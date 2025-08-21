Yiren Digital Reports Second Quarter 2025 Financial Results

BEIJING, Aug. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Yiren Digital Ltd. (NYSE: YRD) ("Yiren Digital" or the "Company"), an AI-powered platform providing a comprehensive suite of financial services in Asia, today announced its unaudited financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2025.
Second Quarter 2025 Operational Highlights
Financial Services Business
- Total loans facilitated in the second quarter of 2025 reached RMB20.3 billion (US$2.8 billion), representing an increase of 34% from RMB15.2 billion in the first quarter of 2025 and increase of 57% compared to RMB12.9 billion in the same period of 2024.
- Cumulative number of borrowers served reached 13,536,838 as of June 30, 2025, representing an increase of 5% from 12,909,436 as of March 31, 2025, and increase of 25% compared to 10,807,497 as of June 30, 2024.
- Number of borrowers served in the second quarter of 2025 was 1,637,912, representing an increase of 19% from 1,375,406 in the first quarter of 2025 and 10% increase compared to 1,491,756 in the same period of 2024. The increase was driven by strong demand for our small revolving loan products.
- Outstanding balance of performing loans facilitated reached RMB31.2 billion (US$4.4 billion) as of June 30, 2025, representing an increase of 14% from RMB27.5 billion as of March 31, 2025 and compared to RMB21.8 billion as of June 30, 2024.
Insurance Brokerage Business
- Gross written premiums in the second quarter of 2025 were RMB850.1 million (US$118.7 million), representing an increase of 6% from RMB801.8 million in the first quarter of 2025 and 20% decrease compared to RMB1,060.9 million in the same period of 2024. The increase was attributed to a gradual recovery of the sales of our insurance products post the regulatory changes.
"We are pleased to report another strong quarter, driven by the continued success of our AI-powered strategy. Our advanced AI capabilities have delivered quantifiable results-more personalized customer engagement, enhanced risk management with predictive analytics and fraud detection, and improving service efficiency with compliant, tailored solutions. This robust AI foundation enables us to innovate faster, exceed customer expectations, and optimize operational performance." said Mr. Ning Tang, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer.
"Our growth is further fueled by three strategic priorities: AI innovation, geographic expansion, and operational excellence. These initiatives are accelerating momentum across our core business while unlocking new opportunities through our proprietary AI platform. By executing on this strategy, we are well-positioned to sustain long-term success."
"Our second quarter results demonstrate the Company's operational resilience and mark a return to profitability growth following five consecutive quarters of decline. We are pleased to report robust revenue and profit expansion across our technology segment and international operations, which underscore the strength of our strategic positioning in these key growth areas." Mr. William Hui, Chief Financial Officer commented. "Our continued positive cash flow performance in the second quarter positions us to weather market uncertainty and make targeted investments in priority areas to support future growth."
Second Quarter 2025 Financial Results
Total net revenue in the second quarter of 2025 was RMB1,652.1 million (US$230.6 million), representing an increase of 10% from RMB1,496.5 million in the second quarter of 2024. Particularly, in the second quarter of 2025, revenue from financial services business was RMB1,489.6 million (US$207.9 million), representing an increase of 75% from RMB851.0 million in the same period of 2024. The increase was attributed to persistent demand for our small revolving loan products, as well as a growing repeat borrowing rate among existing borrowers. The financial service revenue accounts for 90% of the total net revenue. Revenue from insurance brokerage business was RMB58.1 million (US$8.1 million), representing a decrease of 36% from RMB91.5 million in the second quarter of 2024. The decrease was attributable to lower overall commission rates and product changes. Net revenue from consumption and lifestyle business and others was RMB104.4 million (US$14.6 million), compared with the revenue of RMB554.0 million in the second quarter of 2024. The decrease was mainly attributed to our strategic decision to wind down this segment and refocus on our core financial services. Additionally, referral revenue-generated when customers were referred to other platforms for a fee-was reclassified to the financial services business segment, as these customers were originally sourced from that business unit.
Sales and marketing expenses in the second quarter of 2025 were RMB345.2 million (US$48.2 million), compared to RMB285.1 million in the same period of 2024. This increase was due to increase in loan facilitation volume.
Origination, servicing and other operating costs in the second quarter of 2025 were RMB160.9 million (US$22.5 million), compared to RMB246.5 million in the same period of 2024. This decrease was primarily due to lower commission costs resulting from lower sales volume from our insurance brokerage business.
