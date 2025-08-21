New to The Street Launches Unstoppable Entrepreneurs with Dustin Plantholt

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK / ACCESS Newswire / August 21, 2025 / New to The Street today announced the launch of its newest segment, Unstoppable Entrepreneurs, co-produced and hosted by acclaimed entrepreneur and journalist Dr. Dustin Plantholt (Hon). The series will spotlight trailblazing leaders who are driving innovation, building resilient businesses, and shaping the future of their industries.

Filming for the inaugural episode begins next week and will feature an exclusive lineup of entrepreneurs and executives, including:

Riadh Bouaziz , Chairman & CEO, RKF Group

Paul Ziv , VP, Technology & Operations, TruAge Solutions LLC

Dr. Mart McClellan , President, Macro Wealth Management

Tim Hafner, CEO & Founder, OpenServ

The Unstoppable Entrepreneurs series will broadcast nationwide across New to The Street's expansive media platform - including as sponsored programming on Bloomberg, as well as across FOX Business, YouTube, and the company's extensive digital and social channels.

Vince Caruso, Co Founder & CEO of New to The Street, commented:

"At New to The Street, our mission has always been to spotlight companies and leaders that move industries forward. With Unstoppable Entrepreneurs, we're doubling down on that promise. Dustin brings a unique storytelling ability that connects with entrepreneurs on a deeper level, creating content that not only inspires but also informs. This series will be a must-watch for anyone who wants to understand the mindset of those building tomorrow's businesses."

Dustin Plantholt, Co-Producer and Host, added:

"Entrepreneurs are the lifeblood of innovation and progress. Each one has a story of perseverance, vision, and determination that deserves to be told. I'm honored to partner with New to The Street to bring these stories to life and share the lessons of truly unstoppable individuals with a global audience."

With the launch of Unstoppable Entrepreneurs, New to The Street continues to expand its reputation as a leading financial and business media platform, delivering unique, TV-ready earned media content with unmatched reach across broadcast, digital, and outdoor.

About Dustin Plantholt

Dr. Dustin Edward Plantholt (Hon) is an acclaimed journalist, entrepreneur, and AI architect. A former Senior Editor at Forbes Monaco and known globally as "The Count of Monte Crypto," he has interviewed more than 500 changemakers - from heads of state to innovators, athletes, and artists. Named to the Forbes 40 Under 40 list and knighted by multiple royal houses, he has also received international humanitarian awards for his service and storytelling. His new Bloomberg program, Unstoppable Entrepreneurs, continues his mission to spotlight the people and ideas shaping the future.

About New to The Street

Since 2009, New to The Street has been one of the longest-running U.S. and international sponsored and syndicated television brands. The platform has produced and broadcast more than 3,000 interviews, reaching millions of homes across FOX Business, Bloomberg, and other networks, while also distributing content to over 3.2M YouTube subscribers and a robust global social media audience.

