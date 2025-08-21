Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 21.08.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Potenzieller Gamechanger: Tiny-Float-Chance bei dieser Rohstoff-Aktie?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESS Newswire
21.08.2025 14:02 Uhr
90 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Future B2B: SmartBrief Launches "Ad Genie" - Proprietary AI-Powered Tool to Supercharge B2B Advertising Performance

SmartBrief unveils Ad Genie, an AI-powered creative tool built to help advertisers and agencies elevate the impact of their B2B campaigns.

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK / ACCESS Newswire / August 21, 2025 / SmartBrief announces the launch of Ad Genie, a proprietary AI-powered creative generation tool designed to help advertisers and agencies significantly boost the performance of their B2B campaigns.

SB

SB
Favicon

Leveraging insights from millions of B2B email advertisements delivered annually by SmartBrief, Ad Genie enables the rapid creation of alternate versions of existing native creatives. This allows marketers to test, optimize, and scale campaigns with unprecedented efficiency.

Unlike other AI tools on the market, Ad Genie is purpose-built for B2B marketing performance. It's powered by decades of proprietary SmartBrief data and regularly updated with fresh insights from high-performing creatives across industries. Each iteration of the language model incorporates the latest trends, ensuring advertisers benefit from continuous improvements.

"Ad Genie is not just another AI tool-it's a high-precision marketing performance engine tailored for the unique needs of B2B advertisers," said Andrew Buchholz, VP Product & Marketing, at Future B2B. "By combining our data-driven expertise with AI innovation, we're giving our partners a faster, smarter way to optimize campaigns and drive results."

Ad Genie also integrates seamlessly with SmartBrief's auto-optimization platform, which automatically compares creative performance within a campaign, deactivating underperforming versions to maximize ROI.

Key Benefits of Ad Genie:

  • Ad Genie creatives have outperformed original creatives by an average of 42%

  • Campaigns running multiple creative versions outperform single-version campaigns by 54%

  • All AI-generated outputs are reviewed and approved by SmartBrief's expert Ad Operations team before delivery

  • Advertisers and agencies can edit and approve alternate creatives prior to deployment

  • No additional costs for using Ad Genie - completely optional for partners

For more information about Ad Genie, visit SmartBrief.com.

About SmartBrief
SmartBrief, part of Future B2B, is a leading digital media publisher of targeted business news and insights. Partnering with premier associations, professional societies, nonprofits, and corporations, SmartBrief delivers timely, relevant news to decision-makers across industries.

Contact Information
Shana Murik
Head of Marketing, Future B2B
shana.murik@futurenet.com
1.888.741.7900

.

SOURCE: Future B2B



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/publishing-and-media/smartbrief-launches-%22ad-genie%22-proprietary-ai-powered-tool-to-supercharge-b2b-1063629

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
Tech-Aktien mit Crash-Tendenzen
Künstliche Intelligenz, Magnificent Seven, Tech-Euphorie – seit Monaten scheint an der Börse nur eine Richtung zu existieren: nach oben. Doch hinter den Rekordkursen lauert eine gefährliche Wahrheit. Die Bewertungen vieler Tech-Schwergewichte haben historische Extremniveaus erreicht. Shiller-KGV bei 39, Buffett-Indikator auf Allzeithoch – schon in der Dotcom-Ära war der Markt kaum teurer.

Hinzu kommen euphorische Anlegerstimmung, IPO-Hypes ohne Substanz, kreditfinanzierte Wertpapierkäufe in Rekordhöhe und charttechnische Warnsignale, die Erinnerungen an 2000 und 2021 wecken. Gleichzeitig drücken geopolitische Risiken, Trumps aggressive Zollpolitik und saisonale Börsenschwäche auf die Perspektiven.

Die Gefahr: Aus der schleichenden Korrektur könnte ein rasanter Crash werden – und der könnte vor allem überbewertete KI- und Chipwerte hart treffen.

In unserem kostenlosen Spezial-Report zeigen wir Ihnen, welche Tech-Aktien am stärksten gefährdet sind und wie Sie Ihr Depot vor dem Platzen der Blase schützen könnten.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report!

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.