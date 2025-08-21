Anzeige
Yiren Digital Reports Second Quarter 2025 Financial Results

BEIJING, Aug. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Yiren Digital Ltd. (NYSE: YRD) ("Yiren Digital" or the "Company"), an AI-powered platform providing a comprehensive suite of financial services in Asia, today announced its unaudited financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2025.

Second Quarter 2025 Operational Highlights

Financial Services Business

  • Total loans facilitated in the second quarter of 2025 reached RMB20.3 billion (US$2.8 billion), representing an increase of 34% from RMB15.2 billion in the first quarter of 2025 and increase of 57% compared to RMB12.9 billion in the same period of 2024.
  • Cumulative number of borrowers served reached 13,536,838 as of June 30, 2025, representing an increase of 5% from 12,909,436 as of March 31, 2025, and increase of 25% compared to 10,807,497 as of June 30, 2024.
  • Number of borrowers served in the second quarter of 2025 was 1,637,912, representing an increase of 19% from 1,375,406 in the first quarter of 2025 and 10% increase compared to 1,491,756 in the same period of 2024. The increase was driven by strong demand for our small revolving loan products.
  • Outstanding balance of performing loans facilitated reached RMB31.2 billion (US$4.4 billion) as of June 30, 2025, representing an increase of 14% from RMB27.5 billion as of March 31, 2025 and compared to RMB21.8 billion as of June 30, 2024.

Insurance Brokerage Business

  • Gross written premiums in the second quarter of 2025 were RMB850.1 million (US$118.7 million), representing an increase of 6% from RMB801.8 million in the first quarter of 2025 and 20% decrease compared to RMB1,060.9 million in the same period of 2024. The increase was attributed to a gradual recovery of the sales of our insurance products post the regulatory changes.

"We are pleased to report another strong quarter, driven by the continued success of our AI-powered strategy. Our advanced AI capabilities have delivered quantifiable results-more personalized customer engagement, enhanced risk management with predictive analytics and fraud detection, and improving service efficiency with compliant, tailored solutions. This robust AI foundation enables us to innovate faster, exceed customer expectations, and optimize operational performance." said Mr. Ning Tang, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer.

"Our growth is further fueled by three strategic priorities: AI innovation, geographic expansion, and operational excellence. These initiatives are accelerating momentum across our core business while unlocking new opportunities through our proprietary AI platform. By executing on this strategy, we are well-positioned to sustain long-term success."

"Our second quarter results demonstrate the Company's operational resilience and mark a return to profitability growth following five consecutive quarters of decline. We are pleased to report robust revenue and profit expansion across our technology segment and international operations, which underscore the strength of our strategic positioning in these key growth areas." Mr. William Hui, Chief Financial Officer commented. "Our continued positive cash flow performance in the second quarter positions us to weather market uncertainty and make targeted investments in priority areas to support future growth."

Second Quarter 2025 Financial Results

Total net revenue in the second quarter of 2025 was RMB1,652.1 million (US$230.6 million), representing an increase of 10% from RMB1,496.5 million in the second quarter of 2024. Particularly, in the second quarter of 2025, revenue from financial services business was RMB1,489.6 million (US$207.9 million), representing an increase of 75% from RMB851.0 million in the same period of 2024. The increase was attributed to persistent demand for our small revolving loan products, as well as a growing repeat borrowing rate among existing borrowers. The financial service revenue accounts for 90% of the total net revenue. Revenue from insurance brokerage business was RMB58.1 million (US$8.1 million), representing a decrease of 36% from RMB91.5 million in the second quarter of 2024. The decrease was attributable to lower overall commission rates and product changes. Net revenue from consumption and lifestyle business and others was RMB104.4 million (US$14.6 million), compared with the revenue of RMB554.0 million in the second quarter of 2024. The decrease was mainly attributed to our strategic decision to wind down this segment and refocus on our core financial services. Additionally, referral revenue-generated when customers were referred to other platforms for a fee-was reclassified to the financial services business segment, as these customers were originally sourced from that business unit.

