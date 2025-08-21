Boyd Expands Service Offerings to include Europe and Asia Geographies

Boyd announces the expansion of its comprehensive Coolant Distribution Unit (CDU) Service offerings to include European and Asian geographies to better support the rapid expansion of Hyperscaler, Colocation, and Private Enterprise AI data center customers.

Boyd's Liquid System Service team helps customers deploy and operate Boyd CDUs at peak performance while maximizing system uptime. The Liquid System Service team brings over 40 years of experience servicing advanced liquid cooling systems in high reliability markets.

"We prioritize high quality service and delivering an excellent onsite customer experience. Boyd's service team is knowledgeable, flexible, and agile and we use rapid response, service speed, reliability, quality, and efficiency to maximize data center uptime," says Boyd President, Thermal Solutions Division, David Huang. "We leverage our decades of expertise in liquid cooling systems to problem solve onsite with our customers, help them optimize data center infrastructure strategy for liquid, while enhancing deployment and operational efficiency. As a strategic onsite partner, we help our customers stay on schedule and within budget."

Boyd's Liquid System Service offering includes standard inspection, commissioning, preventive maintenance, and emergency break-fix support as well as a 24/7 hotline and field replaceable unit support across all CDU models. Boyd's flexible service models support varied customer needs across different regions, locations, and facilities.

Boyd differentiates through service quality, commitment to customer experience excellence, rapid response, technical expertise, service level flexibility, and global scalability.

With repair depots in North America, Asia Pacific, and Europe and a service network spanning thousands of technicians across the globe, Boyd's Liquid System Service team is poised to accelerate new liquid cooled AI data center builds and retrofits worldwide. Request Boyd Liquid System Services support here.

