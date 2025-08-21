Kinomica Ltd.: Kinomica Expands IP Portfolio to 45 Granted Patents with New Assignments from QMUL, Strengthening Leadership in Phosphoproteomics

LONDON, Aug. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Kinomica Ltd., a clinical diagnostics company pioneering phosphoproteomic biomarkers to enable precision oncology, today announced the assignment of two key patent families from Queen Mary University of London (QMUL). The assignment, completed on August 18, 2025, further strengthens Kinomica's position as the global leader in phosphoproteomic intellectual property.

With these additions, Kinomica's portfolio now comprises 45 granted patents across six patent families. Professor Pedro Cutillas, Kinomica's founder and Board Director, is an inventor on each of the company's patents, together with co-inventors. The two newly assigned families broaden Kinomica's protection of phosphoproteomics and post-translational modification (PTM) technologies, including core methods for label-free LC-MS/MS approaches that are strategically significant to the field.

Kinomica now has a strong IP base to defend its position in phosphoproteomics. The company will continue to reinforce this position as it develops and secures further innovations.

"The addition of these two important families significantly fortifies Kinomica's intellectual property position and underscores our leadership in phosphoproteomics-based diagnostics," said Professor Pedro Cutillas, Founder and Board Director at Kinomica. "Together with our KSEA, KScore, and CTAM patent families, this IP creates an unparalleled foundation to protect our innovations and secure the clinical utility of phosphoproteomics in precision oncology."

Kinomica's proprietary technology platform, including its KScan® diagnostic tests, leverages phosphoproteomics to identify actionable biomarkers that can predict patient response to cancer therapies, guiding optimal treatment selection and improving patient outcomes.

The company is also on a clear path to make phosphopeptide profiling applicable and accessible. By ensuring these advanced diagnostics can be translated into real-world clinical practice, Kinomica aims to bring the benefits of phosphoproteomics to patients everywhere.

The assignment reinforces Kinomica's mission to transform cancer care by delivering next-generation diagnostics that integrate seamlessly into precision medicine.

For more information, please visit www.kinomica.com.

About Kinomica

Kinomica Limited is a spin-out company from Queen Mary University of London dedicated to advancing phosphoproteomic diagnostics for precision oncology. With a robust and expanding intellectual property portfolio and a leadership team at the forefront of translational proteomics, Kinomica is pioneering new approaches to therapy selection that promise to significantly improve outcomes for cancer patients worldwide.