Sales and marketing expenses in the second quarter of 2025 were RMB345.2 million (US$48.2 million), compared to RMB285.1 million in the same period of 2024. This increase was due to increase in loan facilitation volume.

Origination, servicing and other operating costs in the second quarter of 2025 were RMB160.9 million (US$22.5 million), compared to RMB246.5 million in the same period of 2024. This decrease was primarily due to lower commission costs resulting from lower sales volume from our insurance brokerage business.

Research and development expenses in the second quarter of 2025 were RMB107.7 million (US$15.0 million), compared to RMB55.8 million in the same period of 2024. The increase is attributable to increase in AI spending, R&D headcount and capital investment in technology.

General and administrative expenses in the second quarter of 2025 were RMB78.9 million (US$11.0 million), compared to RMB68.7 million in the same period of 2024. The increase was primarily due to increase in personnel related costs to support the growth of the business.

Allowance for contract assets, receivables and others in the second quarter of 2025 was RMB214.7 million (US$30.0 million), compared to RMB123.3 million in the same period of 2024. The increase reflects higher growth in volume of loans facilitated.

Provision for contingent liabilities in the second quarter of 2025 was RMB385.7 million (US$53.8 million), compared to RMB278.9 million in the same period of 2024. The increase is attributable to increase in loan volume facilitated under risk-taking model. [1]

Fair value adjustments gain/(loss) in the second quarter of 2025 was a gain of RMB28.0 million (US$3.9 million) compared to a loss of RMB58.4 million in first quarter 2025 and a gain of RMB38.7 million in the same period of 2024. The quarterly change was mainly due to the fair value change in crypto assets, driven by an increase in the price of Ethereum. As of June 30, 2025, the company holds 11,197.5 Ethereum.

Income tax expense in the second quarter of 2025 was RMB63.9 million (US$8.9 million).

Net income in the second quarter of 2025 was RMB357.5 million (US$49.9 million), as compared to RMB409.5 million in the same period in 2024. The decrease was primarily due to the growing loan volume facilitated under our risk-taking model, resulting in substantial upfront provisions required by the current accounting principles.

Adjusted EBITDA[2] (non-GAAP) in the second quarter of 2025 was RMB351.4 million (US$49.1 million), compared to RMB484.7 million in the same period of 2024 and RMB325.0 million in the first quarter of 2025.

Basic and diluted income per ADS in the second quarter of 2025 were RMB4.1356 (US$0.5774) and RMB4.1072 (US$0.5734) respectively, compared to a basic income per ADS of RMB4.7390 and a diluted income per ADS of RMB4.6880 in the same period of 2024.

Net cash generated from operating activities in the second quarter of 2025 was RMB411.2 million (US$57.4 million), compared to RMB368.9 million in the same period of 2024.

Net cash used in investing activities in the second quarter of 2025 was RMB752.2 million (US$105.0 million), compared to RMB536.9 million in the same period of 2024.

Net cash provided by financing activities in the second quarter of 2025 was RMB447.6 million (US$62.5 million), compared to RMB125.9 million used in financing activities in the same period of 2024.

As of June 30, 2025, cash and cash equivalents were RMB4,098.9 million (US$572.2 million), compared to RMB4,043.6 million as of March 31, 2025. As of June 30, 2025, the balance of financial investment was RMB418.9 million (US$58.5 million), compared to RMB404.1 million as of March 31, 2025.

Delinquency rates[3]. As of June 30, 2025, the delinquency rates for loans that are past due for 1-30 days, 31-60 days and 61-90 days were 1.7%, 1.1% and 1.0%, respectively, compared to 1.6%, 1.2% and 1.2%, respectively, as of March 31, 2025.

[1] The risk-taking model refers to the framework in which the company assumes the credit risk for the loans facilitated on our platform.

