal balance of loans facilitated over a specified period that

are more than 30 days past due, as a percentage of the total loans facilitated during that same period. Loans originating outside

mainland China are excluded from the calculation.



SOURCE Yiren Digital