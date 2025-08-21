Sound Physicians Unveils New Brand Identity, Reflecting More Than Two Decades of Patient-Centric Partnership and a Bold Vision for the Future

The Physician-Led Medical Group is Committed to Building Exceptional Partnerships and Enhancing Health in the Communities They Serve While Lessening the Burden of Care on Clinicians and Patients

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE / ACCESS Newswire / August 21, 2025 / For over two decades, Sound Physicians has worked in tandem with hospitals and healthcare organizations to create practices that unlock quality, affordable, and dignified care for all patients, while driving financial sustainability for their partners. Today, they proudly unveil a refreshed brand that honors their origins in hospital medicine while encompassing their expanded expertise across the acute and post-acute care continuum.

The rebrand includes a new visual identity, updated messaging, and reinvigorated voice that marries the organization's brass-tacks business acumen with their empathic care for patients. Founded 24 years ago by an emergency medicine physician, Sound remains true to its roots as a physician-led organization dedicated to clinical and operational excellence, with customized solutions across a comprehensive spectrum of multispecialty services. Sound's ability to customize how they practice empowers their medical directors to lead with autonomy and flexibility to better meet the needs of the hundreds of unique communities they care for.

"Sound was built on the premise that healthcare should be high-quality, efficient, and empathic - for the people giving it and the people receiving it," said Jeff Alter, Chief Executive Officer. "We've spent more than 20 years collaborating with hospitals and healthcare partners to help them solve their most complex problems. While we've grown in size, scale, and impact - our commitment to our partners, clinicians, and patients has remained steadfast."

The refreshed brand comes on the heels of Sound's recent investments in value-based care with an accountable care organization focused on long-term care and assisted living patients, practice management solutions for hospital-employed models, and telemedicine capabilities to help close gaps in care. With the shifting healthcare landscape, Sound continues to position itself as an agile, progress-oriented partner - the catalyst for improving patient care.

"We're always looking to improve our partners' processes, their financial health, and patient outcomes," said Pamela Stahl, Chief Growth Officer. "Our updated brand showcases how we create lasting transformation through a powerful combination of business acumen and meaningful care. We pride ourselves on creating value for our partners through high-performing practices that drive clinical excellence and financial sustainability."

Sound's new brand will roll out through the end of the year.