[2] "Adjusted EBITDA" is a non-GAAP financial measure. For more information on this non-GAAP financial measure, please see the section of "Operating Highlights and Reconciliations of GAAP to Non-GAAP Measures" and the table captioned "Reconciliations of Adjusted EBITDA" set forth at the end of this press release.

[3] Delinquency rates" refers to the outstanding principal balance of loans that were 1-30 days, 31-60 days and 61-90 days past due as a percentage of the total performing outstanding principal balance of loans as of a specific date. Loans originating outside mainland China are not included in the calculation. We define a performing loan as one that is being repaid according to the agreed terms and has not become delinquent for more than 90 days.

Dividend Policy
Under the Company's semi-annual dividend policy, the Company will distribute a cash dividend for the first half of 2025, amounting to US$0.22 per American depositary share (the "ADS"), each representing two ordinary shares of the Company, par value US$0.0001 per share. The dividend is expected to be paid on or about October 15, 2025 to holders of the Company's ordinary shares and ADSs of record as of the close of business on September 30, 2025, based on Hong Kong time and New York time, respectively.

Business Outlook
Based on the Company's preliminary assessment of business and market conditions, the Company projects the total revenue in the third quarter of 2025 to be between RMB1.4 billion and RMB1.6 billion, driven by loan growth from domestic market and international markets, and further market penetration into new customer segment.

This is the Company's current and preliminary view, which is subject to changes and uncertainties.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures
In evaluating the business, the Company considers and uses several non-GAAP financial measures, such as adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA margin as supplemental measures to review and assess operating performance. We believe these non-GAAP measures provide useful information about our core operating results, enhance the overall understanding of our past performance and prospects and allow for greater visibility with respect to key metrics used by our management in our financial and operational decision-making. The presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America ("U.S. GAAP"). The non-GAAP financial measures have limitations as analytical tools. Other companies, including peer companies in the industry, may calculate these non-GAAP measures differently, which may reduce their usefulness as a comparative measure. The Company compensates for these limitations by reconciling the non-GAAP financial measures to the nearest U.S. GAAP performance measure, all of which should be considered when evaluating our performance. See "Operating Highlights and Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP measures" at the end of this press release.

Currency Conversion
This announcement contains currency conversions of certain RMB amounts into US$ at specified rates solely for the convenience of the reader. Unless otherwise noted, all translations from RMB to US$ are made at a rate of RMB7.1636 to US$1.00, the effective noon buying rate on June 30, 2025, as set forth in the H.10 statistical release of the Federal Reserve Board.

Conference Call
Yiren Digital's management will host an earnings conference call at 8:00 a.m. U.S. Eastern Time on August 21, 2025 (or 8:00 p.m. Beijing /Hong Kong Time on August 21, 2025).

Participants who wish to join the call should register online in advance of the conference at:
https://dpregister.com/sreg/10202094/ffb82a2282
Once registration is completed, participants will receive the dial-in details for the conference call.

Additionally, a live and archived webcast of the conference call will be available at:
https://event.choruscall.com/mediaframe/webcast.html?webcastid=NNUZyFMv

Safe Harbor Statement
This press release contains forward-looking statements. These statements constitute "forward-looking" statements within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and as defined in the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates," "target," "confident" and similar statements. Such statements are based upon management's current expectations and current market and operating conditions and relate to events that involve known or unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, all of which are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond Yiren Digital's control. Forward-looking statements involve risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any such statements. Potential risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, uncertainties as to Yiren Digital's ability to attract and retain borrowers and investors on its marketplace, its ability to introduce new loan products and platform enhancements, its ability to compete effectively, PRC regulations and policies relating to the peer-to-peer lending service industry in China, general economic conditions in China, and Yiren Digital's ability to meet the standards necessary to maintain the listing of its ADSs on the NYSE or other stock exchange, including its ability to cure any non-compliance with the NYSE's continued listing criteria. Further information regarding these and other risks, uncertainties or factors is included in Yiren Digital's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. All information provided in this press release is as of the date of this press release, and Yiren Digital does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required under applicable law.