Research and development expenses in the second quarter of 2025 were RMB107.7 million (US$15.0 million), compared to RMB55.8 million in the same period of 2024. The increase is attributable to increase in AI spending, R&D headcount and capital investment in technology.
General and administrative expenses in the second quarter of 2025 were RMB78.9 million (US$11.0 million), compared to RMB68.7 million in the same period of 2024. The increase was primarily due to increase in personnel related costs to support the growth of the business.
Allowance for contract assets, receivables and others in the second quarter of 2025 was RMB214.7 million (US$30.0 million), compared to RMB123.3 million in the same period of 2024. The increase reflects higher growth in volume of loans facilitated.
Provision for contingent liabilities in the second quarter of 2025 was RMB385.7 million (US$53.8 million), compared to RMB278.9 million in the same period of 2024. The increase is attributable to increase in loan volume facilitated under risk-taking model. [1]
Fair value adjustments gain/(loss) in the second quarter of 2025 was a gain of RMB28.0 million (US$3.9 million) compared to a loss of RMB58.4 million in first quarter 2025 and a gain of RMB38.7 million in the same period of 2024. The quarterly change was mainly due to the fair value change in crypto assets, driven by an increase in the price of Ethereum. As of June 30, 2025, the company holds 11,197.5 Ethereum.
Income tax expense in the second quarter of 2025 was RMB63.9 million (US$8.9 million).
Net income in the second quarter of 2025 was RMB357.5 million (US$49.9 million), as compared to RMB409.5 million in the same period in 2024. The decrease was primarily due to the growing loan volume facilitated under our risk-taking model, resulting in substantial upfront provisions required by the current accounting principles.
Adjusted EBITDA[2] (non-GAAP) in the second quarter of 2025 was RMB351.4 million (US$49.1 million), compared to RMB484.7 million in the same period of 2024 and RMB325.0 million in the first quarter of 2025.
Basic and diluted income per ADS in the second quarter of 2025 were RMB4.1356 (US$0.5774) and RMB4.1072 (US$0.5734) respectively, compared to a basic income per ADS of RMB4.7390 and a diluted income per ADS of RMB4.6880 in the same period of 2024.
Net cash generated from operating activities in the second quarter of 2025 was RMB411.2 million (US$57.4 million), compared to RMB368.9 million in the same period of 2024.
Net cash used in investing activities in the second quarter of 2025 was RMB752.2 million (US$105.0 million), compared to RMB536.9 million in the same period of 2024.
Net cash provided by financing activities in the second quarter of 2025 was RMB447.6 million (US$62.5 million), compared to RMB125.9 million used in financing activities in the same period of 2024.
As of June 30, 2025, cash and cash equivalents were RMB4,098.9 million (US$572.2 million), compared to RMB4,043.6 million as of March 31, 2025. As of June 30, 2025, the balance of financial investment was RMB418.9 million (US$58.5 million), compared to RMB404.1 million as of March 31, 2025.
Delinquency rates[3]. As of June 30, 2025, the delinquency rates for loans that are past due for 1-30 days, 31-60 days and 61-90 days were 1.7%, 1.1% and 1.0%, respectively, compared to 1.6%, 1.2% and 1.2%, respectively, as of March 31, 2025.
[1] The risk-taking model refers to the framework in which the company assumes the credit risk for the loans facilitated on our platform.
[2] "Adjusted EBITDA" is a non-GAAP financial measure. For more information on this non-GAAP financial measure, please see the section of "Operating Highlights and Reconciliations of GAAP to Non-GAAP Measures" and the table captioned "Reconciliations of Adjusted EBITDA" set forth at the end of this press release.
[3] Delinquency rates" refers to the outstanding principal balance of loans that were 1-30 days, 31-60 days and 61-90 days past due as a percentage of the total performing outstanding principal balance of loans as of a specific date. Loans originating outside mainland China are not included in the calculation. We define a performing loan as one that is being repaid according to the agreed terms and has not become delinquent for more than 90 days.
Dividend Policy
Under the Company's semi-annual dividend policy, the Company will distribute a cash dividend for the first half of 2025, amounting to US$0.22 per American depositary share (the "ADS"), each representing two ordinary shares of the Company, par value US$0.0001 per share. The dividend is expected to be paid on or about October 15, 2025 to holders of the Company's ordinary shares and ADSs of record as of the close of business on September 30, 2025, based on Hong Kong time and New York time, respectively.
