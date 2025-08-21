StepStone Group Inc: StepStone Private Wealth Solutions doubles AUM, exceeding $10 billion after adding $5 billion in under one year

Growth driven primarily by US, with new partnerships added across global markets, including Europe, Australia, Hong Kong, Singapore and the UK

New lower minimums and no accreditation status reduce barriers to entry, further enhancing access in most US Evergreen funds



StepStone Academy curriculum expands, including the addition of continuing education credits for US financial professionals



European UCI Part II structures - launched in early February 2025 - enable ease and transparency similar to that currently available to US investors



StepStone partnered with Goji to create a tailor-made, seamless onboarding experience for investors in several European private market evergreen funds



NEW YORK, Aug. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- StepStone Private Wealth Solutions (SPWS), the private wealth arm of StepStone Group (Nasdaq: STEP), a global private markets investment firm, has achieved rapid growth, reaching $10.2 billion in assets under management as of July 31, 2025. This milestone further positions StepStone as a destination for investors seeking access to private markets via its global platform.

This growth underscores a broader trend of increased allocations to private market assets by investors - particularly through evergreen, semi-liquid structures. SPWS has attracted investments from a diverse range of clients, including private banks, wealth managers and family offices. A key driver of this momentum has been the growing engagement from RIAs and strategic partnerships with leading financial intermediaries, who are actively investing across SPWS's diverse product offerings-including private equity, venture capital, private debt and infrastructure.

"We launched SPWS with a single mission: to enable a broader range of investors and their clients' access to high-quality private markets opportunities - just as we've done for the world's largest institutional investors over many years," said StepStone Group CEO Scott Hart. "This notable growth is a testament to the SPWS team and reaffirms the strength and breadth of the StepStone platform."

Bob Long, CEO of SPWS, added: "Our value lies not only in offering investors institutional-grade access with distinctive deal sourcing on a global scale, but in continuing to progress investor access through our simplified and transparent structures. By addressing the legacy barriers, we believe we've designed some of the easiest, most transparent private market wealth solutions in the market today. While we're proud of our growth, we're just getting started - with exciting new partnerships and offerings on the horizon."

StepStone continues to differentiate itself through its proprietary intelligence platform (SPI by StepStone) and extensive relationships with leading deal sponsors, ranging from major global players to specialized niche managers. After recently expanding its European footprint, the firm's global network now encompasses 29 offices.

To further support a streamlined, efficient investment experience for wealth managers and their clients in Europe, StepStone announced in July 2025 that it is utilizing Goji's technology to improve access to several of its global private market evergreen funds, including the new SCRED ELTIF and UCI Part II structure. The firm has also lowered the investment minimum and eliminated accredited investor status for several of its wealth products in the US.

Additionally, SPWS is expanding StepStone Academy, StepStone's education platform for financial professionals, to offer on-demand continuing education credits. This program will provide extensive resources designed to equip advisors of all experience levels with foundational private markets insights. Advisors can access videos and white papers via SPWS's webpage .

About StepStone Group

StepStone Group Inc. (Nasdaq: STEP) is a global private markets investment firm focused on providing customized investment solutions and advisory and data services to its clients. As of June 30, 2025, StepStone was responsible for approximately $723 billion of total capital, including $199 billion of assets under management. StepStone's clients include some of the world's largest public and private defined benefit and defined contribution pension funds, sovereign wealth funds and insurance companies, as well as prominent endowments, foundations, family offices and private wealth clients, which include high-net-worth and mass affluent individuals. StepStone partners with its clients to develop and build private markets portfolios designed to meet their specific objectives across the private equity, infrastructure, private debt and real estate asset classes.

US Investment Funds: Important Information

Before investing you should carefully consider the Fund's investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses. This and other information is in the Fund prospectuses, copies of which may be obtained from StepStone Private Wealth at 704.215.4300 or by visiting stepstonepw.com. An investor should read the prospectuses carefully before investing.

Investing involves risk and principal loss is possible. The Funds should be considered speculative investments that entail substantial risks, and a prospective investor should invest in the Funds only if it can sustain a complete loss of its investment. Fund shares are illiquid and appropriate only as a long-term investment. There is no secondary market for the Funds' Shares and the Funds expect that no secondary market will develop in the foreseeable future.

While the Funds provide transparent disclosure of structure, strategy, holdings, and financial condition, the valuation of the Funds' investments in Private Markets Investment Funds are ordinarily determined based upon valuations provided by the Investment Managers which are subject to adjustment.

The registered US closed-end evergreen funds are distributed by Distribution Services, LLC, which is not affiliated with StepStone Group Private Wealth or any other product referenced.