About Yiren Digital
Yiren Digital Ltd. is an advanced, AI-powered platform providing a comprehensive suite of financial services in Asia. Our mission is to elevate customers' financial well-being and enhance their quality of life by delivering digital financial services and tailor-made insurance solutions. We support clients at various growth stages, addressing financing needs arising from consumption and production activities, while aiming to augment the overall well-being and financial security of individuals, families, and businesses.















Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

(in thousands, except for share, per share and per ADS data, and percentages)


For the Three Months Ended


For the Six Months Ended


June 30,
2024


March 31,
2025


June 30,
2025


June 30,
2025


June 30,
2024


June 30,
2025


June 30,
2025


RMB


RMB


RMB


USD


RMB


RMB


USD

Net revenue:














Loan facilitation services

695,532


742,394


874,584


122,087


1,371,827


1,616,978


225,721

Post-origination services

1,290


1,744


10,463


1,461


3,062


12,207


1,704

Guarantee services

68,934


318,397


316,942


44,243


85,787


635,339


88,690

Financing services

19,574


41,887


65,821


9,188


30,240


107,708


15,036

Insurance brokerage services

91,526


71,460


58,137


8,116


216,452


129,597


18,091

Electronic commerce services

523,641


184,074


93,962


13,117


1,026,577


278,036


38,812

Others

96,039


194,570


232,191


32,412


140,675


426,761


59,574

Total net revenue

1,496,536


1,554,526


1,652,100


230,624


2,874,620


3,206,626


447,628

Operating costs and expenses:














Sales and marketing

285,101


276,952


345,166


48,183


562,324


622,118


86,844

Origination,servicing and other operating costs

246,542


224,738


160,859


22,455


479,812


385,597


53,827

Research and development

55,812


85,954


107,693


15,033


96,333


193,647


27,032

General and administrative

68,670


95,837


78,862


11,009


152,344


174,699


24,388

Allowance for contract assets, receivables and others

123,285


152,805


214,698


29,971


225,619


367,503


51,301

Provision for contingent liabilities

278,925


410,763


385,674


53,838


346,183


796,437


111,178

Total operating costs and expenses

1,058,335


1,247,049


1,292,952


180,489


1,862,615


2,540,001


354,570

Other income/(expenses):














Investment income *

8,301


1,972


2,245


313


10,711


4,217


589

Interest income

16,367


22,234


22,353


3,120


41,670


44,587


6,224

Fair value adjustments gain/(loss)

38,706


(58,376)


28,018


3,911


54,174


(30,358)


(4,238)

Others, net

(11)


674


14,084


1,967


666


14,758


2,059

Total other income/(expenses)

63,363


(33,496)


66,700


9,311


107,221


33,204


4,634

Income before provision for income taxes

501,564


273,981


425,848


59,446


1,119,226


699,829


97,692

Share of results of equity investees

-


(129)


(4,431)


(618)


-


(4,560)


(636)

Income tax expense

92,036


26,346


63,877


8,917


223,815


90,223


12,595

Net income

409,528


247,506


357,540


49,911


895,411


605,046


84,461















Weighted average number of ordinary shares outstanding, basic

172,831,722


172,800,275


172,907,793


172,907,793


173,557,082


172,854,331


172,854,331

Basic income per share

2.3695


1.4323


2.0678


0.2887


5.1592


3.5003


0.4886

Basic income per ADS

4.7390


2.8646


4.1356


0.5774


10.3184


7.0006


0.9772















Weighted average number of ordinary shares outstanding, diluted

174,711,554


173,935,749


174,102,643


174,102,643


175,457,062


174,019,493


174,019,493

Diluted income per share

2.3440


1.4230


2.0536


0.2867


5.1033


3.4769


0.4854

Diluted income per ADS

4.6880


2.8460


4.1072


0.5734


10.2066


6.9538


0.9708















Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Cash Flow Data














Net cash generated from operating activities

368,908


478,650


411,224


57,405


1,000,651


889,874


124,222

Net cash used in investing activities

(536,883)