Business Outlook
Based on the Company's preliminary assessment of business and market conditions, the Company projects the total revenue in the third quarter of 2025 to be between RMB1.4 billion and RMB1.6 billion, driven by loan growth from domestic market and international markets, and further market penetration into new customer segment.
This is the Company's current and preliminary view, which is subject to changes and uncertainties.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
In evaluating the business, the Company considers and uses several non-GAAP financial measures, such as adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA margin as supplemental measures to review and assess operating performance. We believe these non-GAAP measures provide useful information about our core operating results, enhance the overall understanding of our past performance and prospects and allow for greater visibility with respect to key metrics used by our management in our financial and operational decision-making. The presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America ("U.S. GAAP"). The non-GAAP financial measures have limitations as analytical tools. Other companies, including peer companies in the industry, may calculate these non-GAAP measures differently, which may reduce their usefulness as a comparative measure. The Company compensates for these limitations by reconciling the non-GAAP financial measures to the nearest U.S. GAAP performance measure, all of which should be considered when evaluating our performance. See "Operating Highlights and Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP measures" at the end of this press release.
Currency Conversion
This announcement contains currency conversions of certain RMB amounts into US$ at specified rates solely for the convenience of the reader. Unless otherwise noted, all translations from RMB to US$ are made at a rate of RMB7.1636 to US$1.00, the effective noon buying rate on June 30, 2025, as set forth in the H.10 statistical release of the Federal Reserve Board.
Safe Harbor Statement
This press release contains forward-looking statements. These statements constitute "forward-looking" statements within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and as defined in the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates," "target," "confident" and similar statements. Such statements are based upon management's current expectations and current market and operating conditions and relate to events that involve known or unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, all of which are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond Yiren Digital's control. Forward-looking statements involve risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any such statements. Potential risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, uncertainties as to Yiren Digital's ability to attract and retain borrowers and investors on its marketplace, its ability to introduce new loan products and platform enhancements, its ability to compete effectively, PRC regulations and policies relating to the peer-to-peer lending service industry in China, general economic conditions in China, and Yiren Digital's ability to meet the standards necessary to maintain the listing of its ADSs on the NYSE or other stock exchange, including its ability to cure any non-compliance with the NYSE's continued listing criteria. Further information regarding these and other risks, uncertainties or factors is included in Yiren Digital's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. All information provided in this press release is as of the date of this press release, and Yiren Digital does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required under applicable law.
About Yiren Digital
