On July 18, 2025, the shares in Zaplox AB (the "Company") were given observation status with reference to material adverse uncertainty in respect of the issuer's financial position following a press release from the Company with information that the Company's board of directors had decided to prepare a balance sheet for liquidation purposes (Sw. kontrollbalansräkning).

Yesterday, on August 20, 2025, the Company issued a press release with information that a balance sheet for liquidation purposes had been prepared according to which the Company's equity exceeded half of the registered share capital.

With reference to the above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB decides that the observation status for the shares in Zaplox AB (ZAPLOX, ISIN code SE0020354389, order book ID 139106) shall be removed.

For further information about this exchange notice please contact Enforcement & Investigations, telephone +46 8 405 70 50.

Nasdaq Stockholm AB