(145,590)


(752,200)


(105,003)


(1,220,580)


(897,790)


(125,327)

Net cash (used in)/provided by financing activities

(125,884)


(80,576)


447,588


62,481


(140,658)


367,012


51,233

Effect of foreign exchange rate changes

(896)


2,367


(9,412)


(1,314)


444


(7,045)


(983)

Net (decrease)/increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

(294,755)


254,851


97,200


13,569


(360,143)


352,051


49,145

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period

5,993,216


4,101,557


4,356,408


608,131


6,058,604


4,101,557


572,555

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period

5,698,461


4,356,408


4,453,608


621,700


5,698,461


4,453,608


621,700















* Due to the expansion in the types of the Company's investments, investment income has been separately presented, split out from the original interest income, to reflect
the realized gains from the Company's financial investments, and historical periods have been restated to enhance investors' comprehension of the Company's financial statements.

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(in thousands)


As of


December 31,
2024


March 31,
2025


June 30,
2025


June 30,
2025


RMB


RMB


RMB


USD









Cash and cash equivalents

3,841,284


4,043,590


4,098,851


572,178

Restricted cash

260,273


312,818


354,757


49,522

Accounts receivable

566,541


583,542


553,660


77,288

Guarantee receivable

474,132


620,241


656,019


91,577

Contract assets, net

1,008,920


1,114,576


1,319,246


184,160

Contract cost

294


425


4,880


681

Prepaid expenses and other assets

2,361,585


2,299,149


2,486,393


347,087

Loans at fair value

421,922


314,790


480,915


67,133

Financing receivables

17,515


22,040


484,733


67,666

Amounts due from related parties

3,387,952


3,284,281


3,131,581


437,152

Financial investments

437,203


404,059


418,856


58,470

Equity investments

9,239


9,110


4,633


647

Property, equipment and software, net

78,678


78,358


85,155


11,887

Crypto assets

-


148,062


203,541


28,413

Deferred tax assets

77,463


1


128,989


18,006

Right-of-use assets

39,695


38,917


37,190


5,191

Total assets

12,982,696


13,273,959


14,449,399


2,017,058

Accounts payable

43,167


79,882


61,580


8,596

Amounts due to related parties

129,629


99,616


81,688


11,403

Guarantee liabilities-stand ready

606,886


809,726


889,343


124,148

Guarantee liabilities-contingent

578,797


756,699


848,704


118,474

Deferred revenue

9,479


482


515


73

Payable to investors at fair value

368,022


287,500


872,250


121,761

Accrued expenses and other liabilities

1,622,050


1,393,592


1,582,978


220,975

Deferred tax liabilities

41,471


54,897


91,666


12,796

Lease liabilities

40,765


37,808


38,281


5,344

Total liabilities

3,440,266


3,520,202


4,467,005


623,570

Ordinary shares

132


132


132


18

Additional paid-in capital

5,198,457


5,201,567


5,210,508


727,359

Treasury stock

(170,463)


(170,463)


(170,686)


(23,827)

Accumulated other comprehensive income

79,268


40,903


42,195


5,890

Retained earnings

4,435,036


4,681,618


4,900,245


684,048

Total equity

9,542,430


9,753,757


9,982,394


1,393,488

Total liabilities and equity

12,982,696


13,273,959


14,449,399


2,017,058
















Operating Highlights and Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Measures

(in thousands, except for number of borrowers, number of insurance clients, cumulative number of insurance clients and percentages)



