Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 21.08.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Potenzieller Gamechanger: Tiny-Float-Chance bei dieser Rohstoff-Aktie?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 881902 | ISIN: US1492051065 | Ticker-Symbol: CO2A
Frankfurt
21.08.25 | 08:08
2,280 Euro
-2,56 % -0,060
Branche
Handel/E-Commerce
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
CATO CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CATO CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
2,7603,08014:44
PR Newswire
21.08.2025 13:00 Uhr
17 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

The Cato Corporation: Cato Reports 2Q Results

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Aug. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Cato Corporation (NYSE: CATO) today reported net income of $6.8 million or $0.35 per diluted share for the second quarter ended August 2, 2025, compared to net income of $0.1 million or $0.01 per diluted share for the second quarter ended August 3, 2024.

Sales for the second quarter ended August 2, 2025 were $174.7 million, or an increase of 5% from sales of $166.9 million for the second quarter ended August 3, 2024 primarily due to a 9% same-store sales increase for the quarter compared to 2024.

For the six months ended August 2, 2025, the Company reported net income of $10.1 million or $0.51 per diluted share, compared to net income of $11.1 million or $0.54 for the six months ended August 3, 2024. Sales for the six months ended August 2, 2025 were $343.1 million, an increase of 0.3% from sales of $342.2 million for the six months ended August 3, 2024 primarily due to a 4% same-store sales increase compared to 2024, mostly offset by the impact of closed stores.

"Our sales trend continued to improve during the second quarter. We attribute this improvement in part due to 2024 sales being impacted by supply chain disruptions," stated John Cato, Chairman, President, and Chief Executive Officer. "We will continue to tightly manage our expenses as we anticipate the back half of 2025 to be challenging due to the continued uncertainty regarding tariffs and the potential negative impact on our product acquisition costs."

Gross margin increased from 34.6% to 36.2% of sales in the quarter due to lower distribution and buying costs, partially offset by lower merchandise margins. SG&A expenses as a percent of sales decreased from 34.9% to 32.8% of sales during the quarter primarily due to lower payroll and insurance costs, partially offset by higher advertising and general corporate costs. Income tax benefit for the quarter was $0.3 million versus an income tax expense of $0.6 million in the prior year.

Year-to-date gross margin increased from 35.2% of sales to 35.6% primarily due to lower distribution and buying costs, partially offset by lower merchandise margins. Year-to-date SG&A expenses were 32.8% as a percent of sales versus 33.6% in the prior year primarily due to lower payroll and insurance costs, partially offset by higher advertising expenses and general corporate costs. Income tax expense for the first half decreased to $0.6 million from $1.3 million last year.

During the second quarter ended August 2, 2025, the Company closed eight stores. As of August 2, 2025, the Company had 1,101 stores in 31 states, compared to 1,166 stores in 31 states as of August 3, 2024.

The Cato Corporation is a leading specialty retailer of value-priced fashion apparel and accessories operating three concepts, "Cato," "Versona" and "It's Fashion." The Company's Cato stores offer exclusive merchandise with fashion and quality comparable to mall specialty stores at low prices every day. The Company also offers exclusive merchandise found in its Cato stores at www.catofashions.com. Versona is a unique fashion destination offering apparel and accessories including jewelry, handbags and shoes at exceptional prices every day. Select Versona merchandise can also be found at www.shopversona.com. It's Fashion offers fashion with a focus on the latest trendy styles for the entire family at low prices every day.

Statements in this press release that express a belief, expectation or intention, as well as those that are not a historical fact, including, without limitation, statements regarding the Company's expected or estimated operational financial results, activities or opportunities, and potential impacts and effects of interest rates, inflation or other factors that may affect our customers' discretionary spending or our costs are considered "forward-looking" within the meaning of The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements are based on current expectations that are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements.Such factors include, but are not limited to, any actual or perceived deterioration in, or continuation of negative trends in, the conditions that drive consumer confidence and spending, including, but not limited to, prevailing social, economic, political and public health conditions and uncertainties, levels of unemployment, fuel, energy and food costs, inflation, wage rates, tax rates, interest rates, home values, consumer net worth and the availability of credit; changes in laws, regulations or government policies affecting our business including but not limited to tariffs; uncertainties regarding the impact of any governmental action regarding, or responses to, the foregoing conditions; competitive factors and pricing pressures; our ability to predict and respond to rapidly changing fashion trends and consumer demands; our ability to successfully implement our new store development strategy to increase new store openings and the ability of any such new stores to grow and perform as expected; underperformance or other factors that may lead to, or affect the volume of, store closures; adverse weather, public health threats (including the global coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak), acts of war or aggression or similar conditions that may affect our merchandise supply chain, sales or operations; inventory risks due to shifts in market demand, including the ability to liquidate excess inventory at anticipated margins; adverse developments or volatility affecting the financial services industry or broader financial markets; and other factors discussed under "Risk Factors" in Part I, Item 1A of the Company's most recently filed annual report on Form 10-K and in other reports the Company files with or furnishes to the SEC from time to time. The Company does not undertake to publicly update or revise the forward-looking statements even if experience or future changes make it clear that the projected results expressed or implied therein will not be realized. The Company is not responsible for any changes made to this press release by wire or Internet services.

