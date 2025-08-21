Road Town, British Virgin Islands--(Newsfile Corp. - August 21, 2025) - LBank Exchange is pleased to announce the listing of Loaded Lions (LION). The LION/USDT trading pair will be officially available for trading at 13:00 (UTC) on August 21, 2025. Users will be able to access the trading pair at: https://www.lbank.com/trade/lion_usdt.

About Loaded Lions (LION)

LION is the official token of Loaded Lions, Crypto.com's flagship NFT brand and the top #1 project of the Cronos ecosystem.

Loaded Lions is the next entertainment brand of Web3. From reaching millions of views on social media and roaring across the metaverse in Mane City, the Loaded Lions have built one of the most vibrant and competitive communities in Web3. LION holds the Guinness World Record for the largest aerial display of a cryptocurrency made by drones.

With LION, holders gain access to high APR, real-world activations, exclusive sport experiences and gaming benefits on Mane City. It's more than a token, it's a symbol of strength, strategy, and community.

Tokenomics

Token Symbol : LION

Total Supply : 100,000,000,000

Allocation : Community & Strategic Partnerships: 50% Community Allocation: 20% Community Incentives: 15% Strategic Partnerships: 15% Operations & Marketing: 10% Ecosystem Reserve: 15% Liquidity: 25%



LION is currently deployed on Cronos EVM, Solana, and Arbitrum networks.

Utility & Features

Staking Vaults : Users can lock LION tokens in five vault tiers with different APY multipliers.

: Users can lock LION tokens in five vault tiers with different APY multipliers. Early Access: Exclusive access to limited physical drops with top brands.

Exclusive access to limited physical drops with top brands. Governance : LION will enable community proposals and voting through a DAO framework.

: LION will enable community proposals and voting through a DAO framework. Gaming Benefits: Get access to exclusive experiences and benefits inside Mane City Mobile.

Get access to exclusive experiences and benefits inside Mane City Mobile. Debit Card : The upcoming Loaded Lions debit card will allow real-world spending of crypto assets.

: The upcoming Loaded Lions debit card will allow real-world spending of crypto assets. NFT Boosters: Rare NFTs will enhance staking yields, adding even greater value for holders.

Learn More about Loaded Lions (LION)

Website: https://whitepaper.loadedlions.com/

About LBank

Founded in 2015, LBank is a leading global cryptocurrency exchange serving over 20 million registered users in 160 countries and regions. With a daily trading volume exceeding $5.5 billion and 10 years of safety with zero security incidents, LBank is dedicated to providing a comprehensive and user-friendly trading experience. Through innovative trading solutions, the platform has enabled users to achieve average returns of over 130% on newly listed assets.

As the ultimate 100x Gems Hub, LBank has listed over 300 mainstream coins and more than 50 high-potential gems. Ranked No. 1 in 100x Gems, Highest Gains, and Meme Share, LBank leads the market with the fastest altcoin listings, unmatched liquidity, and industry-first trading guarantees, making it the go-to platform for crypto investors worldwide.