For the Three Months Ended


For the Six Months Ended



June 30,
2024


March 31,
2025


June 30,
2025


June 30,
2025


June 30,
2024


June 30,
2025


June 30,
2025



RMB


RMB


RMB


USD


RMB


RMB


USD

Operating Highlights















Amount of loans facilitated


12,936,017


15,237,923


20,347,799


2,840,443


24,846,384


35,585,722


4,967,575

Number of borrowers


1,491,756


1,375,406


1,637,912


1,637,912


2,439,778


2,466,710


2,466,710

Remaining principal of performing loans


21,827,634


27,458,292


31,220,078


4,358,155


21,827,634


31,220,078


4,358,155

Cumulative number of insurance clients


1,410,158


1,590,394


1,681,888


1,681,888


1,410,158


1,681,888


1,681,888

Number of insurance clients


88,766


77,541


118,747


118,747


153,807


187,833


187,833

Gross written premiums


1,060,885


801,798


850,080


118,667


1,973,316


1,651,878


230,593

First year premium


577,387


412,497


440,353


61,471


1,091,528


852,850


119,053

Renewal premium


483,498


389,301


409,727


57,196


881,788


799,028


111,540
















Segment Information















Financial services business:















Revenue *


851,031


1,294,480


1,489,587


207,938


1,589,148


2,784,067


388,641

Sales and marketing expenses


253,103


260,903


332,405


46,402


505,025


593,308


82,823

Origination, servicing and other operating costs


113,234


140,623


105,617


14,743


199,021


246,240


34,374

Allowance for contract assets, receivables and others


124,765


152,112


216,260


30,189


225,892


368,372


51,423

Provision for contingent liabilities


278,925


410,763


385,674


53,838


346,183


796,437


111,178
















Insurance brokerage business:















Revenue


91,526


71,460


58,137


8,116


216,452


129,597


18,091

Sales and marketing expenses


4,263


2,795


2,731


381


7,828


5,526


771

Origination, servicing and other operating costs


122,358


81,440


52,683


7,354


259,241


134,123


18,723

Allowance for contract assets, receivables and others


(1,502)


(578)


564


79


(490)


(14)


(2)
















Consumption & lifestyle business and others:















Revenue *


553,979


188,586


104,376


14,570


1,069,020


292,962


40,896

Sales and marketing expenses


27,735


13,254


10,030


1,400


49,471


23,284


3,250

Origination, servicing and other operating costs


10,950


2,675


2,559


358


21,550


5,234


730

Allowance for contract assets, receivables and others


(11)


(1,994)


45


6


(2)


(1,949)


(272)
















Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA















Net income


409,528


247,506


357,540


49,911


895,411


605,046


84,461

Interest income and investment income, net


(24,668)


(24,206)


(24,598)


(3,433)


(52,381)


(48,804)


(6,813)

Income tax expense


92,036


26,346


63,877


8,917


223,815


90,223


12,595

Depreciation and amortization


2,026


2,297


2,643


369


3,918


4,940


690

Share-based compensation


2,136


2,187


6,932


968


3,343


9,119


1,273

Fair value adjustments related to crypto assets and financial
investment


3,601


70,824


(54,979)


(7,675)


1,668


15,845


2,211

Adjusted EBITDA


484,659


324,954


351,415


49,057


1,075,774


676,369


94,417

Adjusted EBITDA margin


32.4 %


20.9 %


21.3 %


21.3 %


37.4 %


21.1 %


21.1 %


* Since the referral revenue generated after the transformation of the Consumption & lifestyle business segment has all its customers originally derived from the Financial
services business segment, such revenue (including the corresponding amount for the first quarter of 2025) has been reclassified from the Consumption & lifestyle
business segment to the Financial services business segment.