Yiren Digital Ltd. is an advanced, AI-powered platform providing a comprehensive suite of financial services in Asia. Our mission is to elevate customers' financial well-being and enhance their quality of life by delivering digital financial services and tailor-made insurance solutions. We support clients at various growth stages, addressing financing needs arising from consumption and production activities, while aiming to augment the overall well-being and financial security of individuals, families, and businesses.
Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations
(in thousands, except for share, per share and per ADS data, and percentages)
For the Three Months Ended
For the Six Months Ended
June 30,
March 31,
June 30,
June 30,
June 30,
June 30,
June 30,
RMB
RMB
RMB
USD
RMB
RMB
USD
Net revenue:
Loan facilitation services
695,532
742,394
874,584
122,087
1,371,827
1,616,978
225,721
Post-origination services
1,290
1,744
10,463
1,461
3,062
12,207
1,704
Guarantee services
68,934
318,397
316,942
44,243
85,787
635,339
88,690
Financing services
19,574
41,887
65,821
9,188
30,240
107,708
15,036
Insurance brokerage services
91,526
71,460
58,137
8,116
216,452
129,597
18,091
Electronic commerce services
523,641
184,074
93,962
13,117
1,026,577
278,036
38,812
Others
96,039
194,570
232,191
32,412
140,675
426,761
59,574
Total net revenue
1,496,536
1,554,526
1,652,100
230,624
2,874,620
3,206,626
447,628
Operating costs and expenses:
Sales and marketing
285,101
276,952
345,166
48,183
562,324
622,118
86,844
Origination,servicing and other operating costs
246,542
224,738
160,859
22,455
479,812
385,597
53,827
Research and development
55,812
85,954
107,693
15,033
96,333
193,647
27,032
General and administrative
68,670
95,837
78,862
11,009
152,344
174,699
24,388
Allowance for contract assets, receivables and others
123,285
152,805
214,698
29,971
225,619
367,503
51,301
Provision for contingent liabilities
278,925
410,763
385,674
53,838
346,183
796,437
111,178
Total operating costs and expenses
1,058,335
1,247,049
1,292,952
180,489
1,862,615
2,540,001
354,570
Other income/(expenses):
Investment income *
8,301
1,972
2,245
313
10,711
4,217
589
Interest income
16,367
22,234
22,353
3,120
41,670
44,587
6,224
Fair value adjustments gain/(loss)
38,706
(58,376)
28,018
3,911
54,174
(30,358)
(4,238)
Others, net
(11)
674
14,084
1,967
666
14,758
2,059
Total other income/(expenses)
63,363
(33,496)
66,700
9,311
107,221
33,204
4,634
Income before provision for income taxes
501,564
273,981
425,848
59,446
1,119,226
699,829
97,692
Share of results of equity investees
-
(129)
(4,431)
(618)
-
(4,560)
(636)
Income tax expense
92,036
26,346
63,877
8,917
223,815
90,223
12,595
Net income
409,528
247,506
357,540
49,911
895,411
605,046
84,461
Weighted average number of ordinary shares outstanding, basic
172,831,722
172,800,275
172,907,793
172,907,793
173,557,082
172,854,331
172,854,331
Basic income per share
2.3695
1.4323
2.0678
0.2887
5.1592
3.5003
0.4886
Basic income per ADS
4.7390
2.8646
4.1356
0.5774
10.3184
7.0006
0.9772
Weighted average number of ordinary shares outstanding, diluted
174,711,554
173,935,749
174,102,643
174,102,643
175,457,062
174,019,493
174,019,493
Diluted income per share
2.3440
1.4230
2.0536
0.2867
5.1033
3.4769
0.4854
Diluted income per ADS
4.6880
2.8460
4.1072
0.5734
10.2066
6.9538
0.9708
Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Cash Flow Data
Net cash generated from operating activities
368,908
478,650
411,224
57,405
1,000,651
889,874
124,222
Net cash used in investing activities
(536,883)
(145,590)
(752,200)
(105,003)
(1,220,580)
(897,790)
(125,327)
Net cash (used in)/provided by financing activities
(125,884)
(80,576)
447,588
62,481
(140,658)
367,012
51,233
Effect of foreign exchange rate changes
(896)
2,367
(9,412)
(1,314)
444
(7,045)
(983)
