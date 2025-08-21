Railcare Group AB: With operations at the core, towards our long-term goals

Railcare has restructured its organisation as part of its continued growth journey. As previously communicated, the business is now divided into the three business areas: Contracting, Transport, and Technology. In addition, two new Business Area Managers have been appointed as an important step forward in this journey.

Railcare's operations are now built on these three business areas. Each with its specific offering, but also with strong synergies. In order to achieve growth and reach the company's 2027 financial targets, the business areas must expand both individually and together.

"Our customers increasingly demand comprehensive solutions, and within the Group we offer a wide range of expertise. From railway maintenance and transportation to machine and locomotive workshops. This breadth is unique in our industry and gives us a deeper understanding of our customers' challenges - whether it is the importance of locomotive revisions, track time, or reliable transportation," says Mattias Remahl, CEO of Railcare Group, and continues:

"By strengthening collaboration both within and between our business areas, we are creating the right conditions for our growth journey."

As part of this development, changes have also been made in the management team. With increased demand for machine sales and workshop services, Patrik Söderholm, previously Head of the Locomotive Workshop, has been appointed as the new Business Area Manager for Technology.

Jonny Granlund, who previously managed both Contracting and Technology, will remain Business Area Manager for Contracting. Torbjörn Larsson, formerly Head of Transport, has been appointed Business Area Manager for Transport. All three are part of the Group Management.

"With an organisational structure that places our operations at the core and is designed to scale, we are now strong and well-positioned to continue developing our business in line with our long-term goals," concludes Mattias Remahl.

Image caption: The Technology business area builds, develops, and upgrades the next generation of railway machines and locomotives - both for external customers and Railcare's own operations.

For further information contact:

Hanna Hedlund, IR, Communications and Sustainability Manager

Telephone: +46 70 658 38 09

E-mail: hanna.hedlund@railcare.se