Delinquency Rates



1-30 days


31-60 days


61-90 days

December 31, 2020


1.3 %


0.7 %


0.6 %

December 31, 2021


2.0 %


1.5 %


1.2 %

December 31, 2022


1.7 %


1.2 %


1.1 %

December 31, 2023


2.0 %


1.4 %


1.2 %

December 31, 2024


1.6 %


1.2 %


1.1 %

March 31, 2025


1.6 %


1.2 %


1.2 %

June 30, 2025


1.7 %


1.1 %


1.0 %


30+ Days Delinquency Rates By Vintage*

Loan
Issued
Period


Month on Book



2

4

6

8

10

12

14

16

18

20

22

24

2020Q1


0.8 %

2.0 %

3.4 %

4.5 %

5.4 %

5.9 %

6.5 %

6.8 %

7.1 %

7.5 %

8.1 %

8.5 %

2020Q2


0.6 %

2.0 %

3.3 %

4.5 %

5.3 %

6.0 %

6.4 %

6.9 %

7.4 %

8.0 %

8.6 %

8.8 %

2020Q3


1.3 %

2.8 %

4.3 %

5.4 %

6.3 %

6.9 %

7.5 %

8.2 %

8.9 %

9.3 %

9.5 %

9.5 %

2020Q4


0.3 %

1.4 %

2.4 %

3.4 %

4.3 %

5.4 %

6.4 %

7.3 %

7.7 %

8.0 %

8.2 %

8.3 %

2021Q1


0.5 %

1.8 %

3.0 %

4.2 %

5.3 %

6.3 %

7.1 %

7.3 %

7.5 %

7.7 %

7.8 %

7.9 %

2021Q2


0.5 %

2.1 %

3.8 %

5.5 %

6.8 %

7.5 %

7.7 %

7.9 %

8.1 %

8.3 %

8.2 %

8.2 %

2021Q3


0.6 %

2.5 %

4.2 %

5.4 %

6.1 %

6.5 %

6.7 %

6.9 %

6.9 %

6.9 %

6.9 %

6.8 %

2021Q4


0.8 %

2.7 %

4.1 %

4.9 %

5.4 %

5.8 %

5.8 %

5.8 %

5.7 %

5.6 %

5.6 %

5.5 %

2022Q1


0.7 %

2.1 %

3.2 %

4.0 %

4.6 %

4.8 %

4.7 %

4.6 %

4.6 %

4.5 %

4.5 %

4.4 %

2022Q2


0.5 %

1.8 %

2.9 %

3.8 %

4.3 %

4.5 %

4.4 %

4.3 %

4.3 %

4.2 %

4.2 %

4.1 %

2022Q3


0.6 %

2.2 %

3.5 %

4.3 %

4.8 %

5.0 %

5.0 %

4.9 %

4.9 %

4.8 %

4.7 %

4.7 %

2022Q4


0.7 %

2.5 %

3.9 %

4.9 %

5.6 %

5.9 %

5.8 %

5.8 %

5.7 %

5.6 %

5.5 %

5.4 %

2023Q1


0.6 %

2.4 %

4.0 %

5.2 %

5.9 %

6.2 %

6.1 %

6.0 %

5.9 %

5.8 %

5.7 %

5.6 %

2023Q2


0.7 %

3.0 %

4.9 %

6.3 %

7.0 %

7.3 %

7.2 %

7.0 %

6.9 %

6.8 %

6.7 %

6.6 %

2023Q3


0.9 %

3.7 %

5.8 %

7.1 %

7.9 %

8.1 %

8.0 %

7.9 %

7.7 %

7.6 %

7.5 %


2023Q4


0.8 %

3.6 %

5.8 %

7.0 %

7.6 %

7.8 %

7.7 %

7.5 %

7.4 %

7.4 %



2024Q1


0.7 %

3.2 %

5.0 %

6.1 %

6.7 %

7.0 %

6.9 %

6.9 %





2024Q2


0.6 %

2.5 %

4.2 %

5.3 %

6.0 %

6.2 %

6.4 %






2024Q3


0.6 %

2.3 %

3.8 %

4.9 %

5.5 %








2024Q4


0.7 %

2.4 %

3.9 %

4.9 %









2025Q1


0.6 %

2.3 %











2025Q2


0.7 %


























*The 30+ days delinquency rate by vintage refers to the outstanding principal balance of loans facilitated over a specified period that
are more than 30 days past due, as a percentage of the total loans facilitated during that same period. Loans originating outside
mainland China are excluded from the calculation.


© 2025 PR Newswire