Net (decrease)/increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
(294,755)
254,851
97,200
13,569
(360,143)
352,051
49,145
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period
5,993,216
4,101,557
4,356,408
608,131
6,058,604
4,101,557
572,555
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period
5,698,461
4,356,408
4,453,608
621,700
5,698,461
4,453,608
621,700
* Due to the expansion in the types of the Company's investments, investment income has been separately presented, split out from the original interest income, to reflect
Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(in thousands)
As of
December 31,
March 31,
June 30,
June 30,
RMB
RMB
RMB
USD
Cash and cash equivalents
3,841,284
4,043,590
4,098,851
572,178
Restricted cash
260,273
312,818
354,757
49,522
Accounts receivable
566,541
583,542
553,660
77,288
Guarantee receivable
474,132
620,241
656,019
91,577
Contract assets, net
1,008,920
1,114,576
1,319,246
184,160
Contract cost
294
425
4,880
681
Prepaid expenses and other assets
2,361,585
2,299,149
2,486,393
347,087
Loans at fair value
421,922
314,790
480,915
67,133
Financing receivables
17,515
22,040
484,733
67,666
Amounts due from related parties
3,387,952
3,284,281
3,131,581
437,152
Financial investments
437,203
404,059
418,856
58,470
Equity investments
9,239
9,110
4,633
647
Property, equipment and software, net
78,678
78,358
85,155
11,887
Crypto assets
-
148,062
203,541
28,413
Deferred tax assets
77,463
1
128,989
18,006
Right-of-use assets
39,695
38,917
37,190
5,191
Total assets
12,982,696
13,273,959
14,449,399
2,017,058
Accounts payable
43,167
79,882
61,580
8,596
Amounts due to related parties
129,629
99,616
81,688
11,403
Guarantee liabilities-stand ready
606,886
809,726
889,343
124,148
Guarantee liabilities-contingent
578,797
756,699
848,704
118,474
Deferred revenue
9,479
482
515
73
Payable to investors at fair value
368,022
287,500
872,250
121,761
Accrued expenses and other liabilities
1,622,050
1,393,592
1,582,978
220,975
Deferred tax liabilities
41,471
54,897
91,666
12,796
Lease liabilities
40,765
37,808
38,281
5,344
Total liabilities
3,440,266
3,520,202
4,467,005
623,570
Ordinary shares
132
132
132
18
Additional paid-in capital
5,198,457
5,201,567
5,210,508
727,359
Treasury stock
(170,463)
(170,463)
(170,686)
(23,827)
Accumulated other comprehensive income
79,268
40,903
42,195
5,890
Retained earnings
4,435,036
4,681,618
4,900,245
684,048
Total equity
9,542,430
9,753,757
9,982,394
1,393,488
Total liabilities and equity
12,982,696
13,273,959
14,449,399
2,017,058
Operating Highlights and Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Measures
(in thousands, except for number of borrowers, number of insurance clients, cumulative number of insurance clients and percentages)
For the Three Months Ended
For the Six Months Ended
June 30,
March 31,
June 30,
June 30,
June 30,
June 30,
June 30,
RMB
RMB
RMB
USD
RMB
RMB
USD
Operating Highlights
Amount of loans facilitated
12,936,017
15,237,923
20,347,799
2,840,443
24,846,384
35,585,722
4,967,575
Number of borrowers
1,491,756
1,375,406
1,637,912
1,637,912
2,439,778
2,466,710
2,466,710
Remaining principal of performing loans
21,827,634
27,458,292
31,220,078
4,358,155
21,827,634
31,220,078
4,358,155
Cumulative number of insurance clients
1,410,158
1,590,394
1,681,888
1,681,888
1,410,158
1,681,888
1,681,888
Number of insurance clients
88,766
77,541
118,747
118,747
153,807
187,833
187,833
Gross written premiums
1,060,885
801,798
850,080
118,667
1,973,316
1,651,878
230,593
First year premium
577,387
412,497
440,353
61,471
1,091,528
852,850
119,053
Renewal premium
483,498
389,301
409,727
57,196
881,788
799,028
111,540
Segment Information
Financial services business:
Revenue *
851,031
1,294,480
1,489,587
207,938
1,589,148
2,784,067
388,641
Sales and marketing expenses
253,103
260,903
332,405
46,402
505,025
593,308
82,823
