From six-figure facelifts to overfilled mistakes, the "Mar-a-Lago Face" comes in two very different forms-and only one of them is truly elite.

CHEVY CHASE, MARYLAND / ACCESS Newswire / August 21, 2025 / The so-called "Mar-a-Lago Face" has become a viral shorthand for an aesthetic seen throughout Palm Beach society-tight, smooth, and unmistakably maintained. But according to world-renowned facial plastic surgeon Dr. Shervin Naderi, the term is often misused and misunderstood.

Dr. Naderi is a double board-certified facial plastic surgeon and founder of The Naderi Center for Plastic Surgery and Dermatology.

"The Mar-a-Lago Face isn't one look-it's two," says Dr. Naderi. "One version is a badge of wealth and access to top-tier aesthetic care. The other is the result of over-injection and poor decisions. Lumping them together does a disservice to patients and providers alike."

Type 1: The $200K+ Signature Look of the Ultra-Elite

These are patients for whom money is no object and discretion is everything. They fly across the country-and often the world-to work with the best. They invest $100,000 to $250,000 over time in carefully planned aesthetic work, often combining surgical and non-surgical treatments: facelifts, eyelid surgery, endoscopic brow lifts, lip lifts, CO2 or UltraClear laser resurfacing, buccal fat removal, midface volumization with nano-fat or top-tier fillers, and perfectly balanced rhinoplasties.

"They're doing everything-but they're doing it right," explains Dr. Naderi. "It's not about looking younger. It's about looking powerful, elegant, and unattainable. That level of restraint and balance can only be achieved by the most skilled surgeons."

Type 2: The Overfilled, Overdone Misstep

On the flip side are patients-often women in media or politics-who desperately want to look younger but end up with an exaggerated, artificial appearance due to poor planning or inexperienced providers. Puffed cheeks, unbalanced lips, overly smoothed brows, and skin pulled too tight can leave someone looking artificial instead of refreshed.

"These patients aren't bad people making vain choices-they're often misled," says Dr. Naderi. "They think more filler means more youth, but it just means more filler. And unfortunately, many practitioners don't have the skill or honesty to guide them correctly."

Where It's Done Right: The Naderi Center

At The Naderi Center for Plastic Surgery and Dermatology, Dr. Shervin Naderi has built a national reputation for correcting the aesthetic missteps of others and delivering precision, artistry, and restraint. With offices in Chevy Chase, MD, and Reston, VA, The Naderi Center attracts the most selective-and often the most skeptical-patients from across the country.

"These are highly discerning patients," says Dr. Naderi. "Many have had work done elsewhere and weren't satisfied with the results. They come to me for Botox, fillers, and rhinoplasty because they're looking for precision-no trends, no gimmicks, just timeless, high-caliber outcomes. We often begin conservatively as trust builds. Many come in with specific requests for certain treatments, but I frequently tell them, 'No, but here's what I recommend, and here's why.' It's about education, not just execution."

Unlike high-volume med-spas or run of the mill plastic surgery clinics, The Naderi Center operates with a highly specialized, face-only focus. Every injectable is placed with purpose. Every surgery is tailored to the individual's anatomy, goals, and long-term facial harmony.

The Takeaway

The Mar-a-Lago Face has become a cultural reference-but the truth behind it is more complex. There's a version that reflects refinement, access, and surgical mastery. And there's a version that reflects excess, inexperience, and poor guidance.

"The real difference," says Dr. Naderi, "isn't how much you spend. It's who you trust."

Dr. Shervin Naderi is a double board-certified facial plastic surgeon and founder of The Naderi Center for Plastic Surgery and Dermatology. He is one of the few U.S. surgeons to focus exclusively on the face, and the only surgeon exclusively performing rhinoplasty. Dr. Naderi is also an internationally recognized trainer for advanced Botox and filler injections, and facial balancing. Trusted by discerning patients nationwide, he is known for delivering natural, high-end results with precision, integrity, and unmatched attention to detail.