THE CATO CORPORATION
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (UNAUDITED)
FOR THE PERIODS ENDED AUGUST 2, 2025 AND AUGUST 3, 2024
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)


Quarter Ended


Six Months Ended


















August 2,

%


August 3,

%


August 2,

%


August 3,

%


2025

Sales


2024

Sales


2025

Sales


2024

Sales

















REVENUES
















Retail sales

$

174,653

100.0 %


$

166,934

100.0 %


$

343,072

100.0 %


$

342,206

100.0 %

Other revenue (principally finance,
















late fees and layaway charges)


1,856

1.1 %



1,694

1.0 %



3,679

1.1 %



3,521

1.0 %

















Total revenues


176,509

101.1 %



168,628

101.0 %



346,751

101.1 %



345,727

101.0 %

















GROSS MARGIN (Memo)


63,186

36.2 %



57,812

34.6 %



122,288

35.6 %



120,579

35.2 %

















COSTS AND EXPENSES, NET
















Cost of goods sold


111,467

63.8 %



109,122

65.4 %



220,784

64.4 %



221,627

64.8 %

Selling, general and administrative


57,371

32.8 %



58,181

34.9 %



112,696

32.8 %



114,933

33.6 %

Depreciation


2,525

1.4 %



2,329

1.4 %



5,089

1.5 %



4,369

1.3 %

Interest and other income


(1,393)

-0.8 %



(1,742)

-1.0 %



(2,594)

-0.8 %



(7,563)

-2.2 %

















Costs and expenses, net


169,970

97.3 %



167,890

100.6 %



335,975

97.9 %



333,366

97.4 %

































Income Before Income Taxes


6,539

3.7 %



738

0.4 %



10,776

3.1 %



12,361

3.6 %

















Income Tax (Benefit) Expense


(293)

-0.2 %



643

0.4 %



635

0.2 %



1,292

0.4 %

















Net Income

$

6,832

3.9 %


$

95

0.1 %


$

10,141

3.0 %


$

11,069

3.2 %

































Basic Earnings Per Share

$

0.35



$

0.01



$

0.51



$

0.54


































Diluted Earnings Per Share

$

0.35



$

0.01



$

0.51



$

0.54


THE CATO CORPORATION
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(Dollars in thousands)


August 2,



February 1,


2025



2025


(Unaudited)



(Unaudited)








ASSETS







Current Assets







Cash and cash equivalents

$

34,225



$

20,279

Short-term investments


56,550




57,423

Restricted cash


2,675




2,799

Accounts receivable - net


26,152




24,540

Merchandise inventories


97,273




110,739

Other current assets


8,941




7,406








Total Current Assets


225,816




223,186








Property and Equipment - net


57,641




60,326








Noncurrent Deferred Income Taxes


0




0








Other Assets


20,201




19,979








Right-of-Use Assets, net


133,228




148,870








TOTAL

$

436,886



$

452,361








LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY












Current Liabilities

$

121,470



$

130,684








Current Lease Liability


53,877




57,555








Noncurrent Liabilities


13,340




13,485








Lease Liability


76,018




88,341








Stockholders' Equity


172,181




162,296








TOTAL

$

436,886



$

452,361

SOURCE The Cato Corporation

© 2025 PR Newswire
Tech-Aktien mit Crash-Tendenzen
Künstliche Intelligenz, Magnificent Seven, Tech-Euphorie – seit Monaten scheint an der Börse nur eine Richtung zu existieren: nach oben. Doch hinter den Rekordkursen lauert eine gefährliche Wahrheit. Die Bewertungen vieler Tech-Schwergewichte haben historische Extremniveaus erreicht. Shiller-KGV bei 39, Buffett-Indikator auf Allzeithoch – schon in der Dotcom-Ära war der Markt kaum teurer.

Hinzu kommen euphorische Anlegerstimmung, IPO-Hypes ohne Substanz, kreditfinanzierte Wertpapierkäufe in Rekordhöhe und charttechnische Warnsignale, die Erinnerungen an 2000 und 2021 wecken. Gleichzeitig drücken geopolitische Risiken, Trumps aggressive Zollpolitik und saisonale Börsenschwäche auf die Perspektiven.

Die Gefahr: Aus der schleichenden Korrektur könnte ein rasanter Crash werden – und der könnte vor allem überbewertete KI- und Chipwerte hart treffen.

In unserem kostenlosen Spezial-Report zeigen wir Ihnen, welche Tech-Aktien am stärksten gefährdet sind und wie Sie Ihr Depot vor dem Platzen der Blase schützen könnten.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report!

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.