Origination, servicing and other operating costs
113,234
140,623
105,617
14,743
199,021
246,240
34,374
Allowance for contract assets, receivables and others
124,765
152,112
216,260
30,189
225,892
368,372
51,423
Provision for contingent liabilities
278,925
410,763
385,674
53,838
346,183
796,437
111,178
Insurance brokerage business:
Revenue
91,526
71,460
58,137
8,116
216,452
129,597
18,091
Sales and marketing expenses
4,263
2,795
2,731
381
7,828
5,526
771
Origination, servicing and other operating costs
122,358
81,440
52,683
7,354
259,241
134,123
18,723
Allowance for contract assets, receivables and others
(1,502)
(578)
564
79
(490)
(14)
(2)
Consumption & lifestyle business and others:
Revenue *
553,979
188,586
104,376
14,570
1,069,020
292,962
40,896
Sales and marketing expenses
27,735
13,254
10,030
1,400
49,471
23,284
3,250
Origination, servicing and other operating costs
10,950
2,675
2,559
358
21,550
5,234
730
Allowance for contract assets, receivables and others
(11)
(1,994)
45
6
(2)
(1,949)
(272)
Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA
Net income
409,528
247,506
357,540
49,911
895,411
605,046
84,461
Interest income and investment income, net
(24,668)
(24,206)
(24,598)
(3,433)
(52,381)
(48,804)
(6,813)
Income tax expense
92,036
26,346
63,877
8,917
223,815
90,223
12,595
Depreciation and amortization
2,026
2,297
2,643
369
3,918
4,940
690
Share-based compensation
2,136
2,187
6,932
968
3,343
9,119
1,273
Fair value adjustments related to crypto assets and financial
3,601
70,824
(54,979)
(7,675)
1,668
15,845
2,211
Adjusted EBITDA
484,659
324,954
351,415
49,057
1,075,774
676,369
94,417
Adjusted EBITDA margin
32.4 %
20.9 %
21.3 %
21.3 %
37.4 %
21.1 %
21.1 %
* Since the referral revenue generated after the transformation of the Consumption & lifestyle business segment has all its customers originally derived from the Financial
Delinquency Rates
1-30 days
31-60 days
61-90 days
December 31, 2020
1.3 %
0.7 %
0.6 %
December 31, 2021
2.0 %
1.5 %
1.2 %
December 31, 2022
1.7 %
1.2 %
1.1 %
December 31, 2023
2.0 %
1.4 %
1.2 %
December 31, 2024
1.6 %
1.2 %
1.1 %
March 31, 2025
1.6 %
1.2 %
1.2 %
June 30, 2025
1.7 %
1.1 %
1.0 %
30+ Days Delinquency Rates By Vintage*
Loan
Month on Book
2
4
6
8
10
12
14
16
18
20
22
24
2020Q1
0.8 %
2.0 %
3.4 %
4.5 %
5.4 %
5.9 %
6.5 %
6.8 %
7.1 %
7.5 %
8.1 %
8.5 %
2020Q2
0.6 %
2.0 %
3.3 %
4.5 %
5.3 %
6.0 %
6.4 %
6.9 %
7.4 %
8.0 %
8.6 %
8.8 %
2020Q3
1.3 %
2.8 %
4.3 %
5.4 %
6.3 %
6.9 %
7.5 %
8.2 %
8.9 %
9.3 %
9.5 %
9.5 %
2020Q4
0.3 %
1.4 %
2.4 %
3.4 %
4.3 %
5.4 %
6.4 %
7.3 %
7.7 %
8.0 %
8.2 %
8.3 %
2021Q1
0.5 %
1.8 %
3.0 %
4.2 %
5.3 %
6.3 %
7.1 %
7.3 %
7.5 %
7.7 %
7.8 %
7.9 %
2021Q2
0.5 %
2.1 %
3.8 %
5.5 %
6.8 %
7.5 %
7.7 %
7.9 %
8.1 %
8.3 %
8.2 %
8.2 %
2021Q3
0.6 %
2.5 %
4.2 %
5.4 %
6.1 %
6.5 %
6.7 %
6.9 %
6.9 %
6.9 %
6.9 %
6.8 %
2021Q4
0.8 %
2.7 %
4.1 %
4.9 %
5.4 %
5.8 %
5.8 %
5.8 %
5.7 %
5.6 %
5.6 %
5.5 %
2022Q1
0.7 %
2.1 %
3.2 %
4.0 %
4.6 %
4.8 %
4.7 %
4.6 %
4.6 %
4.5 %
4.5 %
4.4 %
2022Q2
0.5 %
1.8 %
2.9 %
3.8 %
4.3 %
4.5 %
4.4 %
4.3 %
4.3 %
4.2 %
4.2 %
4.1 %
2022Q3
0.6 %
2.2 %
3.5 %
4.3 %
4.8 %
5.0 %
5.0 %
4.9 %
4.9 %
4.8 %
4.7 %
4.7 %
2022Q4
0.7 %
2.5 %
3.9 %
4.9 %
5.6 %
5.9 %
5.8 %
5.8 %
5.7 %
5.6 %
5.5 %
5.4 %
2023Q1
0.6 %
2.4 %
4.0 %
5.2 %
5.9 %
6.2 %
6.1 %
6.0 %
5.9 %
5.8 %
5.7 %
5.6 %
2023Q2
0.7 %
3.0 %
4.9 %
6.3 %
7.0 %
7.3 %
7.2 %
7.0 %
6.9 %
6.8 %
6.7 %
6.6 %
2023Q3
0.9 %
3.7 %
5.8 %
7.1 %
7.9 %
8.1 %
8.0 %
7.9 %
7.7 %
7.6 %
7.5 %
2023Q4
0.8 %
3.6 %
5.8 %
7.0 %
7.6 %
7.8 %
7.7 %
7.5 %
7.4 %
7.4 %
2024Q1
0.7 %
3.2 %
5.0 %
6.1 %
6.7 %
7.0 %
6.9 %
6.9 %
2024Q2
0.6 %
2.5 %
4.2 %
5.3 %
6.0 %
6.2 %
6.4 %
2024Q3
0.6 %
2.3 %
3.8 %
4.9 %
5.5 %
2024Q4
0.7 %
2.4 %
3.9 %
4.9 %
2025Q1
0.6 %
2.3 %
2025Q2
0.7 %
*The 30+ days delinquency rate by vintage refers to the outstanding principal balance of loans facilitated over a specified period that
