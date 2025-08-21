Trane Technologies: Connecting the Dots: Unlocking Innovation With Systems Thinking

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / August 21, 2025 / Trane Technologies:

Season 5 Episode 5: How innovation, sustainability, technology and a purpose-aligned culture are all linked together.

VIDEO: Watch Season 5 Episode 5: Unlocking Innovation with Systems Thinking

Break down those barriers and shake off that siloed thinking: sustainability, technology and innovation have never been more aligned. All it takes is a change in perspective.

Pioneering leaders around the world are now viewing sustainability not just as a requirement, but as an opportunity. With experienced guidance, cutting-edge initiatives are now thriving in a place where sustainable innovation and growth are tightly intertwined.?

In this episode, we speak to Mauro J. Atalla, Senior Vice President and Chief Technology and Sustainability Officer at Trane Technologies, and Hannah Black, Sustainability Engagement Program Manager at Trane Technologies.?

We will discuss the systems thinking that unlocks sustainable innovation, the next generation of inspiring climate tech and how culture empowers employees to embrace and engage in a development strategy when it's tied to both personal and business growth.

Featured in this Episode:

Hosts:

Dominique Silva, Marketing Leader EMEA, Trane Technologies

Scott Tew, Vice President Sustainability and Managing Director, Center for Energy Efficiency and Sustainability, Trane Technologies

Guests:

Mauro J. Atalla, Senior Vice President and Chief Technology and Sustainability Officer, Trane Technologies

Hannah Black, Sustainability Engagement Program Manager, Trane Technologies

About Healthy Spaces

Healthy Spaces is a podcast by Trane Technologies where experts and disruptors explore how climate technology and innovation are transforming the spaces where we live, work, learn and play.

This season, hosts Dominique Silva and Scott Tew bring a fresh batch of uplifting stories, featuring inspiring people who are overcoming challenges to drive positive change across multiple industries. We'll discover how technology and AI can drive business growth, and help the planet breathe a little bit easier.

Listen and subscribe to Healthy Spaces on your favorite podcast platforms:

Apple Podcasts

Spotify

YouTube

Amazon Music

How are you making an impact? What sustainable innovation do you think will change the world?

Share your story with us and learn more about the Healthy Spaces Podcast.



View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Trane Technologies on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: Trane Technologies

Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/trane-technologies

Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Trane Technologies

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/consumer-and-retail-products/connecting-the-dots-unlocking-innovation-with-systems-thinking-1063747